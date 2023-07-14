Home
Vitals

YTD Return

0.8%

1 yr return

-1.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.2%

Net Assets

$839 M

Holdings in Top 10

8.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.89%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 72.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MPSDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.97%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MassMutual Short Duration Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MassMutual
  • Inception Date
    Apr 01, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Douglas Trevallion

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in investment grade fixed income securities (rated Baa3 or higher by Moody’s, BBB- or higher by Standard & Poor’s or the equivalent by any nationally recognized statistical rating organization, or, if unrated, determined to be of comparable quality by the Fund’s subadviser, Barings LLC (“Barings”), or sub-subadviser, Baring International Investment
Limited (“BIIL”)). These typically include U.S. dollar-denominated corporate obligations, securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government or its agencies or instrumentalities, U.S. and foreign issuer dollar-denominated bonds including, but not limited to, corporate obligations, government and agency issues, private placement bonds, securities subject to resale pursuant to Rule 144A, and mortgage-backed and other asset-backed securities, including collateralized bond and loan obligations.
The Fund may also invest in below investment grade debt securities (“junk” or “high yield” bonds), including securities in default, and including bank loans; normally, 10% or less of the Fund’s total assets will be invested in below investment grade debt securities. In the event that a security is downgraded after its purchase by the Fund, the Fund may continue to hold the security if Barings or BIIL considers that doing so would be consistent with the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its total assets in securities that are not denominated in U.S. dollars including, but not limited to, corporate obligations, government and agency issues, private placement bonds, and mortgage-backed and other asset-backed securities, including collateralized bond and loan obligations. Although the Fund’s investment in non-U.S. dollar denominated assets may be on a currency hedged or unhedged basis, under normal market conditions, the Fund seeks to hedge substantially all of its exposure to non-U.S. currencies. The Fund may also invest in non-dollar denominated high yield bonds, including bank loans, and may invest in securities subject to legal restrictions on resale, some of which may be subject to resale pursuant to Rule 144A.
In pursuing its investment objective, the Fund may (but is not obligated to) use a wide variety of exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivatives, including, but not limited to, futures contracts, foreign currency futures and forward contracts, including derivatives thereof (for hedging purposes, to adjust various portfolio characteristics, including the duration (interest rate volatility) of the Fund’s portfolio, or as a substitute for direct investments); interest rate swaps (for hedging purposes or as a substitute for direct investments or to gain market exposure); total return swaps (for hedging purposes or as a substitute for direct investments); and credit default swaps (for hedging purposes or as a substitute for direct investments). The Fund may invest in common stocks, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), or other equity
securities and derivatives thereof for hedging purposes or to enhance total return. Use of derivatives by the Fund may create investment leverage.
The Fund may invest in money market securities, including commercial paper. The Fund may enter into repurchase agreement transactions. The Fund may at times have significant exposure to one or more industries or sectors. The Fund may hold a portion of its assets in cash or cash equivalents. The Fund may purchase and sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery, to-be-announced, or forward commitment basis, and may enter into dollar roll or reverse repurchase agreement transactions.
The Fund may invest in (i) securities denominated in currencies of emerging market countries, (ii) fixed income securities or debt instruments issued by emerging market entities or sovereign nations and/or (iii) debt instruments denominated in or based on the currencies, interest rates, or issues of emerging market countries. Emerging market countries are defined to include any country that did not become a member of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (O.E.C.D.) prior to 1975 and Turkey.
The Fund may invest in other investment companies, including investment companies that are advised by the Fund’s investment adviser, subadviser, sub-subadviser, or its affiliates, or by unaffiliated parties.
The Fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than three years; Barings or BIIL may increase or decrease its duration in response to changes in interest rates and other factors. Duration measures the price sensitivity of a bond to changes in interest rates. Duration is the dollar weighted average time to maturity of a bond utilizing the present value of all future cash flows.
Barings or BIIL generally selects the Fund’s investments based on its analysis of opportunities and risks of various securities and market sectors. Barings or BIIL may choose to sell securities with deteriorating credit or limited upside potential compared to other available securities.
The Fund expects that it will engage in active and frequent trading and so will typically have a relatively high portfolio turnover rate.
Read More

MPSDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MPSDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.8% -6.3% 3.8% 30.33%
1 Yr -1.6% -11.5% 2.9% 67.18%
3 Yr -4.0%* -6.1% 1.3% 90.99%
5 Yr -3.2%* -10.7% 3.2% 97.81%
10 Yr N/A* -11.7% 2.1% 77.90%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MPSDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.5% -17.7% -2.5% 98.06%
2021 0.1% -2.0% 2.2% 4.88%
2020 -0.7% -2.8% 4.6% 97.39%
2019 0.3% -28.6% 3.0% 91.38%
2018 -0.4% -3.7% 0.4% 78.17%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MPSDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.8% -6.3% 3.8% 27.90%
1 Yr -1.6% -11.5% 1.9% 62.87%
3 Yr -4.0%* -6.1% 4.5% 90.94%
5 Yr -3.2%* -8.3% 1.7% 97.76%
10 Yr N/A* -10.3% 2.1% 73.44%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MPSDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.5% -17.7% -2.5% 98.06%
2021 0.1% -2.0% 2.2% 4.88%
2020 -0.7% -2.8% 4.6% 97.39%
2019 0.3% -28.6% 3.0% 93.49%
2018 -0.4% -1.0% 1.3% 83.37%

NAV & Total Return History

MPSDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MPSDX Category Low Category High MPSDX % Rank
Net Assets 839 M 5.81 M 70.5 B 57.24%
Number of Holdings 455 4 4919 48.36%
Net Assets in Top 10 124 M -23.9 M 9.45 B 67.01%
Weighting of Top 10 8.65% 1.7% 100.0% 91.76%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Dec21 Xcbt 20211231 99.54%
  2. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Dec21 Xcbt 20211231 99.54%
  3. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Dec21 Xcbt 20211231 99.54%
  4. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Dec21 Xcbt 20211231 99.54%
  5. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Dec21 Xcbt 20211231 99.54%
  6. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Dec21 Xcbt 20211231 99.54%
  7. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Dec21 Xcbt 20211231 99.54%
  8. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Dec21 Xcbt 20211231 99.54%
  9. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Dec21 Xcbt 20211231 99.54%
  10. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Dec21 Xcbt 20211231 99.54%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MPSDX % Rank
Bonds 		94.36% 49.71% 194.71% 37.13%
Convertible Bonds 		3.44% 0.00% 27.71% 37.82%
Cash 		2.21% -102.46% 39.20% 66.67%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.66% 11.31% 81.52%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 25.64% 82.21%
Other 		0.00% -2.59% 10.19% 75.82%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MPSDX % Rank
Corporate 		40.02% 0.00% 100.00% 49.22%
Securitized 		37.54% 0.00% 97.27% 25.22%
Government 		20.26% 0.00% 73.63% 44.39%
Cash & Equivalents 		2.03% 0.00% 44.09% 79.27%
Derivative 		0.09% 0.00% 45.97% 18.13%
Municipal 		0.06% 0.00% 17.46% 45.77%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MPSDX % Rank
US 		61.17% 0.00% 165.96% 96.72%
Non US 		33.19% 0.00% 72.71% 3.45%

MPSDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MPSDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.89% 0.01% 19.98% 30.76%
Management Fee 0.32% 0.00% 1.19% 52.07%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 52.33%
Administrative Fee 0.20% 0.01% 0.50% 86.44%

Sales Fees

MPSDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.50% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MPSDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MPSDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 72.00% 2.00% 500.00% 48.32%

MPSDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MPSDX Category Low Category High MPSDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 11.01% 100.00%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MPSDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MPSDX Category Low Category High MPSDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.97% -1.27% 4.98% 11.66%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MPSDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MPSDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Douglas Trevallion

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 14, 2018

3.96

4.0%

Douglas Trevallion is a member of the Barings Investment Grade Fixed Income Group and the Head of Global Securitized and Liquid Products. Doug is responsible for the portfolio management of the firm’s securitized and multi-asset portfolio strategies. Doug has worked in the industry since 1987 and his experience has encompassed stable value, core, core plus, active short and leveraged inflation strategies. Prior to joining the firm in 2000, he worked at Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company where he established fixed income analytical and risk capabilities for the company. Doug holds a B.A. from the University of Massachusetts and is a member of the CFA Institute.

Stephen Ehrenberg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2019

2.58

2.6%

Stephen Ehrenberg is a portfolio manager for Barings’ Investment Grade Fixed Income Group. Steve has worked in the industry since 2002 and his experience has encompassed portfolio management and credit analysis for both investment grade and high yield corporate credit. Prior to joining the firm in 2004, he worked in capital markets at MassMutual as part of the firm’s executive development program. Steve holds a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point (Phi Beta Kappa), an M.B.A. from the University of Michigan Business School (High Distinction) and is a member of the CFA Institute. Prior to attending business school, Steve served as a Captain in the U.S. Army, where he held numerous leadership positions and graduated from both Airborne and Ranger School.

Charles Sanford

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Charles S. Sanford is a Managing Director and member of Barings’ Global Fixed Income Team. Prior to joining Barings in 2004, was employed by Booz, Allen and Hamilton and BellSouth.

Yulia Alekseeva

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Yulia Alekseeva is a Portfolio Manager in the Barings Investment Grade Fixed Income Group and Head of Securitized Credit Research. Yulia has worked in the industry since 2005. Prior to re-joining the firm in 2019, Yulia was employed at Canada Pension Plan Investment Board as a Principal in the Structured Credit department following positions at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and PricewaterhouseCoopers. Yulia holds a B.A. in Economics & Finance from the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics and an M.B.A. degree from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. She is a member of the CFA Institute and an Associate Chartered Accountant with the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW).

Omotunde Lawal

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2021

1.08

1.1%

Ms. Lawal is the Head of Emerging Markets Corporate Debt Group and the lead portfolio manager for the Emerging Markets Corporate Debt strategy. She chairs the Emerging Markets Corporate Investment Committee and is also a member of the Global High Yield Allocation Committee and Global Investment Grade Allocation Committee. Prior to her current role, she was the Head of Barings EM Corporate Credit Research, with research coverage responsibilities for various sectors such as Real Estate, LATAM Energy, and LATAM Infrastructure. She has worked in the industry since 2000. Prior to joining the firm in 2014, she was a portfolio manager at Cosford Capital Management, focusing on high yield and distressed LATAM and CEEMEA corporates. Prior to this, she was at Standard Bank, where she traded and invested in distressed and stressed emerging markets corporates in LATAM and CEEMEA for the Principal Trading Team. Earlier, she worked at Barclays Capital and Deloitte & Touche/Arthur Andersen. Ms. Lawal holds a B.Sc. in Accounting & Finance from University of Warwick, is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Accountants in England and Wales, and is a member of the CFA Institute. She shares principal responsibility for the day-to-day management of the Barings Active Short Duration Bond Fund (since June 1, 2021) and Barings Global Credit Income Opportunities Fund (since May 1, 2021).

Natalia Krol

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2021

1.08

1.1%

Ms. Krol is a Director and portfolio manager of Barings’ Emerging Markets Blended Total Return strategy. Prior to joining Barings, she was a Credit Analyst at Schroders Investment Management, where she covered natural resources and capital goods sectors across emerging markets, European high yield and investment grade markets, and a European High Yield Research Analyst at Barclays Capital.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 28.77 6.13 2.41

