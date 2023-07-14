The Fund invests significantly in common stocks of companies domiciled in developed countries outside of the United States. The Fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that it believes have the potential for growth. The Fund will invest at least 40% of its assets in securities of companies domiciled outside the United States, which the Fund defines as securities listed primarily on exchanges outside the United States and the notional value of any foreign currency futures contracts or forward currency contracts. The Fund may enter into foreign currency futures contracts and forward currency contracts to hedge against losses or seek returns. The Fund relies on the professional judgment of its portfolio manager to make decisions about the Fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to analyze information on securities in the Fund’s investment universe to determine their long-term attractiveness. The adviser believes that an important way to accomplish this is through fundamental analysis, which includes analysis of a company’s assets, liabilities and earning, review of a company’s public filings, and may also include meeting with company executives and employees, suppliers, customers and competitors. The Fund may invest in securities of any market capitalization. Because the Fund is seeking long term appreciation, these securities may be held by the Fund for a period of two years or more. Securities may be sold when the adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.