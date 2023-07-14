Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
12.1%
1 yr return
1.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-8.2%
Net Assets
$54.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
49.4%
Expense Ratio 1.20%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 96.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|MRIEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.1%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|93.10%
|1 Yr
|1.9%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|91.48%
|3 Yr
|-6.5%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|82.15%
|5 Yr
|-8.2%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|93.24%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|37.58%
* Annualized
|MRIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MRIEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|54.2 M
|189 K
|222 B
|90.11%
|Number of Holdings
|111
|2
|3509
|21.15%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|24.7 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|91.07%
|Weighting of Top 10
|49.41%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|33.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MRIEX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.54%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|90.41%
|Cash
|3.46%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|16.80%
|Other
|2.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|4.10%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|14.92%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|9.59%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|8.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MRIEX % Rank
|Technology
|34.16%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|58.61%
|Consumer Defense
|17.05%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|1.15%
|Financial Services
|11.76%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|28.93%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.35%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|78.61%
|Communication Services
|8.23%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|72.62%
|Real Estate
|5.86%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|3.93%
|Industrials
|5.67%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|58.28%
|Utilities
|1.74%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|11.07%
|Healthcare
|1.51%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|98.36%
|Energy
|1.46%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|31.64%
|Basic Materials
|1.20%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|48.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MRIEX % Rank
|US
|89.09%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|79.43%
|Non US
|5.45%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|30.57%
|MRIEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.20%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|30.80%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|90.46%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|0.16%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|MRIEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MRIEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|2.04%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MRIEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|96.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|88.88%
|MRIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MRIEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.31%
|19.25%
|MRIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|MRIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MRIEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.26%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|44.47%
|MRIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2019
|$5.883
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2017
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2016
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 03, 2019
2.74
2.7%
Employed by the ArrowMark Colorado Holdings, LLC as an investment research analyst since 2008. Mr. Freeman focused on larger capitalization stocks within the communications industry as an equity research analyst at Janus Capital Management LLC from 2004 - 2007. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa from the University of Colorado and also earned an MBA with a Finance concentration from the Daniels College of Business at Denver University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.17
|2.92
