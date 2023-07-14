Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
36.2%
1 yr return
21.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-5.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.2%
Net Assets
$3.53 B
Holdings in Top 10
48.1%
Expense Ratio 1.30%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 25.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|MRFGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|36.2%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|13.38%
|1 Yr
|21.0%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|29.51%
|3 Yr
|-5.1%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|74.89%
|5 Yr
|-3.2%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|79.80%
|10 Yr
|-1.3%*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|87.44%
* Annualized
|Period
|MRFGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-44.9%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|90.33%
|2021
|1.1%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|68.89%
|2020
|9.2%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|35.65%
|2019
|3.6%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|89.01%
|2018
|-2.7%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|58.76%
|Period
|MRFGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|36.2%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|12.40%
|1 Yr
|21.0%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|26.89%
|3 Yr
|-5.1%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|74.57%
|5 Yr
|-3.2%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|82.79%
|10 Yr
|5.9%*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|61.90%
* Annualized
|Period
|MRFGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-44.9%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|90.33%
|2021
|1.1%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|68.89%
|2020
|9.2%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|35.65%
|2019
|3.6%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|89.01%
|2018
|-2.7%
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|74.67%
|MRFGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MRFGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.53 B
|189 K
|222 B
|32.19%
|Number of Holdings
|53
|2
|3509
|60.98%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.02 B
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|31.72%
|Weighting of Top 10
|48.07%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|44.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MRFGX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.62%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|48.20%
|Other
|0.71%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|6.48%
|Cash
|0.68%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|64.18%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|14.84%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|9.51%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|8.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MRFGX % Rank
|Technology
|37.46%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|42.13%
|Consumer Cyclical
|22.85%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|8.36%
|Communication Services
|11.15%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|43.61%
|Healthcare
|10.06%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|75.08%
|Financial Services
|9.61%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|45.90%
|Industrials
|3.69%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|75.66%
|Energy
|2.70%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|21.72%
|Basic Materials
|2.48%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|23.85%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|34.34%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|68.77%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|86.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MRFGX % Rank
|US
|90.41%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|74.18%
|Non US
|8.21%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|16.72%
|MRFGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.30%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|24.71%
|Management Fee
|0.61%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|45.31%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|64.80%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|32.80%
|MRFGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MRFGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MRFGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|25.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|35.03%
|MRFGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MRFGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.31%
|19.17%
|MRFGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|MRFGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MRFGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.80%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|80.49%
|MRFGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 06, 2019
|$2.942
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2009
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2013
9.42
9.4%
Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2012; Prior to joining BlackRock, Inc., Mr. Kemp was a Managing Director at UBS Global Asset Management.He has been an investment professional with UBS Global Asset Management since 1992. Lawrence received his bachelor’s degree from Stanford University and his MBA from the University of Chicago.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2020
2.33
2.3%
Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2013; Sector Head and Research Analyst at Surview Capital LLC from 2010 to 2013; Various positions, including Portfolio Manager and Investment Analyst, at UBS Global Asset Management from 2002 to 2010.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 16, 2022
0.04
0.0%
Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2020; Vice President of BlackRock, Inc. from 2016 to 2020; prior to joining BlackRock, Inc., Ms. Bottinelli was an Equity Research Associate at J.P. Morgan.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.17
|2.92
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...