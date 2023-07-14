Home
Praxis International Index Fund

mutual fund
MPLIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.37 -0.06 -0.48%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (MPLIX) Primary A (MPLAX)
Praxis International Index Fund

MPLIX | Fund

$12.37

$362 M

1.87%

$0.23

0.61%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.3%

1 yr return

13.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.6%

Net Assets

$362 M

Holdings in Top 10

13.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.61%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 39.58%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

$100,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Praxis International Index Fund

MPLIX | Fund

$12.37

$362 M

1.87%

$0.23

0.61%

MPLIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.94%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Praxis International Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Praxis Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Branch

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of foreign companies organized under the laws of, headquartered in, or whose common equity securities are principally traded in countries outside the United States. The Fund seeks to generate performance that reflects the performance of a broad representation of both foreign developed and emerging equity markets, as measured by the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (Net), its benchmark index. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80 percent of the value of its assets in securities of, and investments related to, issuers in the Fund’s benchmark index. Typically, the Fund invests substantially more than 80 percent of the value of its assets in such securities and investments. Investments related to the benchmark index in which the Fund invests consist of American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), which are equity securities that represent shares of foreign companies in the index. The Fund seeks to invest in companies aligned with the Stewardship Investing core values, as discussed below. In addition, the Fund’s Sub-Adviser uses proprietary optimization techniques, including ESG factors, to select securities according to their contribution to the Fund’s overall objective, while seeking to replicate the characteristics of the index, including risk and return characteristics.

Stewardship Investing

The Fund also analyzes potential investments for their ability to reflect certain core social values including:

● Respecting the dignity and value of all people

● Building a world at peace and free from violence

● Demonstrating a concern for justice in a global society

● Exhibiting responsible management practices

● Supporting and involving communities

● Practicing environmental stewardship

MPLIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MPLIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.3% 2.1% 19.2% 73.02%
1 Yr 13.4% -20.6% 27.8% 84.65%
3 Yr 4.3%* -14.8% 25.3% 43.22%
5 Yr 1.6%* -9.9% 60.8% 30.34%
10 Yr 2.2%* -6.0% 9.9% 33.49%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MPLIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.9% -43.6% 71.3% 47.56%
2021 2.6% -15.4% 9.4% 48.24%
2020 3.7% -10.4% 121.9% 32.58%
2019 4.1% -0.5% 8.5% 71.43%
2018 -3.6% -13.0% 0.0% 37.11%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MPLIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.3% -16.4% 19.2% 70.48%
1 Yr 13.4% -27.2% 27.8% 78.59%
3 Yr 4.3%* -14.8% 25.3% 42.12%
5 Yr 1.6%* -9.9% 60.8% 37.67%
10 Yr 3.2%* -2.7% 10.2% 35.88%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MPLIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.9% -43.6% 71.3% 47.56%
2021 2.6% -15.4% 9.4% 48.24%
2020 3.7% -10.4% 121.9% 32.58%
2019 4.1% -0.5% 8.5% 71.43%
2018 -3.6% -13.0% 0.0% 47.74%

