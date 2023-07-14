Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
15.4%
1 yr return
35.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
18.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.4%
Net Assets
$49.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
39.9%
Expense Ratio 1.67%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 28.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Adviser pursues the Fund’s investment objective by investing primarily in foreign (including frontier and emerging markets) and domestic common stocks that it believes are undervalued. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests in at least three different countries and invests at least 40% of its total assets in securities of issuers organized or having their principal place of business outside the U.S. or doing a substantial amount (more than 50%) of business outside the U.S. Under normal market conditions, the Fund’s portfolio consists of the common stock of 15 to 50 issuers, allowing the Adviser to focus the Fund’s assets on the opportunities that, in the Adviser’s opinion, have the highest potential for capital appreciation. Emerging markets are economies in nations that are progressing toward becoming more advanced, usually by means of rapid growth and industrialization. Frontier markets are those markets which are not as developed as emerging markets.
The Adviser implements the Fund’s investment program by applying its opportunistic, bottom-up value analysis and preference for focus on well-capitalized companies that are facing near term challenges. The Adviser uses a fundamental approach to purchase securities that are trading at substantial discounts to the Adviser’s estimates of their intrinsic values. The Adviser builds the Fund’s portfolio from the bottom up, based on its assessment of value, focusing on businesses it believes have solid balance sheets, high quality business models and shareholder-friendly management teams.
The Fund’s portfolio is primarily comprised of companies with sufficient capital to service their debt, and can survive market downturns and other financial events. The Adviser believes that these companies have an enhanced ability to survive difficult periods and thrive over the long term, providing the Fund with the opportunity to achieve higher long term returns.
The Adviser has significant flexibility in terms of where and how it can invest – including by geography, industry, sector or currency. Because of this flexibility, while the Fund does not concentrate its investments in any one specific industry, the Fund’s portfolio may have significant exposure to a small number of sectors or industries from time to time. The Fund tends to invest in in deep value, lesser known securities of any capitalization, including small to mid-cap, and those less-followed or covered by traditional investment research. The Adviser will sell a security to invest in other securities that it believes are more undervalued, or if it believes that the security is materially overvalued. In addition, the Adviser may allocate a portion of the Fund’s assets to cash and cash equivalents to allow it to service redemptions and react quickly to fluctuations in the market and benefit from extreme and short-term market disruptions, which may provide opportunities to purchase securities that, in the Adviser’s opinion, are attractively valued, from sellers eager to exit the market.
|Period
|MOWIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.4%
|2.0%
|22.5%
|20.75%
|1 Yr
|35.5%
|2.6%
|38.5%
|9.43%
|3 Yr
|18.9%*
|0.0%
|18.9%
|4.08%
|5 Yr
|3.4%*
|-4.5%
|4.1%
|10.64%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.0%
|4.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MOWIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|5.8%
|-22.7%
|5.8%
|3.92%
|2021
|5.9%
|-2.9%
|9.4%
|41.18%
|2020
|-3.7%
|-3.7%
|9.4%
|97.96%
|2019
|3.3%
|0.5%
|7.1%
|70.21%
|2018
|-4.6%
|-6.8%
|-2.4%
|29.55%
|Period
|MOWIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.4%
|-11.6%
|22.5%
|20.75%
|1 Yr
|35.5%
|-13.7%
|38.5%
|9.43%
|3 Yr
|18.9%*
|0.0%
|18.9%
|4.17%
|5 Yr
|3.8%*
|-4.5%
|7.1%
|10.87%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|1.9%
|7.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MOWIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|5.8%
|-22.7%
|5.8%
|3.92%
|2021
|5.9%
|-2.9%
|9.4%
|41.18%
|2020
|-3.7%
|-3.7%
|9.4%
|97.96%
|2019
|3.3%
|0.5%
|7.1%
|70.21%
|2018
|-4.2%
|-6.3%
|-2.3%
|29.55%
|MOWIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MOWIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|49.4 M
|6.29 M
|11.8 B
|88.46%
|Number of Holdings
|40
|10
|5533
|94.23%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|17.8 M
|495 K
|2.65 B
|65.38%
|Weighting of Top 10
|39.92%
|1.9%
|99.9%
|9.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MOWIX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.90%
|84.41%
|100.00%
|80.77%
|Cash
|5.10%
|-0.17%
|9.05%
|19.23%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.07%
|19.23%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.32%
|1.02%
|48.08%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.41%
|9.62%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.55%
|17.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MOWIX % Rank
|Financial Services
|27.37%
|3.05%
|32.74%
|3.85%
|Basic Materials
|16.54%
|1.74%
|28.84%
|17.31%
|Real Estate
|16.01%
|0.00%
|16.01%
|1.92%
|Consumer Cyclical
|15.40%
|4.00%
|24.14%
|3.85%
|Energy
|13.85%
|0.00%
|19.25%
|11.54%
|Consumer Defense
|5.47%
|3.45%
|18.05%
|67.31%
|Industrials
|5.36%
|5.36%
|31.52%
|98.08%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.19%
|78.85%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.01%
|98.08%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.89%
|94.23%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.94%
|94.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MOWIX % Rank
|Non US
|83.55%
|72.39%
|99.90%
|90.38%
|US
|11.35%
|0.00%
|20.11%
|5.77%
|MOWIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.67%
|0.36%
|4.27%
|17.31%
|Management Fee
|0.95%
|0.30%
|1.92%
|61.11%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.75%
|6.67%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.15%
|N/A
|MOWIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|5.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|MOWIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|21.21%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MOWIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|28.00%
|2.00%
|119.00%
|31.25%
|MOWIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MOWIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.48%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|48.15%
|MOWIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|MOWIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MOWIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.14%
|-0.10%
|4.33%
|94.23%
|MOWIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2022
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2020
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2019
|$0.154
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2018
|$0.194
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 15, 2018
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2017
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2016
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 31, 2016
6.0
6.0%
Mr. Wadhwaney is the Chief Investment Officer, portfolio manager and founding partner of Moerus Capital Management LLC. he has many years of experience researching and analyzing investment opportunities in developed, emerging, and frontier markets worldwide, and has managed global investment portfolios since 1996. Prior to founding Moerus, Mr. Wadhwaney was a Portfolio Manager and Partner at Third Avenue Management LLC where he founded the international business at the firm, and was the portfolio manager for several Third Avenue mutual funds. Mr. Wadhwaney also served as portfolio manager and/or research analyst to several other mutual funds managed by various advisers. Mr. Wadhwaney holds an M.B.A. in Finance from The University of Chicago (1982 through 1983). He also holds a B.A. with honors and an M.A. in Economics from Concordia University in Montreal, Canada (1977 through 1980). At Concordia, he was awarded the Sun Life Prize and the Concordia University Fellow in Economics, and he subsequently taught economics classes there. He also holds B.S. degrees in Chemical Engineering and Mathematics from the University of Minnesota (1970 through 1974).
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.06
|26.6
|7.22
|10.34
