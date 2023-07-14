Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
18.3%
1 yr return
14.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
16.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.3%
Net Assets
$49.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
43.9%
Expense Ratio 1.65%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 17.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
$10,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund seeks to preserve capital during periods of economic decline. In seeking to preserve capital, ACR Alpine Capital Research, LLC (“ACR Alpine Capital Research”, “ACR” or the “Advisor”) seeks to identify and avoid “permanent loss.” The Advisor considers permanent loss to refer to two general types of economic losses through a full market cycle: (i) the impairment of the fundamental value of a security and (ii) the payment of a speculative (higher) price to acquire the fundamental value of a security. The Advisor considers the fundamental value of a security to be impaired when the earning power of an enterprise or security permanently declines, or the assets of an enterprise must be sold or written down for a loss. The Advisor considers a security’s price to be speculative when it is inordinately high relative to the Advisor’s estimated fundamental value of the security. In addition, the Advisor evaluates the financial condition of the enterprise or security in which the Fund invests to determine its ability to withstand difficult economic conditions.
The Fund also seeks to provide above average absolute and relative returns in the long run.
|•
|“Above average absolute returns” means returns higher than a “fair” equity-like return (i.e. the stock market returns over a full market cycle) commensurate with the risk of investing in equities in the long run. There is no assurance the Fund will provide above average absolute returns in the long run. In seeking above average absolute returns, the Advisor assigns a required return to each of the securities it selects for investment based on the Advisor’s assessment of the risk of the security. The weighted average required return of the portfolio becomes the absolute return expectation for the Fund. The Advisor then seeks to purchase each security at a discount to its estimated intrinsic value, to assure a margin of safety against a return below its assigned required absolute return expectation.
|•
|“Above average relative returns” means returns higher than returns of an equity market benchmark in the long run. The Advisor has selected the MSCI All-Country World Index (“MSCI ACWI Index”) as the Fund’s benchmark because it is a broad proxy for the world equity market. In seeking above average relative returns, the Advisor engages in research to identify companies and securities which are undervalued by the securities markets.
|•
|The Advisor defines “long run” as a period of time that includes both an up and down equity market. A down market is characterized with a peak to trough decline of 20% or greater, otherwise known as a “full market cycle”. A full market cycle can be measured from a prior equity market peak to the next equity market peak. Full market cycles are usually measured in years.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund pursues its investment objectives by investing its assets in equity securities, debt securities, derivative securities, cash and cash equivalents. The Fund is not limited by security type, issuer size or geographic location, and may invest in securities of issuers in emerging markets as well as developed markets. The Advisor seeks to identify companies and securities which are undervalued by the securities markets. The Advisor estimates the intrinsic value of companies and invests in securities across the capital structure, including related derivative securities, which the Advisor believes provide an optimal combination of return and risk. In selecting securities for the Fund, the Advisor engages in an extensive search process across global markets for companies with desirable investment characteristics. The Advisor also conducts research on the financial and business characteristics of potential and current investments. The Fund may hold a significant amount in cash or cash equivalents in markets where the Advisor cannot find enough securities that meet its risk and return thresholds.
Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks, convertible securities, rights and warrants. The Fund may invest in debt securities of any maturity and credit quality and the Fund may purchase high yield securities, commonly referred to as “junk bonds”, that are rated below investment grade by at least one of Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), Standard & Poor’s, a division of McGraw Hill Companies Inc. (“S&P”) or Fitch Ratings Ltd. (“Fitch”) (or if unrated, determined by the Advisor to be of comparable credit quality). The Fund’s investments in high yield securities may include mezzanine securities, which are subordinated debt securities generally issued in private placements in connection with issuance of equity securities (e.g., with attached warrants). The Fund may invest in bank loans and loan participations. The Advisor may also invest in derivative securities which include, but are not limited to, futures, options, swaps (including total return swaps) and forward contracts. The Advisor may utilize derivatives to profit from expected price appreciation or depreciation of an underlying security, to generate a desired return stream, to generate incremental income, or to create a desired excess return spread over a market average yield or estimated fair return.
The Fund may also invest in other types of financing instruments such as convertible bonds and preferred stocks, American Depository Receipts, European Depository Receipts, and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). In addition, the Advisor may use a short selling strategy for a portion of the Fund. The Fund will engage in two general types of short positions: directional and arbitrage. Directional short selling refers to selling short securities or groups of securities based on the Advisor’s assessment that the prices of the securities are significantly higher than their intrinsic values. Arbitrage short selling refers to selling short securities the Advisor considers to be overpriced in combination with related long positions in securities the Advisor considers to be underpriced, seeking to profit when the prices of the two securities converge. The Advisor may also invest in arbitrage or event-related securities, using fundamental analysis of the intrinsic values of companies to seek to profit from securities it deems to be relatively mispriced due to the market under or overestimating the successful completion of corporate events, including mergers, takeovers, tender offers, leveraged buyouts, spin-offs, liquidations and other corporate reorganizations.
The Advisor emphasizes “quality” when making investment decisions for the Fund. The Advisor defines the quality of a security by the reliability of the cash flows or assets which are the basis of the security’s estimated intrinsic value. The Advisor defines the quality of an investment by the price paid for the estimated intrinsic value received. The Advisor believes a quantifiable margin of safety is the hallmark of a quality investment. For equity investments, the Advisor’s estimated intrinsic value of a company must be significantly greater than its price. For higher rated fixed income investments, the Advisor believes an issuer’s available resources must be significantly greater than the interest and principal due the investor. For lower rated fixed income investments selling below their principal value, the Advisor believes the value of the assets backing an issue must be significantly greater than its price. For other types of investments and as a general rule, the Advisor believes the probability of achieving a return commensurate with the risk taken must be very high.
