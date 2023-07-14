The Fund is an international fund that invests primarily in fixed income securities of foreign governments or other issuers that are organized, have a majority of their assets or derive most of their operating income outside of the United States. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in fixed income securities issued by governments, government agencies or instrumentalities including government-sponsored entities and supra-national entities. This 80% investment policy can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will also invest in at least three countries.

The Fund will attempt to achieve its objective by investing in a broad range of fixed income securities, including debt obligations of governments, their agencies, instrumentalities or political subdivisions, and companies. They will generally be rated, at the time of investment, BBB- or better by S&P, Baa3 or better by Moody’s or, if unrated, are deemed to be of comparable quality by the Adviser. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its assets (determined at time of purchase) in fixed-income securities rated below investment grade (sometimes called junk bonds), including government securities. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets (determined at time of purchase) in corporate debt securities. The Fund may invest in fixed income securities of any maturity or duration.

The Fund may invest up to 15% of its assets (determined at time of purchase) in emerging markets. The Fund considers an “emerging market country” to be any country that is not included in the FTSE Non-U.S. Dollar World Government Bond Index and that is defined as an emerging or developing economy by the International Monetary Fund.

The Fund may also invest in zero coupon bonds, and in the debt securities of supranational entities denominated in any currency. The Fund also may invest in securities issued by the U.S. government or its agencies and instrumentalities such as Government National Mortgage Association (“Ginnie Mae”), Federal National Mortgage Association (“Fannie Mae”) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“Freddie Mac”).

The Fund may invest in the domestic bond market in China through China’s Bond Connect Program (“Bond Connect”), a program that provides foreign investors with access to China’s onshore bond market.

The Fund may invest in securities issued in any currency and may hold foreign currency. The Fund may actively carry on hedging activities, and may utilize a wide range of derivative instruments, including options, futures contracts and related options, and forward foreign currency exchange contracts to hedge currency risks associated with its portfolio securities. This hedging may be in the form of cross hedging. Hedging and cross hedging may be used to identify value opportunities in the currency markets.

The Fund may invest in derivative instruments, principally futures contracts, forward contracts and options. The Fund typically uses derivatives as a substitute for taking a position in the underlying asset or as part of a strategy designed to reduce exposure to other risks.

The Adviser’s approach in selecting investments for the Fund is oriented to country selection and is value driven. In selecting fixed income instruments for the Fund, the Adviser identifies those countries’ fixed income markets that it believes will provide the United States domiciled investor the highest yield over a market cycle while also offering the opportunity for capital gain and currency appreciation. The Adviser conducts extensive fundamental research on a global basis, and it is through this effort that fixed income markets are selected for investment. The core of the fundamental research effort is a value-oriented prospective real yield approach which looks at today’s yield in each market and subtracts from it forecasted inflation for the next two years to identify value as a forward looking potential real yield. Comparisons of the values of different possible investments are then made. The higher the prospective real yield the higher the relative allocation and conversely the lower the prospective real yield the lower the allocation, or even a zero allocation. The Adviser considers material

environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors as an integrated part of the investment process.

The Fund is considered “non-diversified”, which means that it may invest in the securities of relatively few issuers.

The Fund may buy and sell portfolio securities actively. As a result, the Fund’s portfolio turnover rate and transaction costs will rise, which may lower Fund performance and increase the likelihood of capital gain distributions.