The Fund is an international fund and generally invests in equity securities of emerging market companies that, in the Adviser’s opinion, are undervalued at the time of purchase based on fundamental value analysis employed by the Adviser. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in the equity securities of emerging markets issuers. This 80% investment policy can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. For purposes of the Fund’s 80% investment policy, equity securities do not include convertible securities that are not immediately convertible into equity securities.
Normally, the Fund will invest primarily in common stocks. The Fund may also invest in convertible securities and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund may purchase securities of non-U.S. issuers directly or indirectly in the form of American, European or Global depositary receipts or other securities representing underlying shares of non-U.S. issuers. Typically, the Fund invests in securities of approximately 40-60 companies.
The Fund may invest in securities issued in any currency and may hold foreign currency. The Fund may actively carry on hedging activities, and may invest in forward foreign currency exchange contracts to hedge currency risks associated with the purchase of individual securities denominated in a particular currency.
The Fund may invest in derivative instruments, principally futures contracts and forward contracts. The Fund typically uses derivatives as
a substitute for taking a position in the underlying asset or as part of a strategy designed to reduce exposure to other risks.
The Fund considers an “emerging market country” to be any country except the United States, Canada, and those in the MSCI EAFE Index. The Adviser considers an emerging market country security to be one that is issued by a company that exhibits one or more of the following characteristics: (1) the company’s principal securities trading market is in an emerging market country; (2) while traded in any market, alone or on a consolidated basis, the company derives 50% or more of its annual revenues or annual profits from either goods produced, sales made or services performed in emerging market countries; (3) the company has 50% or more of its assets located in an emerging market country; or (4) the company is organized under the laws of, and has a principal office in, an emerging market country.
The Fund may invest in A-Shares of companies based in China that trade on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange through the Shanghai – Hong Kong and Shenzhen – Hong Kong Stock Connect programs (“Stock Connect”). Stock Connect is a mutual stock market access program designed to, among other things, enable foreign investments in China.
The Adviser’s approach in selecting investments for the Fund is primarily oriented to individual stock selection and is value driven. In selecting stocks for the Fund, the Adviser identifies those stocks that it believes will provide high total return over a market cycle, taking into consideration movements in the price of the individual security and the impact of currency fluctuation on a United States domiciled, dollar-based investor. The Adviser conducts fundamental research on a global basis in order to identify securities that, in the Adviser’s opinion, have the potential for long-term total return. This research effort generally centers on a value-oriented dividend discount methodology with respect to individual securities and market analysis that isolates value across country boundaries. The approach focuses on future anticipated dividends, and discounts the value of those dividends back to what they would be worth if they were being received today. In addition, the analysis typically includes a comparison of the values and current market prices of different possible investments. The Adviser’s general management strategy emphasizes long-term holding of securities, although securities may be sold in the Adviser’s discretion without regard to the length of time that they have been held. The Adviser considers material environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors as an integrated part of the investment process.
The Fund may buy and sell portfolio securities actively. As a result, the Fund’s portfolio turnover rate and transaction costs will rise, which may lower Fund performance and increase the likelihood of capital gain distributions.
|Period
|MPEMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.0%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|29.35%
|1 Yr
|11.3%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|32.19%
|3 Yr
|1.5%*
|-17.0%
|12.8%
|24.79%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|68.80%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|93.36%
* Annualized
|Period
|MPEMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.2%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|14.61%
|2021
|-3.1%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|54.23%
|2020
|3.9%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|70.62%
|2019
|3.6%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|72.36%
|2018
|N/A
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|N/A
|Period
|MPEMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.0%
|-30.3%
|30.2%
|27.90%
|1 Yr
|11.3%
|-48.9%
|29.2%
|28.97%
|3 Yr
|1.5%*
|-16.3%
|12.8%
|26.16%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|65.85%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|93.33%
* Annualized
|Period
|MPEMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.2%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|14.61%
|2021
|-3.1%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|54.23%
|2020
|3.9%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|70.62%
|2019
|3.6%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|72.36%
|2018
|N/A
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|N/A
|MPEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MPEMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|23.3 M
|717 K
|102 B
|87.34%
|Number of Holdings
|62
|10
|6734
|80.69%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|9.82 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|85.01%
|Weighting of Top 10
|41.30%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|20.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MPEMX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.18%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|22.46%
|Cash
|0.82%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|73.06%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|82.85%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|79.42%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|79.87%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|55.68%
|82.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MPEMX % Rank
|Technology
|29.17%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|13.57%
|Financial Services
|26.67%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|12.93%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.12%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|76.70%
|Basic Materials
|9.74%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|30.99%
|Communication Services
|8.48%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|54.42%
|Consumer Defense
|7.45%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|29.71%
|Healthcare
|6.09%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|23.94%
|Energy
|2.28%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|74.78%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|94.62%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|96.93%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|99.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MPEMX % Rank
|Non US
|97.76%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|30.11%
|US
|1.42%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|35.71%
|MPEMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.39%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|44.20%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|28.86%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|MPEMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MPEMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MPEMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|190.00%
|49.58%
|MPEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MPEMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|92.41%
|MPEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|MPEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MPEMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.57%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|26.91%
|MPEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.285
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.203
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.412
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 02, 2007
14.59
14.6%
Mr. Miller has a BA (Hons) degree in History from the University of Birmingham. Prior to joining Mondrian in 2000, he worked in the Investment Management department of PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he was responsible for the analysis and audit of various investment vehicles. Whilst at Mondrian, Mr. Miller has specialized in Emerging Markets and he is now the Chief Investment Officer for this product. Mr. Miller holds the ASIP designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of the UK.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 02, 2007
14.59
14.6%
Prior to joining Mondrian in 2000, Ms. Chong worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers in Vancouver, within the Corporate Finance and Investment Banking Division where she qualified as a Canadian Chartered Accountant. Ms. Chong has a degree in Commerce from the University of British Columbia, Vancouver. Ms. Chong is presently a senior portfolio manager within the Emerging Markets Team. Ms. Chong is a CFA Charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of the UK.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.45
|13.42
