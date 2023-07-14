Home
Vitals

YTD Return

12.1%

1 yr return

1.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-8.2%

Net Assets

$54.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

49.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.20%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 96.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MRIEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -8.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.26%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Meridian Enhanced Equity Fund®
  • Fund Family Name
    Meridian
  • Inception Date
    Nov 15, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Clay Freeman

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to maximize total return by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of U.S. companies that have the potential for capital appreciation. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in long or short positions in equity securities. Equity securities include, but are not limited to, common and preferred stocks as well as convertible securities, such as options, in domestic and foreign companies. The Fund may invest in securities of companies with any capitalization across a broad range of industries. These may include companies that are relatively small in terms of assets, revenues and earnings. The mix of the Fund’s investments at any time will depend on the industries and types of securities the Investment Adviser believes hold the most potential for achieving the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets, calculated at the time of purchase, in securities of foreign companies, including emerging market companies. The Fund may also invest its assets in debt or fixed income securities including higher yield, higher risk, lower rated or unrated corporate bonds commonly referred to as “junk bonds.” These are bonds that are rated Ba or below by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or BB or below by Standard and Poor’s Ratings Services (“S&P”) or are in default or unrated but of comparable quality as determined by the Investment Adviser. The Fund generally sells investments when the Investment Adviser concludes that the long-term growth prospects of the company have deteriorated, or the issuer’s circumstances or the political or economic outlook relative to the security have changed, and better investment opportunities exist in other securities.
MRIEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MRIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.1% -41.7% 64.0% 93.10%
1 Yr 1.9% -46.2% 77.9% 91.48%
3 Yr -6.5%* -42.0% 28.4% 82.15%
5 Yr -8.2%* -30.4% 23.4% 93.24%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.6% 37.58%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MRIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.7% -85.9% 81.6% 10.34%
2021 -4.3% -31.0% 26.7% 86.26%
2020 3.5% -13.0% 34.8% 93.94%
2019 0.8% -6.0% 10.6% 96.77%
2018 -2.5% -15.9% 2.0% 55.05%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MRIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.1% -41.7% 64.0% 88.92%
1 Yr 1.9% -46.2% 77.9% 87.21%
3 Yr -6.5%* -42.0% 28.4% 81.92%
5 Yr -8.2%* -30.4% 23.4% 94.20%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.6% 35.00%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MRIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.7% -85.9% 81.6% 10.34%
2021 -4.3% -31.0% 26.7% 86.26%
2020 3.5% -13.0% 34.8% 93.94%
2019 0.8% -6.0% 10.6% 96.77%
2018 -2.5% -15.9% 3.1% 71.81%

NAV & Total Return History

MRIEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MRIEX Category Low Category High MRIEX % Rank
Net Assets 54.2 M 189 K 222 B 90.11%
Number of Holdings 111 2 3509 21.15%
Net Assets in Top 10 24.7 M -1.37 M 104 B 91.07%
Weighting of Top 10 49.41% 11.4% 116.5% 33.74%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Snap Inc Class A 9.43%
  2. Pinterest Inc 8.74%
  3. Option on Pinterest Inc 7.09%
  4. Option on Pinterest Inc 7.09%
  5. Option on Pinterest Inc 7.09%
  6. Option on Pinterest Inc 7.09%
  7. Option on Pinterest Inc 7.09%
  8. Option on Pinterest Inc 7.09%
  9. Option on Pinterest Inc 7.09%
  10. Option on Pinterest Inc 7.09%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MRIEX % Rank
Stocks 		94.54% 50.26% 104.50% 90.41%
Cash 		3.46% -10.83% 49.73% 16.80%
Other 		2.00% -2.66% 17.15% 4.10%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 14.92%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 9.59%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 8.52%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MRIEX % Rank
Technology 		34.16% 0.00% 65.70% 58.61%
Consumer Defense 		17.05% 0.00% 25.50% 1.15%
Financial Services 		11.76% 0.00% 43.06% 28.93%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.35% 0.00% 62.57% 78.61%
Communication Services 		8.23% 0.00% 66.40% 72.62%
Real Estate 		5.86% 0.00% 16.05% 3.93%
Industrials 		5.67% 0.00% 30.65% 58.28%
Utilities 		1.74% 0.00% 16.07% 11.07%
Healthcare 		1.51% 0.00% 39.76% 98.36%
Energy 		1.46% 0.00% 41.09% 31.64%
Basic Materials 		1.20% 0.00% 18.91% 48.77%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MRIEX % Rank
US 		89.09% 34.69% 100.00% 79.43%
Non US 		5.45% 0.00% 54.22% 30.57%

MRIEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MRIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.20% 0.01% 20.29% 30.80%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.50% 90.46%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 0.16%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

MRIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MRIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 2.04%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MRIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 96.00% 0.00% 316.74% 88.88%

MRIEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MRIEX Category Low Category High MRIEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 19.25%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MRIEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MRIEX Category Low Category High MRIEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.26% -6.13% 1.75% 44.47%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MRIEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MRIEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Clay Freeman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 03, 2019

2.74

2.7%

Employed by the ArrowMark Colorado Holdings, LLC as an investment research analyst since 2008. Mr. Freeman focused on larger capitalization stocks within the communications industry as an equity research analyst at Janus Capital Management LLC from 2004 - 2007. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa from the University of Colorado and also earned an MBA with a Finance concentration from the Daniels College of Business at Denver University.”

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

