Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

MassMutual Fundamental Growth Fund

mutual fund
MOTYX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$3.49 -0.02 -0.57%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (MOTAX) Primary Retirement (MOTCX) Other (MOTLX) S (MOTYX) Retirement (MOTNX) Retirement (MFGFX) Inst (MOTZX)
MOTYX (Mutual Fund)

MassMutual Fundamental Growth Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$3.49 -0.02 -0.57%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (MOTAX) Primary Retirement (MOTCX) Other (MOTLX) S (MOTYX) Retirement (MOTNX) Retirement (MFGFX) Inst (MOTZX)
MOTYX (Mutual Fund)

MassMutual Fundamental Growth Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$3.49 -0.02 -0.57%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (MOTAX) Primary Retirement (MOTCX) Other (MOTLX) S (MOTYX) Retirement (MOTNX) Retirement (MFGFX) Inst (MOTZX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MassMutual Fundamental Growth Fund

MOTYX | Fund

$3.49

$37.4 M

0.00%

1.24%

Vitals

YTD Return

19.9%

1 yr return

20.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-23.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-17.7%

Net Assets

$37.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

29.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$3.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.24%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 78.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MassMutual Fundamental Growth Fund

MOTYX | Fund

$3.49

$37.4 M

0.00%

1.24%

MOTYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 19.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -23.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -17.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.81%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MassMutual Fundamental Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MassMutual
  • Inception Date
    Apr 28, 2000
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    S
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Timothy Manning

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies
The Fund invests primarily in domestic equity securities that the Fund’s subadvisers believe offer the potential for long-term growth. The Fund is managed by two subadvisers, Wellington Management Company LLP (“Wellington Management”) and Westfield Capital Management Company, L.P. (“Westfield”), each being responsible for a portion of the portfolio, although they may manage different amounts of the Fund’s assets. Equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into common or preferred stock, rights, and warrants. While the Fund may invest in issuers of any size, the Fund currently focuses on securities of mid-capitalization companies. While most assets will be invested in equity securities of U.S. companies, the Fund may also invest up to 20% of its total assets in foreign securities and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), including emerging market securities. The Fund may at times have significant exposure to one or more industries or sectors. The Fund may hold a portion of its assets in cash or cash equivalents.
Wellington Management seeks to outperform the Russell Midcap® Growth Index over full market cycles by investing in secular growth companies with high returns on invested capital that are attractively priced relative to their long-term earnings power. Key stock selection criteria include long-term earnings power, forecasted return on invested capital, valuation, and quantitative risk factors. Portfolio weights are selected using a risk-based approach. The portfolio management process seeks to minimize sector risk as sector allocation is a fallout of the bottom-up security selection process.
Wellington Management will generally sell a security if one or more of the following occurs: the stock price rises to a point where the risk/reward outlook for the company is no longer considered attractive; company fundamentals deteriorate or the investment thesis changes; more attractive investment candidates are identified; or market capitalization exceeds guidelines.
Westfield invests primarily in stocks of domestic growth companies that it believes have a demonstrated record of achievement with excellent prospects for earnings growth over a 1 to 3 year period. In choosing securities, Westfield looks for companies that it believes are reasonably priced with high forecasted earnings potential.
Westfield generally will sell a security if one or more of the following occurs: Westfield’s predetermined price target objective is exceeded; there is an alteration to the original investment case; valuation relative to the stock’s peer group is no longer attractive; or better risk/reward opportunities may be found in other stocks.
The Fund expects that it will engage in active and frequent trading and so will typically have a relatively high portfolio turnover rate.
Read More

MOTYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MOTYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.9% -26.9% 59.5% 17.35%
1 Yr 20.3% -43.3% 860.3% 17.31%
3 Yr -23.7%* -41.8% 41.4% 94.64%
5 Yr -17.7%* -28.3% 82.5% 95.31%
10 Yr -7.7%* -18.3% 13.6% 91.54%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MOTYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.5% -85.6% 1542.7% 43.59%
2021 -12.4% -52.0% 83.9% 87.00%
2020 -9.1% -17.6% 195.3% 98.67%
2019 2.8% -16.0% 9.5% 91.42%
2018 -4.7% -13.6% 24.1% 75.76%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MOTYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.9% -53.4% 55.3% 16.46%
1 Yr 20.3% -60.3% 860.3% 16.43%
3 Yr -23.7%* -41.8% 41.4% 94.62%
5 Yr -17.7%* -27.6% 82.5% 95.65%
10 Yr -3.0%* -17.1% 15.4% 92.80%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MOTYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.5% -85.6% 1542.7% 43.59%
2021 -12.4% -52.0% 83.9% 87.00%
2020 -9.1% -17.6% 195.3% 98.67%
2019 2.8% -16.0% 9.5% 91.23%
2018 -4.7% -13.6% 24.1% 84.93%

