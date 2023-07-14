Home
Trending ETFs

MOOPX (Mutual Fund)

MOOPX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

8.1%

1 yr return

11.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$26 M

Holdings in Top 10

27.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.69%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 60.78%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MOOPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.93%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Mercator International Opportunity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Mercator
  • Inception Date
    Aug 30, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Herve Van Caloen

Fund Description

The Fund invests significantly in common stocks of companies domiciled in developed countries outside of the United States. The Fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that it believes have the potential for growth. The Fund will invest at least 40% of its assets in securities of companies domiciled outside the United States, which the Fund defines as securities listed primarily on exchanges outside the United States and the notional value of any foreign currency futures contracts or forward currency contracts. The Fund may enter into foreign currency futures contracts and forward currency contracts to hedge against losses or seek returns. The Fund relies on the professional judgment of its portfolio manager to make decisions about the Fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to analyze information on securities in the Fund’s investment universe to determine their long-term attractiveness. The adviser believes that an important way to accomplish this is through fundamental analysis, which includes analysis of a company’s assets, liabilities and earning, review of a company’s public filings, and may also include meeting with company executives and employees, suppliers, customers and competitors. The Fund may invest in securities of any market capitalization. Because the Fund is seeking long term appreciation, these securities may be held by the Fund for a period of two years or more. Securities may be sold when the adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

Read More

MOOPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MOOPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.1% 2.1% 19.2% 96.05%
1 Yr 11.1% -20.6% 27.8% 89.58%
3 Yr -3.8%* -14.8% 25.3% 95.98%
5 Yr N/A* -9.9% 60.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.0% 9.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MOOPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -43.6% -43.6% 71.3% 100.00%
2021 3.7% -15.4% 9.4% 32.26%
2020 14.3% -10.4% 121.9% 0.90%
2019 N/A -0.5% 8.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.0% 0.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MOOPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.1% -16.4% 19.2% 89.41%
1 Yr 11.1% -27.2% 27.8% 82.68%
3 Yr -3.8%* -14.8% 25.3% 95.91%
5 Yr N/A* -9.9% 60.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -2.7% 10.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MOOPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -43.6% -43.6% 71.3% 100.00%
2021 3.7% -15.4% 9.4% 32.26%
2020 14.3% -10.4% 121.9% 0.90%
2019 N/A -0.5% 8.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.0% 0.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MOOPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MOOPX Category Low Category High MOOPX % Rank
Net Assets 26 M 1.02 M 369 B 92.16%
Number of Holdings 52 1 10801 83.92%
Net Assets in Top 10 8.34 M 0 34.5 B 93.09%
Weighting of Top 10 27.45% 1.9% 101.9% 44.08%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Future PLC 4.50%
  2. Future PLC 4.50%
  3. Future PLC 4.50%
  4. Future PLC 4.50%
  5. Future PLC 4.50%
  6. Future PLC 4.50%
  7. Future PLC 4.50%
  8. Future PLC 4.50%
  9. Future PLC 4.50%
  10. Future PLC 4.50%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MOOPX % Rank
Stocks 		98.57% 0.00% 122.60% 42.39%
Cash 		1.43% -65.15% 100.00% 52.75%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 19.04%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 47.67%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 11.99%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 21.69%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MOOPX % Rank
Technology 		36.32% 0.00% 36.32% 0.14%
Consumer Cyclical 		28.62% 0.00% 36.36% 0.29%
Healthcare 		10.51% 0.00% 21.01% 68.06%
Industrials 		9.73% 5.17% 99.49% 92.09%
Communication Services 		7.51% 0.00% 21.69% 26.33%
Consumer Defense 		4.18% 0.00% 32.29% 95.54%
Real Estate 		3.13% 0.00% 14.59% 18.13%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 13.68% 86.19%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 47.75% 99.86%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 16.89% 95.25%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 23.86% 99.57%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MOOPX % Rank
Non US 		95.26% 0.00% 125.24% 54.58%
US 		3.31% -7.78% 68.98% 29.90%

MOOPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MOOPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.69% 0.02% 26.51% 14.60%
Management Fee 0.84% 0.00% 1.60% 86.04%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 24.52%
Administrative Fee 0.35% 0.01% 1.00% 94.04%

Sales Fees

MOOPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MOOPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MOOPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 60.78% 2.00% 247.00% 75.40%

MOOPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MOOPX Category Low Category High MOOPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 13.15% 58.82%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MOOPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MOOPX Category Low Category High MOOPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.93% -0.93% 6.38% 100.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MOOPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MOOPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Herve Van Caloen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 02, 2018

4.16

4.2%

Mr. van Caloen first joined BAM in 2011 as the Head of International Research and has been an International Portfolio Manager at BAM since 2016 and a Portfolio Manager at MIM since 2018. Prior to that, Mr. van Caloen was an analyst at Scudder, Stevens and Clark in 1985. He became the portfolio manager of the Scudder Variable Life International Fund. He later managed The PaineWebber Europe Growth Fund. In the mid 1990’s, he was the head of the international investment effort at Provident Capital Management. He later became a portfolio manager and First Vice President of Schroders in New York. Mr. van Caloen was also the CEO of PRIMO Magazine.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

