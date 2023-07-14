The Fund is a global fund and generally invests in equity securities of companies around the world, as described below, that, in the Adviser’s opinion, are undervalued at the time of purchase based on fundamental value analysis employed by the Adviser. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities. This 80% investment policy can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. For purposes of the Fund’s 80% investment policy, equity securities do not include convertible securities that are not immediately convertible into equity securities.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests in at least three countries, including the U.S., and invests at least 40% of its total assets in securities of non-U.S. companies or, if conditions are not favorable, invests at least 30% of its total assets in securities of non-U.S. companies. The Fund considers a company to be a non-U.S. company if: (1) the company’s principal securities trading market is outside of the U.S.; (2) while traded in any market, alone or, with respect to a parent company, on a consolidated basis with its subsidiaries, the company derives 50% or more of its annual revenues or annual profits from either goods produced, sales made or services performed outside of the U.S.; (3) the company has 50% or more of its assets located outside of the U.S.; or (4) the company is organized under the laws of, and has a principal office in, a non-U.S. country.

Equity securities include, but are not limited to, common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities, private placements, rights, warrants, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and American, European or Global depositary receipts, which are certificates typically issued by a bank or trust company that represent ownership interests in securities of non-U.S. or U.S. companies, or other securities representing underlying shares of non-U.S. issuers. Equity securities also include derivatives, master limited partnerships (“MLPs”) and other investment companies (including mutual funds, closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”)) with economic characteristics similar to equity securities. The Fund may invest in securities of companies with any market capitalization and, to the extent that the Fund invests in convertible securities, those securities may have any credit rating.

The Fund may invest in securities issued in any currency and may hold foreign currency. The Fund may actively carry on hedging activities, and may utilize derivatives, principally forward foreign currency exchange contracts, to hedge currency risks associated with the purchase of individual securities denominated in a particular currency. In addition, the Fund may, from time to time, hold non-U.S. currencies in order to facilitate or expedite settlement of portfolio transactions, or to minimize the impact of currency value fluctuations.

The Fund may invest in securities of emerging market companies. The Fund considers an “emerging market country” to be any country except the United States, Canada, and those in the MSCI EAFE Index. In considering possible emerging market countries in which the Fund may invest, the Adviser will place particular emphasis on factors such as economic conditions (including growth trends, inflation rates, and trade balances), regulatory and currency controls, accounting standards, and political and social conditions.

The Fund may invest in A-Shares of companies based in China that trade on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange through the Shangai – Hong Kong and Shenzhen – Hong Kong Stock Connect programs (“Stock Connect”). Stock Connect is a mutual stock market access program designed to, among other things, enable foreign investments in China.

Under normal circumstances, no more than 10% of the Fund’s assets will be invested in debt securities issued by governments or by their agencies, instrumentalities or political sub-divisions, or by corporate entities, all of which may be high-yield, high-risk fixed income securities rated lower than BBB by S&P and Baa by Moody’s or, if unrated, considered to be of equivalent quality by the Adviser.

The Adviser’s approach in selecting investments for the Fund is primarily oriented to individual stock selection and is value driven. In selecting stocks for the Fund, the Adviser identifies those stocks that it believes will provide high total return over a market cycle, taking into consideration movements in the price of the individual security and the impact of currency fluctuation on a United States domiciled, dollar-based investor. The Adviser conducts fundamental research on a global basis in order to identify securities that, in the Adviser’s opinion, have the potential for long-term total return. This research effort generally centers on a value-oriented dividend discount methodology with respect to individual securities and market analysis that isolates value across country boundaries. The approach focuses on future anticipated dividends, and discounts the value of those dividends back to what they would be worth if they were being received today. In addition, the analysis typically includes a comparison of the values and current market prices of different possible investments. The Adviser’s general management strategy emphasizes long-term holding of securities, although securities may be sold in the Adviser’s discretion without regard to the length of time that they have been held. The Adviser considers material environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors as an integrated part of the investment process.

The Fund is considered “non-diversified”, which means that it may invest in the securities of relatively few issuers.