NAV & Total Return History

MOTYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MOTYX Category Low Category High MOTYX % Rank
Net Assets 37.4 M 1.66 M 85.5 B 92.61%
Number of Holdings 78 20 3702 49.82%
Net Assets in Top 10 13.1 M 360 K 10.9 B 93.66%
Weighting of Top 10 29.36% 5.5% 92.1% 36.80%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Icon PLC 4.46%
  2. TransUnion 4.07%
  3. Palo Alto Networks Inc 3.72%
  4. Gartner Inc 3.23%
  5. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc 2.81%
  6. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc Class A 2.80%
  7. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc 2.68%
  8. Mettler-Toledo International Inc 2.59%
  9. IDEXX Laboratories Inc 2.50%
  10. SBA Communications Corp 2.40%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MOTYX % Rank
Stocks 		99.13% 23.99% 100.52% 28.17%
Cash 		0.87% -0.52% 26.94% 71.65%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 89.44%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 88.56%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 89.08%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 89.44%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MOTYX % Rank
Technology 		38.16% 0.04% 62.17% 13.91%
Healthcare 		17.53% 0.00% 43.77% 52.99%
Industrials 		14.13% 0.00% 38.23% 56.69%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.73% 0.00% 57.41% 65.85%
Financial Services 		7.23% 0.00% 43.01% 46.65%
Communication Services 		3.10% 0.00% 18.33% 44.89%
Consumer Defense 		3.08% 0.00% 16.40% 32.22%
Real Estate 		1.69% 0.00% 19.28% 62.68%
Basic Materials 		1.35% 0.00% 17.25% 63.38%
Energy 		0.99% 0.00% 62.10% 55.99%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 92.61%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MOTYX % Rank
US 		91.22% 23.38% 100.52% 76.06%
Non US 		7.91% 0.00% 35.22% 17.61%

MOTYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MOTYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.24% 0.02% 19.28% 36.49%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.50% 38.10%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.20% 0.00% 0.40% 88.60%

Sales Fees

MOTYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MOTYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MOTYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 78.00% 0.00% 250.31% 80.59%

MOTYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MOTYX Category Low Category High MOTYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 90.49%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MOTYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MOTYX Category Low Category High MOTYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.81% -2.24% 2.75% 69.11%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MOTYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MOTYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Timothy Manning

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 02, 2020

2.25

2.3%

Timothy Manning Equity Portfolio Manager, Senior Managing Director Education BS, Boston University, 1997 Professional Experience State Street, 1996 – 2000 John Hancock Financial Services, 2000 – 2002 RiverSource Investments, 2002 – 2007 Wellington Management, 2007 – Present

Ethan Meyers

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 02, 2020

2.25

2.3%

Ethan is a Managing Partner and Director of Research at Westfield Capital. As a member of the Investment Committee, he contributes ideas to all of Westfield’s products, with a specific concentration in Business, Financial, and Consumer Services. In 1999, Ethan joined the Westfield team after working as a Research Analyst at Johnson Rice & Company LLC, in New Orleans, LA. A Chartered Financial Analyst, Ethan earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the A.B. Freeman School of Business at Tulane University in 1996. He is a member of the Boston Society of Security Analysts. In addition to spending time with his family, Ethan enjoys guitar, basketball, golf and scuba diving.

William Muggia

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 02, 2020

2.25

2.3%

Will joined Westfield Capital Management in April 1994. In addition to his executive duties, he chairs the Investment Committee, serves as Market Strategist and contributes investment ideas primarily within the Health Care and Energy sectors. In 2001, Will was promoted to President and Chief Investment Officer and now oversees all of Westfield's US equity and hedge fund strategies. In this role, Will and his team have grown the firm from $2 billion to $13 billion in assets under management. Prior to joining Westfield, Will worked in the Technology Investment Banking Group at Alex Brown & Sons, where his responsibilities included mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and spin-offs. Before that, he was a Vice President at Kidder, Peabody & Company. Will graduated from Middlebury College in 1983 and received a Masters in Business Administration from the Harvard Business School in 1992. Will and his family are very active in community service, focusing their efforts on education for underprivileged youth. He is a member of the Board of Directors of SquashBusters and the Advisory Board of The Base.

Richard Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 02, 2020

2.25

2.3%

Westfield Capital welcomed Rich to the team in 2004. He is a Managing Partner, Deputy Chief Investment Officer and a member of the Investment Committee. Rich brings 24 years of experience to his focus on the Information Technology sector for all the Products that the Investment Committee oversees. Before joining Westfield, Rich cultivated his investment experience at Wit Soundview Technology Group, Hambrecht & Quist, LLC and Smith Barney and KL Financial Group, holding various Analyst positions. Rich earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Harvard College in 1994 and is a Chartered Financial Analyst. He enjoys playing tennis and spending time with his young family.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.27 2.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×