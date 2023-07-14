Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
8.1%
1 yr return
11.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$26 M
Holdings in Top 10
27.5%
Expense Ratio 1.69%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 60.78%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund invests significantly in common stocks of companies domiciled in developed countries outside of the United States. The Fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that it believes have the potential for growth. The Fund will invest at least 40% of its assets in securities of companies domiciled outside the United States, which the Fund defines as securities listed primarily on exchanges outside the United States and the notional value of any foreign currency futures contracts or forward currency contracts. The Fund may enter into foreign currency futures contracts and forward currency contracts to hedge against losses or seek returns. The Fund relies on the professional judgment of its portfolio manager to make decisions about the Fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to analyze information on securities in the Fund’s investment universe to determine their long-term attractiveness. The adviser believes that an important way to accomplish this is through fundamental analysis, which includes analysis of a company’s assets, liabilities and earning, review of a company’s public filings, and may also include meeting with company executives and employees, suppliers, customers and competitors. The Fund may invest in securities of any market capitalization. Because the Fund is seeking long term appreciation, these securities may be held by the Fund for a period of two years or more. Securities may be sold when the adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.
|Period
|MOOPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.1%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|96.05%
|1 Yr
|11.1%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|89.58%
|3 Yr
|-3.8%*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|95.98%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|MOOPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MOOPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|26 M
|1.02 M
|369 B
|92.16%
|Number of Holdings
|52
|1
|10801
|83.92%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|8.34 M
|0
|34.5 B
|93.09%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.45%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|44.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MOOPX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.57%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|42.39%
|Cash
|1.43%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|52.75%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|19.04%
|Other
|0.00%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|47.67%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|11.99%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|21.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MOOPX % Rank
|Technology
|36.32%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|0.14%
|Consumer Cyclical
|28.62%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|0.29%
|Healthcare
|10.51%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|68.06%
|Industrials
|9.73%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|92.09%
|Communication Services
|7.51%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|26.33%
|Consumer Defense
|4.18%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|95.54%
|Real Estate
|3.13%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|18.13%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|86.19%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|99.86%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|95.25%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|99.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MOOPX % Rank
|Non US
|95.26%
|0.00%
|125.24%
|54.58%
|US
|3.31%
|-7.78%
|68.98%
|29.90%
|MOOPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.69%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|14.60%
|Management Fee
|0.84%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|86.04%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|24.52%
|Administrative Fee
|0.35%
|0.01%
|1.00%
|94.04%
|MOOPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|MOOPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MOOPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|60.78%
|2.00%
|247.00%
|75.40%
|MOOPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MOOPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|58.82%
|MOOPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|MOOPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MOOPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.93%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|100.00%
|MOOPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 02, 2018
4.16
4.2%
Mr. van Caloen first joined BAM in 2011 as the Head of International Research and has been an International Portfolio Manager at BAM since 2016 and a Portfolio Manager at MIM since 2018. Prior to that, Mr. van Caloen was an analyst at Scudder, Stevens and Clark in 1985. He became the portfolio manager of the Scudder Variable Life International Fund. He later managed The PaineWebber Europe Growth Fund. In the mid 1990’s, he was the head of the international investment effort at Provident Capital Management. He later became a portfolio manager and First Vice President of Schroders in New York. Mr. van Caloen was also the CEO of PRIMO Magazine.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
