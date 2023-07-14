Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
5.9%
1 yr return
10.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.2%
Net Assets
$618 M
Holdings in Top 10
19.7%
Expense Ratio 1.41%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 126.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|MRLVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.9%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|31.93%
|1 Yr
|10.8%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|14.34%
|3 Yr
|3.6%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|73.41%
|5 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-15.4%
|29.3%
|71.42%
|10 Yr
|4.0%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|29.23%
* Annualized
|Period
|MRLVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.5%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|71.48%
|2021
|2.8%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|87.75%
|2020
|0.6%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|28.05%
|2019
|4.6%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|45.45%
|2018
|-3.9%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|65.74%
|Period
|MRLVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.9%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|30.05%
|1 Yr
|10.8%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|12.47%
|3 Yr
|3.6%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|73.76%
|5 Yr
|1.1%*
|-15.2%
|31.9%
|54.14%
|10 Yr
|5.5%*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|37.56%
* Annualized
|Period
|MRLVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.5%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|71.48%
|2021
|2.8%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|87.75%
|2020
|0.6%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|27.96%
|2019
|4.6%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|45.45%
|2018
|-1.7%
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|28.21%
|MRLVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MRLVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|618 M
|1 M
|151 B
|56.34%
|Number of Holdings
|232
|2
|1727
|7.39%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|129 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|61.00%
|Weighting of Top 10
|19.74%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|88.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MRLVX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.76%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|41.30%
|Cash
|1.24%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|55.25%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|15.35%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|7.64%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|9.04%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|10.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MRLVX % Rank
|Financial Services
|21.58%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|25.33%
|Healthcare
|18.95%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|30.61%
|Industrials
|11.41%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|51.32%
|Technology
|8.89%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|70.38%
|Consumer Defense
|8.43%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|50.83%
|Energy
|7.74%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|48.60%
|Communication Services
|6.16%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|41.91%
|Real Estate
|5.44%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|14.36%
|Utilities
|4.91%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|44.72%
|Basic Materials
|3.26%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|51.16%
|Consumer Cyclical
|3.22%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|89.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MRLVX % Rank
|US
|97.97%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|21.10%
|Non US
|0.79%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|81.36%
|MRLVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.41%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|20.65%
|Management Fee
|0.49%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|33.61%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|64.09%
|Administrative Fee
|0.06%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|23.77%
|MRLVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MRLVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MRLVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|126.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|93.32%
|MRLVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MRLVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.77%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|20.95%
|MRLVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|MRLVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MRLVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.11%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|63.56%
|MRLVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.204
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 24, 2020
|$0.154
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 16, 2020
|$0.191
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2019
|$0.548
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 26, 2019
|$0.408
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 28, 2018
|$0.433
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2017
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2016
|$0.189
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2014
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2012
|$0.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2011
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2010
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2009
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2008
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 12, 2017
4.97
5.0%
Travis Cooke, CFA, Managing Director, is Head of the US portfolio management group within BlackRock's Scientific Active Equity (SAE) team. He is responsible for the management of the US long-only, partial long-short, and long-short equity strategies within SAE.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 12, 2017
4.97
5.0%
Richard Mathieson, CA, Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2011; Director of BlackRock, Inc. from 2009 to 2011; Principal at Barclays Global Investors from 2008 to 2009; Equity Analyst for Exista UK from 2007 to 2008; Principal at Barclays Global Investors from 2005 to 2007; Associate of Barclays Global Investors from 2001 to 2005. Mr. Mathieson is a member of the Systematic Active Equity division within BlackRock's Active Equities Group. He is a Portfolio Manager responsible for global equity strategies. Prior to this he led the Investment Strategy team in EMEA for Scientific Active Equity. Mr. Mathieson's service with the firm dates back to 2002, including his years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Prior to rejoining BGI in 2008, Mr. Mathieson was an equity analyst for a specialist investment company focused on European financial stocks. Previously he was with BGI as a senior portfolio manager, where he was responsible for managing both long only and market neutral strategies. Prior to joining the BlackRock, Inc. in 1999, Robert was a mortgage banking specialist at Ohio Savings Bank. Mr. Mathieson qualified as a Chartered Accountant with PricewaterhouseCoopers in 2000, and holds a Bachelor of Accountancy from the University of Glasgow
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 12, 2017
4.97
5.0%
Raffaele Savi, Managing Director, is Co-CIO of Active Equity and Co-Head of Systematic Active Equity (SAE). He is responsible for BlackRock's North American, European, and Developed Market Equity Strategies. He is a member of the Global Operating and Human Capital Committees. Prior to moving to his current role in 2010, Mr. Savi was the investment lead for the US Equity team within the Scientific Active Equity group. Mr. Savi's service with the firm dates back to 2006, including his years with Barclay's Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.95
|16.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...