Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$8.24
$172 M
6.58%
$0.54
18.97%
YTD Return
3.6%
1 yr return
2.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.6%
Net Assets
$172 M
Holdings in Top 10
7.1%
Expense Ratio 18.97%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|MRHYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.6%
|-7.1%
|10.3%
|9.14%
|1 Yr
|2.1%
|-9.9%
|18.7%
|33.57%
|3 Yr
|-2.9%*
|-11.1%
|72.2%
|59.82%
|5 Yr
|-3.6%*
|-14.2%
|37.5%
|83.77%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.1%
|19.0%
|5.94%
* Annualized
|Period
|MRHYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.7%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|71.74%
|2021
|-0.1%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|58.57%
|2020
|-1.0%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|90.31%
|2019
|1.7%
|-1.1%
|5.1%
|66.02%
|2018
|N/A
|-4.0%
|0.1%
|N/A
|Period
|MRHYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.6%
|-14.3%
|7.8%
|7.98%
|1 Yr
|2.1%
|-18.1%
|22.2%
|27.89%
|3 Yr
|-2.9%*
|-11.1%
|72.2%
|59.60%
|5 Yr
|-2.7%*
|-14.2%
|37.5%
|62.52%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.1%
|19.0%
|5.52%
* Annualized
|Period
|MRHYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.7%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|71.74%
|2021
|-0.1%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|58.42%
|2020
|-1.0%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|90.31%
|2019
|1.9%
|-1.0%
|5.1%
|52.17%
|2018
|N/A
|-4.0%
|0.2%
|N/A
|MRHYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MRHYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|172 M
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|71.72%
|Number of Holdings
|409
|2
|2736
|39.48%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|12.5 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|80.69%
|Weighting of Top 10
|7.13%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|82.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MRHYX % Rank
|Bonds
|97.58%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|16.50%
|Cash
|1.75%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|71.61%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.65%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|68.44%
|Stocks
|0.02%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|68.87%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.10%
|62.82%
|Other
|0.00%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|54.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MRHYX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|58.26%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.19%
|60.04%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|86.71%
|51.56%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|60.71%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|56.47%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|61.16%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|26.56%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.99%
|70.76%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|55.36%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|62.72%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|5.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MRHYX % Rank
|US
|0.02%
|-0.60%
|47.59%
|61.10%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.26%
|54.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MRHYX % Rank
|Corporate
|98.25%
|0.00%
|129.69%
|12.41%
|Cash & Equivalents
|1.75%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|78.07%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|49.35%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|64.36%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|38.53%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|56.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MRHYX % Rank
|US
|84.44%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|25.22%
|Non US
|13.14%
|0.00%
|118.12%
|41.64%
|MRHYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|18.97%
|0.03%
|18.97%
|0.15%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|65.76%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.08%
|0.00%
|0.50%
|35.82%
|MRHYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MRHYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MRHYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|1.00%
|255.00%
|17.72%
|MRHYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MRHYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|6.58%
|0.00%
|37.22%
|13.04%
|MRHYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|MRHYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MRHYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|5.26%
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|13.07%
|MRHYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 12, 2022
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2022
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2022
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2022
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 02, 2022
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2022
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2022
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 02, 2022
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 03, 2022
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 04, 2022
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 02, 2022
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 02, 2022
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2021
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2021
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2021
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2021
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 02, 2021
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 03, 2021
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2021
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 02, 2021
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 04, 2021
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 05, 2021
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 02, 2021
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 02, 2021
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2020
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2020
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 03, 2020
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2020
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 02, 2020
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 04, 2020
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2020
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 02, 2020
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 04, 2020
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2020
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 03, 2020
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 04, 2020
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2019
|$0.011
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 03, 2019
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 04, 2019
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2019
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 04, 2019
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2019
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2019
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 04, 2019
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2019
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2019
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 04, 2019
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 04, 2019
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2018
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 04, 2018
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2018
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2018
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 05, 2018
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2018
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2018
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 07, 2012
10.32
10.3%
Richard is Co-head of Leveraged Credit and head of the Global High Yield Fixed Income team at Morgan Stanley Investment Management. He joined the firm in 2011 and has been with financial industry since 1982. Prior to joining Morgan Stanley, Richard was a managing director and co-head of U.S. High Yield at Guggenheim Partners responsible for portfolio management, asset gathering, client service and overseeing all high yield trading. Previously, he was a managing director and head of the U.S. and Global High Yield Fixed Income team responsible for managing the firm’s high yield assets for pension funds, mutual funds and insurance companies, as well as globally marketing the strategy and servicing existing high yield clients at both HSBC Halbis Partners (HSBC Global Asset Management) and Credit Suisse Asset Management. Richard received a B.S. in finance from Boston College and an M.B.A. in finance from the University of Chicago. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2017
5.33
5.3%
Jack is a portfolio manager on the High Yield Fixed Income team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2012 and has been with financial industry since 2005. Prior to joining the firm, Jack was a trader at Guggenheim Partners focused on leveraged debt. Previously, he worked in high yield at Maple Stone Capital Advisors and The Airlie Group. He began his career at UBS, where he worked on a sales desk focusing on non-dollar rates and currencies. Jack received a B.A. in media studies from New School University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.1
|8.17
