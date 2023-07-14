Home
Trending ETFs

MOWNX (Mutual Fund)

MOWNX (Mutual Fund)

Moerus Worldwide Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.25 -0.11 -0.77%
primary theme
International Mid-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (MOWIX) Primary N (MOWNX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

15.3%

1 yr return

35.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

18.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.5%

Net Assets

$49.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

39.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.92%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 28.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MOWNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 18.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.10%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Moerus Worldwide Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MOERUS FUNDS
  • Inception Date
    May 31, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Amit Wadhwaney

Fund Description

The Adviser pursues the Fund’s investment objective by investing primarily in foreign (including frontier and emerging markets) and domestic common stocks that it believes are undervalued. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests in at least three different countries and invests at least 40% of its total assets in securities of issuers organized or having their principal place of business outside the U.S. or doing a substantial amount (more than 50%) of business outside the U.S. Under normal market conditions, the Fund’s portfolio consists of the common stock of 15 to 50 issuers, allowing the Adviser to focus the Fund’s assets on the opportunities that, in the Adviser’s opinion, have the highest potential for capital appreciation. Emerging markets are economies in nations that are progressing toward becoming more advanced, usually by means of rapid growth and industrialization. Frontier markets are those markets which are not as developed as emerging markets.

The Adviser implements the Fund’s investment program by applying its opportunistic, bottom-up value analysis and preference for focus on well-capitalized companies that are facing near term challenges. The Adviser uses a fundamental approach to purchase securities that are trading at substantial discounts to the Adviser’s estimates of their intrinsic values. The Adviser builds the Fund’s portfolio from the bottom up, based on its assessment of value, focusing on businesses it believes have solid balance sheets, high quality business models and shareholder-friendly management teams.

The Fund’s portfolio is primarily comprised of companies with sufficient capital to service their debt, and can survive market downturns and other financial events. The Adviser believes that these companies have an enhanced ability to survive difficult periods and thrive over the long term, providing the Fund with the opportunity to achieve higher long term returns.

The Adviser has significant flexibility in terms of where and how it can invest – including by geography, industry, sector or currency. Because of this flexibility, while the Fund does not concentrate its investments in any one specific industry, the Fund’s portfolio may have significant exposure to a small number of sectors or industries from time to time. The Fund tends to invest in in deep value, lesser known securities of any capitalization, including small to mid-cap, and those less-followed or covered by traditional investment research. The Adviser will sell a security to invest in other securities that it believes are more undervalued, or if it believes that the security is materially overvalued. In addition, the Adviser may allocate a portion of the Fund’s assets to cash and cash equivalents to allow it to service redemptions and react quickly to fluctuations in the market and benefit from extreme and short-term market disruptions, which may provide opportunities to purchase securities that, in the Adviser’s opinion, are attractively valued, from sellers eager to exit the market.

Read More

MOWNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MOWNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.3% 2.0% 22.5% 26.42%
1 Yr 35.5% 2.6% 38.5% 11.32%
3 Yr 18.9%* 0.0% 18.9% 2.04%
5 Yr 3.5%* -4.5% 4.1% 8.51%
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 4.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MOWNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 5.8% -22.7% 5.8% 1.96%
2021 5.9% -2.9% 9.4% 39.22%
2020 -3.7% -3.7% 9.4% 100.00%
2019 3.3% 0.5% 7.1% 68.09%
2018 -4.6% -6.8% -2.4% 27.27%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MOWNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.3% -11.6% 22.5% 26.42%
1 Yr 35.5% -13.7% 38.5% 11.32%
3 Yr 18.9%* 0.0% 18.9% 2.08%
5 Yr 3.8%* -4.5% 7.1% 13.04%
10 Yr N/A* 1.9% 7.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MOWNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 5.8% -22.7% 5.8% 1.96%
2021 5.9% -2.9% 9.4% 39.22%
2020 -3.7% -3.7% 9.4% 100.00%
2019 3.3% 0.5% 7.1% 68.09%
2018 -4.3% -6.3% -2.3% 36.36%

NAV & Total Return History

MOWNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MOWNX Category Low Category High MOWNX % Rank
Net Assets 49.4 M 6.29 M 11.8 B 90.38%
Number of Holdings 40 10 5533 96.15%
Net Assets in Top 10 17.8 M 495 K 2.65 B 67.31%
Weighting of Top 10 39.92% 1.9% 99.9% 11.54%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. IDFC First Bank Ltd 5.81%
  2. IDFC First Bank Ltd 5.81%
  3. IDFC First Bank Ltd 5.81%
  4. IDFC First Bank Ltd 5.81%
  5. IDFC First Bank Ltd 5.81%
  6. IDFC First Bank Ltd 5.81%
  7. IDFC First Bank Ltd 5.81%
  8. IDFC First Bank Ltd 5.81%
  9. IDFC First Bank Ltd 5.81%
  10. IDFC First Bank Ltd 5.81%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MOWNX % Rank
Stocks 		94.90% 84.41% 100.00% 82.69%
Cash 		5.10% -0.17% 9.05% 21.15%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.07% 21.15%
Other 		0.00% -2.32% 1.02% 50.00%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.41% 11.54%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.55% 19.23%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MOWNX % Rank
Financial Services 		27.37% 3.05% 32.74% 5.77%
Basic Materials 		16.54% 1.74% 28.84% 19.23%
Real Estate 		16.01% 0.00% 16.01% 3.85%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.40% 4.00% 24.14% 5.77%
Energy 		13.85% 0.00% 19.25% 13.46%
Consumer Defense 		5.47% 3.45% 18.05% 69.23%
Industrials 		5.36% 5.36% 31.52% 100.00%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 15.19% 80.77%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 18.01% 100.00%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 9.89% 96.15%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 8.94% 96.15%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MOWNX % Rank
Non US 		83.55% 72.39% 99.90% 92.31%
US 		11.35% 0.00% 20.11% 7.69%

MOWNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MOWNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.92% 0.36% 4.27% 13.46%
Management Fee 0.95% 0.30% 1.92% 62.96%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 0.75% 53.33%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.15% N/A

Sales Fees

MOWNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 5.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MOWNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A 18.18%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MOWNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 28.00% 2.00% 119.00% 33.33%

MOWNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MOWNX Category Low Category High MOWNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.28% 0.00% 6.81% 51.85%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MOWNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MOWNX Category Low Category High MOWNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.10% -0.10% 4.33% 100.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MOWNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MOWNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Amit Wadhwaney

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2016

6.0

6.0%

Mr. Wadhwaney is the Chief Investment Officer, portfolio manager and founding partner of Moerus Capital Management LLC. he has many years of experience researching and analyzing investment opportunities in developed, emerging, and frontier markets worldwide, and has managed global investment portfolios since 1996. Prior to founding Moerus, Mr. Wadhwaney was a Portfolio Manager and Partner at Third Avenue Management LLC where he founded the international business at the firm, and was the portfolio manager for several Third Avenue mutual funds. Mr. Wadhwaney also served as portfolio manager and/or research analyst to several other mutual funds managed by various advisers. Mr. Wadhwaney holds an M.B.A. in Finance from The University of Chicago (1982 through 1983). He also holds a B.A. with honors and an M.A. in Economics from Concordia University in Montreal, Canada (1977 through 1980). At Concordia, he was awarded the Sun Life Prize and the Concordia University Fellow in Economics, and he subsequently taught economics classes there. He also holds B.S. degrees in Chemical Engineering and Mathematics from the University of Minnesota (1970 through 1974).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.06 26.6 7.22 10.34