NAV & Total Return History

MPLIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MPLIX Category Low Category High MPLIX % Rank
Net Assets 362 M 1.02 M 369 B 63.03%
Number of Holdings 538 1 10801 22.99%
Net Assets in Top 10 48.9 M 0 34.5 B 75.32%
Weighting of Top 10 13.94% 1.9% 101.9% 85.40%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd ADR 2.43%
  2. Chunghwa Telecom Co Ltd ADR 1.70%
  3. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 1.55%
  4. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 1.55%
  5. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 1.55%
  6. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 1.55%
  7. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 1.55%
  8. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 1.55%
  9. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 1.55%
  10. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 1.55%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MPLIX % Rank
Stocks 		98.42% 0.00% 122.60% 45.07%
Bonds 		0.87% -10.79% 71.30% 4.08%
Cash 		0.39% -65.15% 100.00% 78.56%
Other 		0.32% -16.47% 17.36% 12.69%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 69.11%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 66.57%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MPLIX % Rank
Financial Services 		20.03% 0.00% 47.75% 23.88%
Technology 		13.77% 0.00% 36.32% 28.06%
Industrials 		11.74% 5.17% 99.49% 79.42%
Communication Services 		10.58% 0.00% 21.69% 7.91%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.32% 0.00% 36.36% 71.08%
Healthcare 		8.35% 0.00% 21.01% 86.62%
Basic Materials 		8.19% 0.00% 23.86% 51.51%
Consumer Defense 		7.29% 0.00% 32.29% 85.61%
Real Estate 		4.64% 0.00% 14.59% 7.48%
Energy 		3.93% 0.00% 16.89% 72.23%
Utilities 		2.14% 0.00% 13.68% 63.17%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MPLIX % Rank
Non US 		97.62% 0.00% 125.24% 28.21%
US 		0.80% -7.78% 68.98% 80.11%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MPLIX % Rank
Corporate 		69.02% 0.00% 100.00% 0.87%
Cash & Equivalents 		30.98% 0.00% 100.00% 95.07%
Derivative 		0.00% -0.61% 99.96% 83.19%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 47.51% 79.04%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.17% 79.04%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 44.25% 79.91%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MPLIX % Rank
US 		0.87% -0.01% 71.30% 2.96%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 14.08% 67.98%

MPLIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MPLIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.61% 0.02% 26.51% 78.76%
Management Fee 0.44% 0.00% 1.60% 23.13%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

MPLIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MPLIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 63.64%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MPLIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 39.58% 2.00% 247.00% 58.20%

MPLIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MPLIX Category Low Category High MPLIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.87% 0.00% 13.15% 86.27%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MPLIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MPLIX Category Low Category High MPLIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.94% -0.93% 6.38% 37.61%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MPLIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

MPLIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Branch

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2017

4.75

4.8%

Michael Branch is a Portfolio Research, Trading, and Analytics Associate at Aperio Group LLC (Aperio) and is a member of the Pax ESG Beta Quality Fund and Pax ESG Beta Dividend Fund portfolio management team. Aperio serves as subadvisor of the Pax ESG Beta Quality Fund and Pax ESG Beta Dividend Fund. Prior to joining Aperio, Michael was a Fund Operations Specialist for California Investment Trust, a mutual fund company. Michael co-authored “Factoring Probability” with Lisa Goldberg and Ran Leshem; it was published in Risk-Based and Factor Investing in 2015. He was the sole author of “The Case for Global Stock Portfolios,” published in the Journal of Indexes in 2011. Michael received his Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Arizona. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA® Society of San Francisco. CFA® is a trademark owned by the CFA Institute. ALPS Distributors, Inc. is not affiliated with Aperio Group, LLC.

Annie Tan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2018

4.25

4.3%

Annie Tan is an Associate Portfolio Manager at Aperio Group LLC (Aperio) and a member of the Pax ESG Beta Quality Fund and Pax ESG Beta Dividend Fund portfolio management team. Aperio serves as subadviser of the Pax ESG Beta Quality Fund and Pax ESG Beta Dividend Fund. At Aperio, Annie is responsible for providing analytical support in the research, portfolio management, and trading of client portfolios. Prior to Aperio, Annie was an investment analyst at Dragon Financial Group. She received her Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of California at Davis and her Master of Science in Financial Analysis from the University of San Francisco. ALPS Distributors, Inc. is not affiliated with Aperio Group, LLC.

Brian Ko

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2021

1.41

1.4%

Brian Ko is a Portfolio Manager at Aperio and shares primary responsibility for managing the portfolio analysis efforts of Aperio. Brian also provides analytical support in the research, portfolio management, and trading of Aperio’s client portfolios. Prior to joining Aperio in 2014, he was a Senior Client Operations Associate at Lateef Investment Management from 2012 to 2014. Brian was also a Fund Accounting Manager with State Street Bank and Trust. He received his BS in Managerial Economics from the University of California, Davis, and his MS in Financial Analysis from Saint Mary’s College of California.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

