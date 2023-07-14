Home
Trending ETFs

MPIFX (Mutual Fund)

MPIFX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Mondrian International Government Fixed Income Fund

MPIFX | Fund

$7.31

$12 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.98%

Vitals

YTD Return

-0.1%

1 yr return

-0.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-9.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$12 M

Holdings in Top 10

47.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.98%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$50,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MPIFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -9.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.46%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Mondrian International Government Fixed Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Mondrian
  • Inception Date
    Nov 02, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    1509547
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Wakefield

Fund Description

The Fund is an international fund that invests primarily in fixed income securities of foreign governments or other issuers that are organized, have a majority of their assets or derive most of their operating income outside of the United States. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in fixed income securities issued by governments, government agencies or instrumentalities including government-sponsored entities and supra-national entities. This 80% investment policy can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will also invest in at least three countries.

The Fund will attempt to achieve its objective by investing in a broad range of fixed income securities, including debt obligations of governments, their agencies, instrumentalities or political subdivisions, and companies. They will generally be rated, at the time of investment, BBB- or better by S&P, Baa3 or better by Moody’s or, if unrated, are deemed to be of comparable quality by the Adviser. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its assets (determined at time of purchase) in fixed-income securities rated below investment grade (sometimes called junk bonds), including government securities. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets (determined at time of purchase) in corporate debt securities. The Fund may invest in fixed income securities of any maturity or duration.

The Fund may invest up to 15% of its assets (determined at time of purchase) in emerging markets. The Fund considers an “emerging market country” to be any country that is not included in the FTSE Non-U.S. Dollar World Government Bond Index and that is defined as an emerging or developing economy by the International Monetary Fund.

The Fund may also invest in zero coupon bonds, and in the debt securities of supranational entities denominated in any currency. The Fund also may invest in securities issued by the U.S. government or its agencies and instrumentalities such as Government National Mortgage Association (“Ginnie Mae”), Federal National Mortgage Association (“Fannie Mae”) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“Freddie Mac”).

The Fund may invest in the domestic bond market in China through China’s Bond Connect Program (“Bond Connect”), a program that provides foreign investors with access to China’s onshore bond market.

The Fund may invest in securities issued in any currency and may hold foreign currency. The Fund may actively carry on hedging activities, and may utilize a wide range of derivative instruments, including options, futures contracts and related options, and forward foreign currency exchange contracts to hedge currency risks associated with its portfolio securities. This hedging may be in the form of cross hedging. Hedging and cross hedging may be used to identify value opportunities in the currency markets.

The Fund may invest in derivative instruments, principally futures contracts, forward contracts and options. The Fund typically uses derivatives as a substitute for taking a position in the underlying asset or as part of a strategy designed to reduce exposure to other risks.

The Adviser’s approach in selecting investments for the Fund is oriented to country selection and is value driven. In selecting fixed income instruments for the Fund, the Adviser identifies those countries’ fixed income markets that it believes will provide the United States domiciled investor the highest yield over a market cycle while also offering the opportunity for capital gain and currency appreciation. The Adviser conducts extensive fundamental research on a global basis, and it is through this effort that fixed income markets are selected for investment. The core of the fundamental research effort is a value-oriented prospective real yield approach which looks at today’s yield in each market and subtracts from it forecasted inflation for the next two years to identify value as a forward looking potential real yield. Comparisons of the values of different possible investments are then made. The higher the prospective real yield the higher the relative allocation and conversely the lower the prospective real yield the lower the allocation, or even a zero allocation. The Adviser considers material

environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors as an integrated part of the investment process.

The Fund is considered “non-diversified”, which means that it may invest in the securities of relatively few issuers.

The Fund may buy and sell portfolio securities actively. As a result, the Fund’s portfolio turnover rate and transaction costs will rise, which may lower Fund performance and increase the likelihood of capital gain distributions.

