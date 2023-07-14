Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-0.1%
1 yr return
-0.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-9.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$12 M
Holdings in Top 10
47.4%
Expense Ratio 0.98%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$50,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund is an international fund that invests primarily in fixed income securities of foreign governments or other issuers that are organized, have a majority of their assets or derive most of their operating income outside of the United States. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in fixed income securities issued by governments, government agencies or instrumentalities including government-sponsored entities and supra-national entities. This 80% investment policy can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will also invest in at least three countries.
The Fund will attempt to achieve its objective by investing in a broad range of fixed income securities, including debt obligations of governments, their agencies, instrumentalities or political subdivisions, and companies. They will generally be rated, at the time of investment, BBB- or better by S&P, Baa3 or better by Moody’s or, if unrated, are deemed to be of comparable quality by the Adviser. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its assets (determined at time of purchase) in fixed-income securities rated below investment grade (sometimes called junk bonds), including government securities. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets (determined at time of purchase) in corporate debt securities. The Fund may invest in fixed income securities of any maturity or duration.
The Fund may invest up to 15% of its assets (determined at time of purchase) in emerging markets. The Fund considers an “emerging market country” to be any country that is not included in the FTSE Non-U.S. Dollar World Government Bond Index and that is defined as an emerging or developing economy by the International Monetary Fund.
The Fund may also invest in zero coupon bonds, and in the debt securities of supranational entities denominated in any currency. The Fund also may invest in securities issued by the U.S. government or its agencies and instrumentalities such as Government National Mortgage Association (“Ginnie Mae”), Federal National Mortgage Association (“Fannie Mae”) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“Freddie Mac”).
The Fund may invest in the domestic bond market in China through China’s Bond Connect Program (“Bond Connect”), a program that provides foreign investors with access to China’s onshore bond market.
The Fund may invest in securities issued in any currency and may hold foreign currency. The Fund may actively carry on hedging activities, and may utilize a wide range of derivative instruments, including options, futures contracts and related options, and forward foreign currency exchange contracts to hedge currency risks associated with its portfolio securities. This hedging may be in the form of cross hedging. Hedging and cross hedging may be used to identify value opportunities in the currency markets.
The Fund may invest in derivative instruments, principally futures contracts, forward contracts and options. The Fund typically uses derivatives as a substitute for taking a position in the underlying asset or as part of a strategy designed to reduce exposure to other risks.
The Adviser’s approach in selecting investments for the Fund is oriented to country selection and is value driven. In selecting fixed income instruments for the Fund, the Adviser identifies those countries’ fixed income markets that it believes will provide the United States domiciled investor the highest yield over a market cycle while also offering the opportunity for capital gain and currency appreciation. The Adviser conducts extensive fundamental research on a global basis, and it is through this effort that fixed income markets are selected for investment. The core of the fundamental research effort is a value-oriented prospective real yield approach which looks at today’s yield in each market and subtracts from it forecasted inflation for the next two years to identify value as a forward looking potential real yield. Comparisons of the values of different possible investments are then made. The higher the prospective real yield the higher the relative allocation and conversely the lower the prospective real yield the lower the allocation, or even a zero allocation. The Adviser considers material
environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors as an integrated part of the investment process.
The Fund is considered “non-diversified”, which means that it may invest in the securities of relatively few issuers.
The Fund may buy and sell portfolio securities actively. As a result, the Fund’s portfolio turnover rate and transaction costs will rise, which may lower Fund performance and increase the likelihood of capital gain distributions.
|Period
|MPIFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.1%
|-59.5%
|0.9%
|93.20%
|1 Yr
|-0.8%
|-15.5%
|19.7%
|97.12%
|3 Yr
|-9.9%*
|-4.3%
|4.2%
|80.10%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.5%
|4.1%
|56.91%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.0%
|2.7%
|93.14%
* Annualized
|Period
|MPIFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.7%
|-15.2%
|0.9%
|94.50%
|2021
|-5.6%
|-10.9%
|12.2%
|25.77%
|2020
|2.5%
|-10.8%
|14.8%
|84.38%
|2019
|0.3%
|-15.3%
|0.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-44.4%
|14.4%
|N/A
|Period
|MPIFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.1%
|-59.5%
|0.9%
|91.75%
|1 Yr
|-0.8%
|-16.6%
|30.5%
|91.00%
|3 Yr
|-9.9%*
|-5.2%
|10.9%
|76.81%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.8%
|7.4%
|54.12%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.0%
|3.6%
|92.82%
* Annualized
|Period
|MPIFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.7%
|-15.2%
|0.9%
|94.50%
|2021
|-5.6%
|-10.9%
|12.2%
|25.77%
|2020
|2.5%
|-10.8%
|14.8%
|84.38%
|2019
|0.3%
|-15.3%
|3.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-44.4%
|14.4%
|N/A
|MPIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MPIFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|12 M
|74.5 K
|14.7 B
|94.12%
|Number of Holdings
|45
|4
|4562
|92.89%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|6.28 M
|-112 M
|3.66 B
|81.52%
|Weighting of Top 10
|47.42%
|4.7%
|100.0%
|35.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MPIFX % Rank
|Bonds
|98.86%
|0.00%
|220.33%
|12.32%
|Cash
|1.14%
|-130.07%
|95.62%
|78.67%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.47%
|88.63%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.87%
|87.68%
|Other
|0.00%
|-9.71%
|100.00%
|82.46%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.19%
|99.05%
|MPIFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.98%
|0.02%
|3.65%
|75.60%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|2.08%
|48.78%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|MPIFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MPIFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MPIFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|6.00%
|354.00%
|14.86%
|MPIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MPIFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.40%
|86.26%
|MPIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|MPIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MPIFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.46%
|-1.08%
|5.77%
|90.69%
|MPIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.398
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.315
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2019
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.331
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 02, 2007
14.59
14.6%
David Wakefield, CFA, Chief Investment Officer — Global Fixed Income and Currency Team, joined Mondrian in 2001 and serves as a portfolio manager of the Mondrian International Government Fixed Income Fund. Prior to joining the Adviser, Mr. Wakefield was an economic adviser to the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England, and an economic adviser to the U.K. Treasury Department, specializing in inflation forecasting in both positions. Mr. Wakefield has a BSc and an MSc in Economics from the University of Warwick. Mr. Wakefield is a CFA Charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 29, 2012
9.84
9.8%
Matthew Day, Senior Portfolio Manager, joined the Mondrian Global Fixed Income & Currency Team in 2007 and serves as a portfolio manager of the Mondrian International Government Fixed Income Fund. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Day worked at Buck Consultants in their investment and actuarial divisions, specializing in the development of stochastic asset and liability models for U.K. pension schemes. At Mondrian, Mr. Day has a quantitative research focus and is responsible for the continuing development of the company’s proprietary inflation and mortgage backed securities models. Mr. Day has a BSc in Economics with Actuarial Studies from the University of Southampton and is a Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|28.31
|6.8
|3.67
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...