The adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s objectives by seeking to track the FCF Risk Managed Sector Neutral Momentum Index (the “Momentum Index”) that provides a formulaic methodology for allocating investments between securities of issuers who demonstrate higher free cash flow and positive momentum and short-term treasuries (maturity of 1 to 3 years).

The methodology of the Momentum Index is designed to convey the benefits of high free cash flow and momentum, sector diversification and equal weighting. In seeking to track the Momentum Index, the adviser buys equity securities in the Fund as described below when the index’s indicators are positive and sells them when its indicators are significantly negative. As described below, the Fund typically invests in as many as 50 equity securities but this may fluctuate based on the Index.

The Momentum Index is reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly during March, June, September, and December. The Momentum index establishes an equity portfolio typically consisting of up to 50 equity securities based on a combined profitability rank (measured by free cash flow over total equity) and momentum rank (measured by total return over standard deviation of weekly total return) from the constituents of the Russell 1000 Index and a U.S. Treasury portfolio consisting of short-term treasury securities or short-term treasury ETFs. Free cash flow is the amount of cash a company produces after paying for operating and capital expenses. Only companies with positive free cash flow and meeting an average daily traded volume minimum over the previous six months are eligible for inclusion in the Momentum Index. Upon selection each security will receive an equal weighting with sector weightings based on the current FactSet RBICS sector weights of the Russell 1000 Index. If there are not enough eligible securities within a sector, inclusion will be stopped for that sector at the number of eligible securities.

The Momentum Index then applies the Adviser’s defensive tactical overlays as described below. The Momentum Index allocates to the equity portfolio when its indicators are positive and allocates to the U.S. Treasury portfolio when its indicators are significantly negative.

In following the Momentum Index’s methodology, the Fund will allocate its assets based on two separate exponential moving average indicators (one shorter-term and one longer-term):

● Exponential Moving Average Indicators –An index’s exponential moving average value is the weighted average of its value over a certain period of time (e.g., 50 days). An exponential moving average gives more weighting to more recent values for the relevant time period.

The Momentum Index and the Fund will allocate 100% to the equity portfolio when the shorter-term exponential moving average indicator is in a bullish position. When the shorter-term exponential moving average indicator is in a defensive position, the Momentum Index and the Fund will allocate 50% of assets to U.S. Treasury portfolio. When both the shorter-term and longer-term exponential moving average indicators are in a defensive position, the Momentum Index and the Fund will allocate 100% to the U.S Treasury portfolio.

The Fund has adopted a non-fundamental policy to invest at least 80% of its net assets in the constituent securities that make up the Momentum Index.

From time to time, the adviser anticipates that its defensive tactical overlay may trigger multiple “positive” or “negative” indicators over a period of several days. In such cases, the adviser, in an effort to avoid incurring additional brokerage costs to the Fund, may choose not to implement a particular “buy” or “sell” signal at the time of the trigger. Absent such circumstances, the Fund will not be actively managed and will seek to track the Momentum Index’s methodology.

While the Fund is a diversified fund, it may invest in fewer securities than other diversified funds. Accordingly, the Fund’s performance may be more sensitive to market changes than other diversified funds.

The adviser may engage in frequent trading of the Fund’s portfolio, resulting in a higher portfolio turnover.