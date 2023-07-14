The Fund is an international fund and generally invests in equity securities of emerging market companies that, in the Adviser’s opinion, are undervalued at the time of purchase based on fundamental value analysis employed by the Adviser. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in the equity securities of emerging markets issuers. This 80% investment policy can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. For purposes of the Fund’s 80% investment policy, equity securities do not include convertible securities that are not immediately convertible into equity securities.

Normally, the Fund will invest primarily in common stocks. The Fund may also invest in convertible securities and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund may purchase securities of non-U.S. issuers directly or indirectly in the form of American, European or Global depositary receipts or other securities representing underlying shares of non-U.S. issuers. Typically, the Fund invests in securities of approximately 40-60 companies.

The Fund may invest in securities issued in any currency and may hold foreign currency. The Fund may actively carry on hedging activities, and may invest in forward foreign currency exchange contracts to hedge currency risks associated with the purchase of individual securities denominated in a particular currency.

The Fund may invest in derivative instruments, principally futures contracts and forward contracts. The Fund typically uses derivatives as

a substitute for taking a position in the underlying asset or as part of a strategy designed to reduce exposure to other risks.

The Fund considers an “emerging market country” to be any country except the United States, Canada, and those in the MSCI EAFE Index. The Adviser considers an emerging market country security to be one that is issued by a company that exhibits one or more of the following characteristics: (1) the company’s principal securities trading market is in an emerging market country; (2) while traded in any market, alone or on a consolidated basis, the company derives 50% or more of its annual revenues or annual profits from either goods produced, sales made or services performed in emerging market countries; (3) the company has 50% or more of its assets located in an emerging market country; or (4) the company is organized under the laws of, and has a principal office in, an emerging market country.

The Fund may invest in A-Shares of companies based in China that trade on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange through the Shanghai – Hong Kong and Shenzhen – Hong Kong Stock Connect programs (“Stock Connect”). Stock Connect is a mutual stock market access program designed to, among other things, enable foreign investments in China.

The Adviser’s approach in selecting investments for the Fund is primarily oriented to individual stock selection and is value driven. In selecting stocks for the Fund, the Adviser identifies those stocks that it believes will provide high total return over a market cycle, taking into consideration movements in the price of the individual security and the impact of currency fluctuation on a United States domiciled, dollar-based investor. The Adviser conducts fundamental research on a global basis in order to identify securities that, in the Adviser’s opinion, have the potential for long-term total return. This research effort generally centers on a value-oriented dividend discount methodology with respect to individual securities and market analysis that isolates value across country boundaries. The approach focuses on future anticipated dividends, and discounts the value of those dividends back to what they would be worth if they were being received today. In addition, the analysis typically includes a comparison of the values and current market prices of different possible investments. The Adviser’s general management strategy emphasizes long-term holding of securities, although securities may be sold in the Adviser’s discretion without regard to the length of time that they have been held. The Adviser considers material environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors as an integrated part of the investment process.

The Fund may buy and sell portfolio securities actively. As a result, the Fund’s portfolio turnover rate and transaction costs will rise, which may lower Fund performance and increase the likelihood of capital gain distributions.