Read More

MPIFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MPIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.1% -59.5% 0.9% 93.20%
1 Yr -0.8% -15.5% 19.7% 97.12%
3 Yr -9.9%* -4.3% 4.2% 80.10%
5 Yr N/A* -2.5% 4.1% 56.91%
10 Yr N/A* -3.0% 2.7% 93.14%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MPIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.7% -15.2% 0.9% 94.50%
2021 -5.6% -10.9% 12.2% 25.77%
2020 2.5% -10.8% 14.8% 84.38%
2019 0.3% -15.3% 0.6% N/A
2018 N/A -44.4% 14.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MPIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.1% -59.5% 0.9% 91.75%
1 Yr -0.8% -16.6% 30.5% 91.00%
3 Yr -9.9%* -5.2% 10.9% 76.81%
5 Yr N/A* -2.8% 7.4% 54.12%
10 Yr N/A* -3.0% 3.6% 92.82%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MPIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.7% -15.2% 0.9% 94.50%
2021 -5.6% -10.9% 12.2% 25.77%
2020 2.5% -10.8% 14.8% 84.38%
2019 0.3% -15.3% 3.8% N/A
2018 N/A -44.4% 14.4% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MPIFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MPIFX Category Low Category High MPIFX % Rank
Net Assets 12 M 74.5 K 14.7 B 94.12%
Number of Holdings 45 4 4562 92.89%
Net Assets in Top 10 6.28 M -112 M 3.66 B 81.52%
Weighting of Top 10 47.42% 4.7% 100.0% 35.58%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Japan (Government Of) 0.2% 5.72%
  2. Japan (Government Of) 0.3% 5.22%
  3. Mexico (United Mexican States) 8% 5.17%
  4. Italy (Republic Of) 2.95% 5.04%
  5. Asian Development Bank 2.35% 4.87%
  6. European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) 0.95% 4.83%
  7. European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) 0.95% 4.83%
  8. European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) 0.95% 4.83%
  9. European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) 0.95% 4.83%
  10. European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) 0.95% 4.83%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MPIFX % Rank
Bonds 		98.86% 0.00% 220.33% 12.32%
Cash 		1.14% -130.07% 95.62% 78.67%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.47% 88.63%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.87% 87.68%
Other 		0.00% -9.71% 100.00% 82.46%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 11.19% 99.05%

MPIFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MPIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.98% 0.02% 3.65% 75.60%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 2.08% 48.78%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

MPIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.00% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MPIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MPIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 6.00% 354.00% 14.86%

MPIFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MPIFX Category Low Category High MPIFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 17.40% 86.26%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MPIFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MPIFX Category Low Category High MPIFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.46% -1.08% 5.77% 90.69%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MPIFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MPIFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Wakefield

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2007

14.59

14.6%

David Wakefield, CFA, Chief Investment Officer — Global Fixed Income and Currency Team, joined Mondrian in 2001 and serves as a portfolio manager of the Mondrian International Government Fixed Income Fund. Prior to joining the Adviser, Mr. Wakefield was an economic adviser to the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England, and an economic adviser to the U.K. Treasury Department, specializing in inflation forecasting in both positions. Mr. Wakefield has a BSc and an MSc in Economics from the University of Warwick. Mr. Wakefield is a CFA Charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.

Matthew Day

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 29, 2012

9.84

9.8%

Matthew Day, Senior Portfolio Manager, joined the Mondrian Global Fixed Income & Currency Team in 2007 and serves as a portfolio manager of the Mondrian International Government Fixed Income Fund. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Day worked at Buck Consultants in their investment and actuarial divisions, specializing in the development of stochastic asset and liability models for U.K. pension schemes. At Mondrian, Mr. Day has a quantitative research focus and is responsible for the continuing development of the company’s proprietary inflation and mortgage backed securities models. Mr. Day has a BSc in Economics with Actuarial Studies from the University of Southampton and is a Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 28.31 6.8 3.67

