Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s assets will be invested in high yield securities (commonly referred to as “junk bonds”). This policy may be changed without shareholder approval; however, you would be notified upon 60 days’ notice in writing of any changes. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in high yield securities which are fixed- income securities rated by one or more rating agencies below Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), below BBB- by S&P Global Ratings Group, a division of S&P Global Inc. (“S&P”), below BBB- by Fitch Ratings, Inc. (“Fitch”) or, if unrated, considered by the Adviser to be of equivalent quality. The average maturity of the Fund’s investments varies, and there is no limit on the maturity or on the credit quality of any security held by the Fund. The Fund’s securities may include distressed and defaulted securities and mezzanine investments. The Fund also may invest in investment grade fixed-income securities, including U.S. and foreign government securities, corporate bonds and collateralized bond obligations. The Fund may also invest in preferred securities, equity securities and convertible securities.

The Fund’s investment process starts with top-down macroeconomic analysis to assess the optimal positioning of the Fund. The team then applies a combination of quantitative and qualitative filters to identify securities that meet the team’s investment criteria in

terms of competitive position, franchise value and management quality. The investment team’s credit analysis focuses on financial risk, business risk, management ability and intentions. Valuation analysis is used to narrow the screened investment universe to a pool of investment candidates who are then assessed in order to determine relative valuation. Finally, the Fund is constructed with sector allocation driven primarily from bottom-up security selection. Integral to the Fund construction process is the measurement and monitoring of market risk, duration and volatility and credit risk through the use of proprietary risk measures and models.

The Fund’s investment process incorporates information about environmental, social and governance issues (also referred to as ESG) via an integrated approach within the investment team’s fundamental investment analysis framework. The Adviser may engage with management of certain issuers regarding corporate governance practices as well as what the Adviser deems to be materially important environmental and/or social issues facing a company.

The Fund may also invest in loan-related investments, such as public bank loans made by banks or other financial institutions and loan participations and assignments, which may be rated investment grade or below investment grade.

The Fund may also invest in restricted and illiquid securities.