Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
15.8%
1 yr return
13.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.6%
Net Assets
$92.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
23.2%
Expense Ratio 1.13%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 18.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|MRLTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.8%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|89.08%
|1 Yr
|13.5%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|62.38%
|3 Yr
|6.4%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|15.03%
|5 Yr
|2.6%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|43.14%
|10 Yr
|1.8%*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|66.39%
* Annualized
|Period
|MRLTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.4%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|7.67%
|2021
|9.7%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|14.76%
|2020
|5.6%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|76.38%
|2019
|5.6%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|54.20%
|2018
|-5.7%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|96.10%
|Period
|MRLTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.8%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|85.47%
|1 Yr
|13.5%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|58.36%
|3 Yr
|6.4%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|15.14%
|5 Yr
|7.2%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|20.39%
|10 Yr
|10.0%*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|24.44%
* Annualized
|Period
|MRLTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.4%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|7.67%
|2021
|9.7%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|14.67%
|2020
|5.6%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|76.38%
|2019
|5.6%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|54.20%
|2018
|-1.4%
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|53.81%
|MRLTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MRLTX % Rank
|Net Assets
|92.8 M
|189 K
|222 B
|85.95%
|Number of Holdings
|56
|2
|3509
|56.64%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|21.5 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|93.03%
|Weighting of Top 10
|23.15%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|99.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MRLTX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.91%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|42.46%
|Cash
|1.08%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|53.93%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|14.43%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|20.66%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|9.10%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|8.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MRLTX % Rank
|Technology
|30.93%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|67.87%
|Healthcare
|19.14%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|10.49%
|Industrials
|14.31%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|4.75%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.02%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|85.74%
|Financial Services
|8.99%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|50.98%
|Communication Services
|5.59%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|85.41%
|Consumer Defense
|5.29%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|25.33%
|Energy
|2.38%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|24.26%
|Basic Materials
|1.77%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|37.38%
|Real Estate
|1.59%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|38.61%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|33.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MRLTX % Rank
|US
|97.10%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|32.38%
|Non US
|1.81%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|64.84%
|MRLTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.13%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|35.31%
|Management Fee
|0.51%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|26.40%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|27.10%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.00%
|1.02%
|68.30%
|MRLTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MRLTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MRLTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|18.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|20.67%
|MRLTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MRLTX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.14%
|0.00%
|41.31%
|18.76%
|MRLTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|MRLTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MRLTX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.00%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|25.54%
|MRLTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2019
|$1.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2014
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2009
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 03, 2009
13.0
13.0%
Mr. Schroer is a Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Renaissance, positions he has held since 1995 and 1990, respectively, has been employed by Renaissance since 1984, and has more than 35 years of investment management experience. Mr. Schroer supervises the management and direction of Renaissance’s investment research efforts and determines overall portfolio strategy. He is the Lead Portfolio Manager for the large-cap growth strategy at Renaissance. Prior to Renaissance, he served as a portfolio manager with First of America Bank. He was awarded a Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 1985. Education: B.A., University of Cincinnati; and M.B.A., Indiana University Graduate School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 15, 2020
2.38
2.4%
CFA, Senior Research Analyst, began managing a portion of the Fund in October 2016, when he joined the large-cap growth team of Renaissance. His has over 23 years of investment experience, the past 19 years as a portfolio manager with Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company. Education: B.S., University of Illinois; and M.B.A., Washington University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.17
|2.92
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...