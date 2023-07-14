Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
11.3%
1 yr return
13.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.6%
Net Assets
$362 M
Holdings in Top 10
13.9%
Expense Ratio 0.61%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 39.58%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
$100,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of foreign companies organized under the laws of, headquartered in, or whose common equity securities are principally traded in countries outside the United States. The Fund seeks to generate performance that reflects the performance of a broad representation of both foreign developed and emerging equity markets, as measured by the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (Net), its benchmark index. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80 percent of the value of its assets in securities of, and investments related to, issuers in the Fund’s benchmark index. Typically, the Fund invests substantially more than 80 percent of the value of its assets in such securities and investments. Investments related to the benchmark index in which the Fund invests consist of American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), which are equity securities that represent shares of foreign companies in the index. The Fund seeks to invest in companies aligned with the Stewardship Investing core values, as discussed below. In addition, the Fund’s Sub-Adviser uses proprietary optimization techniques, including ESG factors, to select securities according to their contribution to the Fund’s overall objective, while seeking to replicate the characteristics of the index, including risk and return characteristics.
|
Stewardship Investing
The Fund also analyzes potential investments for their ability to reflect certain core social values including:
● Respecting the dignity and value of all people
● Building a world at peace and free from violence
● Demonstrating a concern for justice in a global society
● Exhibiting responsible management practices
● Supporting and involving communities
● Practicing environmental stewardship
|Period
|MPLIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.3%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|73.02%
|1 Yr
|13.4%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|84.65%
|3 Yr
|4.3%*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|43.22%
|5 Yr
|1.6%*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|30.34%
|10 Yr
|2.2%*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|33.49%
* Annualized
|Period
|MPLIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.9%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|47.56%
|2021
|2.6%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|48.24%
|2020
|3.7%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|32.58%
|2019
|4.1%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|71.43%
|2018
|-3.6%
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|37.11%
|MPLIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MPLIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|362 M
|1.02 M
|369 B
|63.03%
|Number of Holdings
|538
|1
|10801
|22.99%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|48.9 M
|0
|34.5 B
|75.32%
|Weighting of Top 10
|13.94%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|85.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MPLIX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.42%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|45.07%
|Bonds
|0.87%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|4.08%
|Cash
|0.39%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|78.56%
|Other
|0.32%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|12.69%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|69.11%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|66.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MPLIX % Rank
|Financial Services
|20.03%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|23.88%
|Technology
|13.77%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|28.06%
|Industrials
|11.74%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|79.42%
|Communication Services
|10.58%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|7.91%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.32%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|71.08%
|Healthcare
|8.35%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|86.62%
|Basic Materials
|8.19%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|51.51%
|Consumer Defense
|7.29%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|85.61%
|Real Estate
|4.64%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|7.48%
|Energy
|3.93%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|72.23%
|Utilities
|2.14%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|63.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MPLIX % Rank
|Non US
|97.62%
|0.00%
|125.24%
|28.21%
|US
|0.80%
|-7.78%
|68.98%
|80.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MPLIX % Rank
|Corporate
|69.02%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|0.87%
|Cash & Equivalents
|30.98%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|95.07%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-0.61%
|99.96%
|83.19%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|47.51%
|79.04%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.17%
|79.04%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.25%
|79.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MPLIX % Rank
|US
|0.87%
|-0.01%
|71.30%
|2.96%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.08%
|67.98%
|MPLIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.61%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|78.76%
|Management Fee
|0.44%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|23.13%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.00%
|N/A
|MPLIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|MPLIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|63.64%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MPLIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|39.58%
|2.00%
|247.00%
|58.20%
|MPLIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MPLIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.87%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|86.27%
|MPLIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|MPLIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MPLIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.94%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|37.61%
|MPLIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.190
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.274
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2019
|$0.244
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2018
|$0.201
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2017
|$0.184
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.188
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2014
|$0.238
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.206
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.185
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 01, 2017
4.75
4.8%
Michael Branch is a Portfolio Research, Trading, and Analytics Associate at Aperio Group LLC (Aperio) and is a member of the Pax ESG Beta Quality Fund and Pax ESG Beta Dividend Fund portfolio management team. Aperio serves as subadvisor of the Pax ESG Beta Quality Fund and Pax ESG Beta Dividend Fund. Prior to joining Aperio, Michael was a Fund Operations Specialist for California Investment Trust, a mutual fund company. Michael co-authored “Factoring Probability” with Lisa Goldberg and Ran Leshem; it was published in Risk-Based and Factor Investing in 2015. He was the sole author of “The Case for Global Stock Portfolios,” published in the Journal of Indexes in 2011. Michael received his Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Arizona. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA® Society of San Francisco. CFA® is a trademark owned by the CFA Institute. ALPS Distributors, Inc. is not affiliated with Aperio Group, LLC.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2018
4.25
4.3%
Annie Tan is an Associate Portfolio Manager at Aperio Group LLC (Aperio) and a member of the Pax ESG Beta Quality Fund and Pax ESG Beta Dividend Fund portfolio management team. Aperio serves as subadviser of the Pax ESG Beta Quality Fund and Pax ESG Beta Dividend Fund. At Aperio, Annie is responsible for providing analytical support in the research, portfolio management, and trading of client portfolios. Prior to Aperio, Annie was an investment analyst at Dragon Financial Group. She received her Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of California at Davis and her Master of Science in Financial Analysis from the University of San Francisco. ALPS Distributors, Inc. is not affiliated with Aperio Group, LLC.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2021
1.41
1.4%
Brian Ko is a Portfolio Manager at Aperio and shares primary responsibility for managing the portfolio analysis efforts of Aperio. Brian also provides analytical support in the research, portfolio management, and trading of Aperio’s client portfolios. Prior to joining Aperio in 2014, he was a Senior Client Operations Associate at Lateef Investment Management from 2012 to 2014. Brian was also a Fund Accounting Manager with State Street Bank and Trust. He received his BS in Managerial Economics from the University of California, Davis, and his MS in Financial Analysis from Saint Mary’s College of California.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
