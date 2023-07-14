Home
Trending ETFs

MPEMX (Mutual Fund)

MPEMX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

12.0%

1 yr return

11.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$23.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

41.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.39%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$50,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MPEMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.57%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Mondrian Emerging Markets Value Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Mondrian
  • Inception Date
    Nov 02, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    3154829
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Andrew Miller

Fund Description

The Fund is an international fund and generally invests in equity securities of emerging market companies that, in the Adviser’s opinion, are undervalued at the time of purchase based on fundamental value analysis employed by the Adviser. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in the equity securities of emerging markets issuers. This 80% investment policy can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. For purposes of the Fund’s 80% investment policy, equity securities do not include convertible securities that are not immediately convertible into equity securities.

Normally, the Fund will invest primarily in common stocks. The Fund may also invest in convertible securities and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund may purchase securities of non-U.S. issuers directly or indirectly in the form of American, European or Global depositary receipts or other securities representing underlying shares of non-U.S. issuers. Typically, the Fund invests in securities of approximately 40-60 companies.

The Fund may invest in securities issued in any currency and may hold foreign currency. The Fund may actively carry on hedging activities, and may invest in forward foreign currency exchange contracts to hedge currency risks associated with the purchase of individual securities denominated in a particular currency.

The Fund may invest in derivative instruments, principally futures contracts and forward contracts. The Fund typically uses derivatives as

a substitute for taking a position in the underlying asset or as part of a strategy designed to reduce exposure to other risks.

The Fund considers an “emerging market country” to be any country except the United States, Canada, and those in the MSCI EAFE Index. The Adviser considers an emerging market country security to be one that is issued by a company that exhibits one or more of the following characteristics: (1) the company’s principal securities trading market is in an emerging market country; (2) while traded in any market, alone or on a consolidated basis, the company derives 50% or more of its annual revenues or annual profits from either goods produced, sales made or services performed in emerging market countries; (3) the company has 50% or more of its assets located in an emerging market country; or (4) the company is organized under the laws of, and has a principal office in, an emerging market country.

The Fund may invest in A-Shares of companies based in China that trade on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange through the Shanghai – Hong Kong and Shenzhen – Hong Kong Stock Connect programs (“Stock Connect”). Stock Connect is a mutual stock market access program designed to, among other things, enable foreign investments in China.

The Adviser’s approach in selecting investments for the Fund is primarily oriented to individual stock selection and is value driven. In selecting stocks for the Fund, the Adviser identifies those stocks that it believes will provide high total return over a market cycle, taking into consideration movements in the price of the individual security and the impact of currency fluctuation on a United States domiciled, dollar-based investor. The Adviser conducts fundamental research on a global basis in order to identify securities that, in the Adviser’s opinion, have the potential for long-term total return. This research effort generally centers on a value-oriented dividend discount methodology with respect to individual securities and market analysis that isolates value across country boundaries. The approach focuses on future anticipated dividends, and discounts the value of those dividends back to what they would be worth if they were being received today. In addition, the analysis typically includes a comparison of the values and current market prices of different possible investments. The Adviser’s general management strategy emphasizes long-term holding of securities, although securities may be sold in the Adviser’s discretion without regard to the length of time that they have been held. The Adviser considers material environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors as an integrated part of the investment process.

The Fund may buy and sell portfolio securities actively. As a result, the Fund’s portfolio turnover rate and transaction costs will rise, which may lower Fund performance and increase the likelihood of capital gain distributions.

MPEMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MPEMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.0% -11.0% 30.2% 29.35%
1 Yr 11.3% -12.7% 29.2% 32.19%
3 Yr 1.5%* -17.0% 12.8% 24.79%
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 36.3% 68.80%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% 93.36%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MPEMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.2% -50.1% 7.2% 14.61%
2021 -3.1% -18.2% 13.6% 54.23%
2020 3.9% -7.2% 79.7% 70.62%
2019 3.6% -4.4% 9.2% 72.36%
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MPEMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.0% -30.3% 30.2% 27.90%
1 Yr 11.3% -48.9% 29.2% 28.97%
3 Yr 1.5%* -16.3% 12.8% 26.16%
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 36.3% 65.85%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% 93.33%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MPEMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.2% -50.1% 7.2% 14.61%
2021 -3.1% -18.2% 13.6% 54.23%
2020 3.9% -7.2% 79.7% 70.62%
2019 3.6% -4.4% 9.2% 72.36%
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MPEMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MPEMX Category Low Category High MPEMX % Rank
Net Assets 23.3 M 717 K 102 B 87.34%
Number of Holdings 62 10 6734 80.69%
Net Assets in Top 10 9.82 M 340 K 19.3 B 85.01%
Weighting of Top 10 41.30% 2.8% 71.7% 20.46%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares 9.34%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MPEMX % Rank
Stocks 		99.18% 0.90% 110.97% 22.46%
Cash 		0.82% -23.67% 20.19% 73.06%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 82.85%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 79.42%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 79.87%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 55.68% 82.49%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MPEMX % Rank
Technology 		29.17% 0.00% 47.50% 13.57%
Financial Services 		26.67% 0.00% 48.86% 12.93%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.12% 0.00% 48.94% 76.70%
Basic Materials 		9.74% 0.00% 30.03% 30.99%
Communication Services 		8.48% 0.00% 39.29% 54.42%
Consumer Defense 		7.45% 0.00% 28.13% 29.71%
Healthcare 		6.09% 0.00% 93.26% 23.94%
Energy 		2.28% 0.00% 24.80% 74.78%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 39.12% 94.62%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 17.15% 96.93%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 43.53% 99.36%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MPEMX % Rank
Non US 		97.76% -4.71% 112.57% 30.11%
US 		1.42% -1.60% 104.72% 35.71%

MPEMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MPEMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.39% 0.03% 41.06% 44.20%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 2.00% 28.86%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

MPEMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MPEMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MPEMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 190.00% 49.58%

MPEMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MPEMX Category Low Category High MPEMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 12.61% 92.41%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MPEMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MPEMX Category Low Category High MPEMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.57% -1.98% 17.62% 26.91%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MPEMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

MPEMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Andrew Miller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2007

14.59

14.6%

Mr. Miller has a BA (Hons) degree in History from the University of Birmingham. Prior to joining Mondrian in 2000, he worked in the Investment Management department of PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he was responsible for the analysis and audit of various investment vehicles. Whilst at Mondrian, Mr. Miller has specialized in Emerging Markets and he is now the Chief Investment Officer for this product. Mr. Miller holds the ASIP designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of the UK.

Ginny Chong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2007

14.59

14.6%

Prior to joining Mondrian in 2000, Ms. Chong worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers in Vancouver, within the Corporate Finance and Investment Banking Division where she qualified as a Canadian Chartered Accountant. Ms. Chong has a degree in Commerce from the University of British Columbia, Vancouver. Ms. Chong is presently a senior portfolio manager within the Emerging Markets Team. Ms. Chong is a CFA Charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of the UK.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.45 13.42

