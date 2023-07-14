Home
Trending ETFs

MRNPX (Mutual Fund)

MRNPX (Mutual Fund)

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund, Inc. International Opportunity Portfolio

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$24.76 -0.25 -1.0%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (MIOIX) Primary A (MIOPX) Other (MIOLX) Inst (MNOPX) C (MSOCX) Other (MRNPX)

Vitals

YTD Return

24.4%

1 yr return

16.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-8.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.1%

Net Assets

$2.01 B

Holdings in Top 10

44.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.88%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 36.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MRNPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 24.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -8.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.59%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund, Inc. International Opportunity Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Morgan Stanley
  • Inception Date
    Jun 15, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kristian Heugh

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing primarily in established and emerging companies on an international basis, with capitalizations within the range of companies included in the MSCI All Country World ex USA Index.
The Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser emphasizes a bottom-up stock selection process, seeking attractive investments on an individual company basis. In selecting securities for investment, the Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser seeks high quality established and emerging companies that the Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser believes are undervalued at the time of purchase. Fundamental research drives the investment process. The Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser typically favors companies it believes have sustainable competitive advantages
that can be monetized through growth. The investment process integrates analysis of sustainability with respect to disruptive change, financial strength, environmental and social externalities and governance (also referred to as ESG). The Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser generally considers selling a portfolio holding when it determines that the holding no longer satisfies its investment criteria.
The Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser views incorporating ESG-related potential risks and opportunities within the investment process as important to ensure long-term stewardship of capital. Over extended time horizons, the Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser believes that ESG risks are more likely to materialize and externalities not borne by the company are more likely to be priced into the value of securities. Since ESG risks could potentially impact the risk and reward profile of investment opportunities, the Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser typically engages company management in constructive discussions on a range of ESG issues the Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser deems materially important.
The Fund may invest in China A-Shares (shares of publicly traded companies based in mainland China) listed and traded on the Shanghai Stock Exchange through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect program, as well as China A-Shares listed and traded on the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program (collectively, “Stock Connect”).
The Fund may also invest in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) and other types of depositary receipts with respect to issuers located or operating outside of the United States. The Fund may invest in equity securities. The Fund may also invest in privately placed and restricted securities.
The Fund invests primarily in securities of companies located in Europe, Japan, Asia, the Pacific Basin, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. The Fund may also invest in securities of companies located in the United States to a limited extent.
Read More

MRNPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MRNPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 24.4% -15.6% 24.4% 0.69%
1 Yr 16.9% -15.2% 26.9% 52.52%
3 Yr -8.1%* -27.5% 9.4% 94.32%
5 Yr 0.1%* -10.2% 35.2% 55.11%
10 Yr N/A* -3.8% 9.4% 5.50%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MRNPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -48.4% -49.5% -11.5% 99.07%
2021 -3.7% -11.8% 9.8% 83.61%
2020 15.8% -1.7% 22.8% 2.04%
2019 7.9% -1.0% 9.7% 6.70%
2018 N/A -7.5% 11.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MRNPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 24.4% -35.3% 24.4% 0.69%
1 Yr 16.9% -46.8% 26.9% 51.61%
3 Yr -8.1%* -27.5% 13.1% 94.55%
5 Yr 0.1%* -10.2% 35.2% 58.17%
10 Yr N/A* -3.1% 9.9% 5.50%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MRNPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -48.4% -49.5% -11.5% 99.07%
2021 -3.7% -11.8% 9.8% 83.61%
2020 15.8% -1.7% 22.8% 2.04%
2019 7.9% -1.0% 9.7% 6.70%
2018 N/A -7.5% 11.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MRNPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MRNPX Category Low Category High MRNPX % Rank
Net Assets 2.01 B 167 K 150 B 39.91%
Number of Holdings 52 5 516 72.35%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.27 B 59.2 K 33.4 B 31.57%
Weighting of Top 10 44.83% 10.3% 99.1% 17.51%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. DSV AS 6.57%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MRNPX % Rank
Stocks 		95.99% 88.72% 101.51% 54.61%
Cash 		4.01% -1.51% 11.28% 38.48%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 14.06%
Other 		0.00% -0.02% 3.64% 26.96%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.45% 2.53%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 4.61%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MRNPX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		41.53% 0.00% 46.28% 0.69%
Technology 		20.88% 1.51% 38.21% 25.35%
Financial Services 		15.69% 0.00% 38.62% 42.63%
Communication Services 		11.35% 0.00% 41.13% 6.68%
Industrials 		6.85% 0.68% 31.28% 92.86%
Consumer Defense 		2.36% 0.00% 28.66% 91.71%
Healthcare 		1.36% 1.36% 29.58% 98.85%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 19.97% 46.08%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 17.78% 49.08%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 24.97% 63.13%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 23.15% 91.71%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MRNPX % Rank
Non US 		89.21% 70.50% 101.51% 51.38%
US 		6.78% 0.00% 25.68% 37.33%

MRNPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MRNPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.88% 0.01% 37.19% 70.56%
Management Fee 0.77% 0.00% 1.50% 57.57%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.08% 0.03% 0.80% 42.19%

Sales Fees

MRNPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MRNPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 0.25% 2.00% 8.70%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MRNPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 36.00% 7.00% 330.00% 60.16%

MRNPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MRNPX Category Low Category High MRNPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 6.96% 31.72%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MRNPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MRNPX Category Low Category High MRNPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.59% -1.69% 3.16% 89.33%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MRNPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MRNPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kristian Heugh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2010

12.18

12.2%

Kristian Heugh is the Head of the Global Opportunity team and leads Global and International investing for Counterpoint Global. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2001 and has been with financial industry since 2001. Previously, Kristian was a co-portfolio manager of an international equity strategy and a technology strategy while a member of the Global Research Group, working closely with the Counterpoint Global team. Prior to that, he was a technology analyst for MSIM’s Sector Rotation multi-cap growth strategies. Kristian received a B.A. in economics from Duke University and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 26.94 7.45 20.01

