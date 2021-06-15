Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MainStay WMC Small Companies Fund (formerly MainStay MacKay Small Cap Core Fund)

MOPDX | Fund

-

$328 M

0.00%

0.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$328 M

Holdings in Top 10

24.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

N/A
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

MOPDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MainStay WMC Small Companies Fund (formerly MainStay MacKay Small Cap Core Fund)
  • Fund Family Name
    MainStay Group of Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in the securities of U.S. companies with market capitalizations at the time of investment that are similar to the market capitalizations of companies within the collective range of the Russell 2000® Index and Russell Microcap Index. As of December 31, 2021, companies in the Russell 2000® Index had market capitalizations ranging from $32 million to $14.0 billion and the Russell Microcap Index had market capitalizations ranging from $8 million to $3.3 billion.

The Fund may also invest up to 10% of its net assets in securities of foreign issuers. An issuer of a security is considered to be a U.S. issuer based on the issuer's "country of risk," as determined by a third-party service provider such as Bloomberg.

Effective March 5, 2021, the Fund replaced its subadvisor and modified its principal investment strategies. In the process of implementing the new principal investment strategies and investment process, the Fund experienced a high level of portfolio turnover.

Investment Process: Wellington Management Company LLP, the Fund’s Subadvisor (the “Subadvisor”), seeks to construct a broadly diversified portfolio across sectors and industries. The Subadvisor employs a bottom-up fundamental research approach to identify companies with potential positive changes in their business that the Subadvisor believes may lead to outperformance, while seeking to limit exposure to risk. The Subadvisor also seeks to minimize the Fund’s exposure to risk by diversifying the Fund’s investments over securities issued across various industries and sectors. The Subadvisor may consider selling a security if valuation and sentiment indicators suggest the inflection point is being embraced and/or fully valued by the market or if the investment thesis is impaired or no longer valid. The Subadvisor may give consideration to financially material environmental, social and/or governance (“ESG”) criteria including, but not limited to, climate mitigation and resilience, corporate culture, as well as executive compensation and senior-level succession planning. When evaluating investments for the Fund, the Subadvisor has access to proprietary ESG research to help evaluate a company’s risk and return potential. The Subadvisor believes the integration of financially material ESG factors into its investment process allows it to better assess strategic business issues that may impact the performance of a company. ESG factors are one of several factors considered when making an investment decision for the Fund. The Subadvisor has discretion to determine the materiality of as well as the level at which financially relevant ESG factors are imbedded into its overall fundamental analysis when making an investment decision. The Subadvisor also engages with management of certain companies regarding corporate governance practices as well as what it deems to be materially important environmental and/or social issues facing a company.

Read More

MOPDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MOPDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MOPDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MOPDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MOPDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MOPDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MOPDX Category Low Category High MOPDX % Rank
Net Assets 328 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 72 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 79.1 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 24.11% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. iShares Russell 2000 ETF 3.84%
  2. INVESCO GOVT AND AGCY LEX 3.31%
  3. Kirby Corp. 2.25%
  4. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. 2.22%
  5. Nabors Industries Ltd. 2.16%
  6. Insperity, Inc. 2.14%
  7. New Jersey Resources Corp. 2.13%
  8. Liberty Energy, Inc. 2.11%
  9. Enova International, Inc. 2.03%
  10. Livent Corp. 1.92%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MOPDX % Rank
Stocks 		94.24% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		5.31% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.17% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MOPDX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MOPDX % Rank
US 		92.82% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		1.42% N/A N/A N/A

MOPDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MOPDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

MOPDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

MOPDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MOPDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

MOPDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MOPDX Category Low Category High MOPDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MOPDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MOPDX Category Low Category High MOPDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MOPDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

MOPDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