The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), which means that it may invest more of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than “diversified” funds.
|Period
|MQRIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.3%
|-12.3%
|53.7%
|4.55%
|1 Yr
|14.6%
|-18.8%
|40.4%
|4.55%
|3 Yr
|16.1%*
|-18.4%
|16.1%
|0.42%
|5 Yr
|4.3%*
|-13.4%
|10.2%
|3.13%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.5%
|4.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MQRIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.5%
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|68.46%
|2021
|12.5%
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|3.75%
|2020
|4.5%
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|13.78%
|2019
|2.1%
|-2.2%
|6.5%
|68.04%
|2018
|-3.5%
|-6.8%
|0.3%
|84.39%
|MQRIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MQRIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|49.4 M
|1.96 M
|15.7 B
|75.31%
|Number of Holdings
|35
|2
|3255
|57.20%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|21.2 M
|349 K
|12.1 B
|83.95%
|Weighting of Top 10
|43.85%
|22.2%
|100.0%
|81.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MQRIX % Rank
|Stocks
|83.94%
|0.00%
|238.38%
|11.52%
|Cash
|14.18%
|-65.52%
|88.88%
|39.51%
|Other
|1.27%
|-72.87%
|73.78%
|44.86%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.62%
|0.00%
|6.21%
|7.82%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.92%
|88.89%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|106.59%
|93.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MQRIX % Rank
|Financial Services
|29.87%
|0.00%
|98.22%
|4.37%
|Consumer Cyclical
|21.74%
|0.00%
|25.83%
|1.46%
|Communication Services
|14.68%
|0.00%
|21.61%
|3.40%
|Industrials
|13.47%
|0.00%
|23.85%
|15.05%
|Energy
|9.37%
|0.00%
|60.89%
|20.39%
|Consumer Defense
|4.70%
|0.00%
|37.51%
|68.45%
|Real Estate
|3.48%
|0.00%
|99.45%
|45.15%
|Basic Materials
|1.46%
|0.00%
|56.73%
|82.04%
|Technology
|1.24%
|0.00%
|85.77%
|89.81%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|99.03%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.63%
|99.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MQRIX % Rank
|Non US
|51.25%
|-6.82%
|98.11%
|2.88%
|US
|32.69%
|-1.19%
|235.84%
|47.33%
|MQRIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.65%
|0.21%
|4.40%
|38.66%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|78.19%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.70%
|55.95%
|MQRIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|MQRIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|0.50%
|2.00%
|31.25%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MQRIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|17.00%
|1.75%
|441.00%
|14.80%
|MQRIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MQRIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.70%
|0.00%
|43.31%
|87.82%
|MQRIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|MQRIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MQRIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.02%
|-2.01%
|13.72%
|35.80%
|MQRIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2021
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2020
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.286
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.258
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2014
7.42
7.4%
Nick founded Alpine Investment Management, LLC in 1999 and developed its core investment philosophy and research process. He has been the lead portfolio manager of the firm’s primary Equity Quality Return strategy since its inception in 2000 as well as portfolio manager for its Multi- Strategy Quality Return (MQR) Fund. Prior to forming the firm, Nick was a portfolio manager at Mercantile Bank. He has a BA from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas and has attained the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2014
7.42
7.4%
Willem Schilpzand, CFA. Mr. Schilpzand is a Portfolio Manager for ACR Alpine Capital Research, LLC. Mr. Schilpzand joined ACR in 2010. Mr. Schilpzand’s prior experience includes positions with MFS International in London in 2009, East Coast Asset Management in 2009, Merrill Lynch from 2005 to 2008 and IBM from 2003 to 2004 in both the U.S. and Europe. Mr. Schilpzand earned his MBA from the Columbia Business School in New York and earned his BBA, Magna Cum Laude, in International Business from the University of Georgia. Mr. Schilpzand has attained the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a dual citizen of the Netherlands and the U.S.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2014
7.42
7.4%
Tim Piechowski, CFA. Mr. Piechowski is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Analyst for ACR Alpine Capital Research, LLC. Mr. Piechowski joined ACR in 2010. Prior to joining ACR he was a Research Associate at Brandes Investment Partners in San Diego from 2007 to 2009, where he analyzed banks, thrifts, insurers and holding companies on a global basis. Mr. Piechowski holds a JD from Saint Louis University School of Law and earned a BSBA with concentrations in Finance and Accounting from the McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University. While at Georgetown, Mr. Piechowski held internships with Credit Suisse, the Allied Irish Banks, and the Griswold Company, a direct access broker on the floor of the NYSE. Mr. Piechowski is a member of the Missouri Bar and has attained the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2017
5.25
5.3%
Mr. Unferth is a Portfolio Manager for ACR Alpine Capital Research, LLC. Mr. Unferth joined ACR in January 2017. Prior to joining ACR, he co-founded Alder Hill Management, a cross-capital structure hedge fund, and previously spent five years as a Portfolio Manager at CQS where he was head of distressed debt strategies. Mr. Unferth has also served as a Principal at Columbus Hill Capital Management, a Portfolio Manager at Metropolitan West Asset Management and a Managing Director in the Leveraged Finance Group at Credit Suisse. He holds an MBA in Finance from the University of Rochester and a BA in Economics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|33.83
|6.69
|13.0
