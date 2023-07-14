Home
Trending ETFs

AMG Renaissance Large Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
MRLTX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.53 +0.02 +0.12%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (MRLIX) Primary N (MRLTX) Inst (MRLSX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AMG Renaissance Large Cap Growth Fund

MRLTX | Fund

$16.53

$92.8 M

0.14%

$0.02

1.13%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.8%

1 yr return

13.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.6%

Net Assets

$92.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

23.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.13%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 18.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AMG Renaissance Large Cap Growth Fund

MRLTX | Fund

$16.53

$92.8 M

0.14%

$0.02

1.13%

MRLTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.00%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AMG Renaissance Large Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    AMG Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jun 03, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Schroer

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of large-capitalization companies. The Renaissance Group LLC (“Renaissance” or the “Subadviser”), the subadviser to the Fund, considers the term “large-capitalization” companies to generally refer to companies that, at the time of purchase, have a minimum market capitalization of approximately $3 billion. The Fund may continue to hold securities of a portfolio company that subsequently drops below this capitalization threshold. Because of this, the Fund may have less than 80% of its net assets in securities of large-capitalization companies at any given time.
The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of U.S. large-capitalization companies. Renaissance uses a quantitative and qualitative investment process to create and manage a diversified growth-oriented equity portfolio. Typically, Renaissance seeks to invest in high-quality growth companies that are experiencing positive changes in earnings expectations and whose securities appear to trade at reasonable valuations. 
Read More

MRLTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MRLTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.8% -41.7% 64.0% 89.08%
1 Yr 13.5% -46.2% 77.9% 62.38%
3 Yr 6.4%* -42.0% 28.4% 15.03%
5 Yr 2.6%* -30.4% 23.4% 43.14%
10 Yr 1.8%* -16.9% 19.6% 66.39%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MRLTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.4% -85.9% 81.6% 7.67%
2021 9.7% -31.0% 26.7% 14.76%
2020 5.6% -13.0% 34.8% 76.38%
2019 5.6% -6.0% 10.6% 54.20%
2018 -5.7% -15.9% 2.0% 96.10%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MRLTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.8% -41.7% 64.0% 85.47%
1 Yr 13.5% -46.2% 77.9% 58.36%
3 Yr 6.4%* -42.0% 28.4% 15.14%
5 Yr 7.2%* -30.4% 23.4% 20.39%
10 Yr 10.0%* -16.9% 19.6% 24.44%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MRLTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.4% -85.9% 81.6% 7.67%
2021 9.7% -31.0% 26.7% 14.67%
2020 5.6% -13.0% 34.8% 76.38%
2019 5.6% -6.0% 10.6% 54.20%
2018 -1.4% -15.9% 3.1% 53.81%

NAV & Total Return History

MRLTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MRLTX Category Low Category High MRLTX % Rank
Net Assets 92.8 M 189 K 222 B 85.95%
Number of Holdings 56 2 3509 56.64%
Net Assets in Top 10 21.5 M -1.37 M 104 B 93.03%
Weighting of Top 10 23.15% 11.4% 116.5% 99.01%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 3.54%
  2. Microsoft Corp 2.97%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 2.73%
  4. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 2.60%
  5. EOG Resources Inc 2.36%
  6. NVIDIA Corp 2.09%
  7. PerkinElmer Inc 2.08%
  8. Johnson & Johnson 2.07%
  9. CBRE Group Inc Class A 2.04%
  10. Altria Group Inc 2.03%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MRLTX % Rank
Stocks 		98.91% 50.26% 104.50% 42.46%
Cash 		1.08% -10.83% 49.73% 53.93%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 14.43%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 20.66%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 9.10%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 8.03%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MRLTX % Rank
Technology 		30.93% 0.00% 65.70% 67.87%
Healthcare 		19.14% 0.00% 39.76% 10.49%
Industrials 		14.31% 0.00% 30.65% 4.75%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.02% 0.00% 62.57% 85.74%
Financial Services 		8.99% 0.00% 43.06% 50.98%
Communication Services 		5.59% 0.00% 66.40% 85.41%
Consumer Defense 		5.29% 0.00% 25.50% 25.33%
Energy 		2.38% 0.00% 41.09% 24.26%
Basic Materials 		1.77% 0.00% 18.91% 37.38%
Real Estate 		1.59% 0.00% 16.05% 38.61%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 33.93%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MRLTX % Rank
US 		97.10% 34.69% 100.00% 32.38%
Non US 		1.81% 0.00% 54.22% 64.84%

MRLTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MRLTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.13% 0.01% 20.29% 35.31%
Management Fee 0.51% 0.00% 1.50% 26.40%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 27.10%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.00% 1.02% 68.30%

Sales Fees

MRLTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MRLTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MRLTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 18.00% 0.00% 316.74% 20.67%

MRLTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MRLTX Category Low Category High MRLTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.14% 0.00% 41.31% 18.76%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MRLTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MRLTX Category Low Category High MRLTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.00% -6.13% 1.75% 25.54%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MRLTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MRLTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Schroer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 03, 2009

13.0

13.0%

Mr. Schroer is a Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Renaissance, positions he has held since 1995 and 1990, respectively, has been employed by Renaissance since 1984, and has more than 35 years of investment management experience. Mr. Schroer supervises the management and direction of Renaissance’s investment research efforts and determines overall portfolio strategy. He is the Lead Portfolio Manager for the large-cap growth strategy at Renaissance. Prior to Renaissance, he served as a portfolio manager with First of America Bank. He was awarded a Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 1985. Education: B.A., University of Cincinnati; and M.B.A., Indiana University Graduate School of Business.

Andy Eng

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 15, 2020

2.38

2.4%

CFA, Senior Research Analyst, began managing a portion of the Fund in October 2016, when he joined the large-cap growth team of Renaissance. His has over 23 years of investment experience, the past 19 years as a portfolio manager with Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company. Education: B.S., University of Illinois; and M.B.A., Washington University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

