Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Mercer Opportunistic Fixed Income Fund

mutual fund
MOFAX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Other (MOFIX) Primary (MOFAX) (MOFTX) (MOFYX)
MOFAX (Mutual Fund)

Mercer Opportunistic Fixed Income Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Other (MOFIX) Primary (MOFAX) (MOFTX) (MOFYX)
MOFAX (Mutual Fund)

Mercer Opportunistic Fixed Income Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Other (MOFIX) Primary (MOFAX) (MOFTX) (MOFYX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Mercer Opportunistic Fixed Income Fund

MOFAX | Fund

-

$1.15 B

0.00%

0.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.15 B

Holdings in Top 10

8.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Mercer Opportunistic Fixed Income Fund

MOFAX | Fund

-

$1.15 B

0.00%

0.01%

MOFAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Mercer Opportunistic Fixed Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MERCERGLIN
  • Inception Date
    Aug 21, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any) in fixed income securities. If the Fund changes this investment policy, the Fund will notify shareholders at least 60 days in advance of the change. In seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective of total return, the Fund invests primarily in fixed income securities of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers, including those in emerging and frontier markets. The Fund invests in various strategic and tactical global bond market opportunities without limitations in geography (developed and emerging markets), issuer type (government/public sector and corporate/private sector), quality (investment grade, below investment grade or unrated), and currency denomination (U.S. Dollar and foreign currencies). Fixed income securities in which the Fund will invest include all varieties of fixed-rate and floating-rate securities (including but not limited to those issued by central and local governments, government agency and affiliated institutions, corporate bonds, mortgage- and other asset-backed securities, and convertible securities). The Fund may invest in bank loans and loan participations and senior and subordinated debt securities. The Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in any combination of non-investment grade bonds (sometimes called “high yield” or “junk bonds”), bonds issued by issuers in emerging capital markets. A lesser portion of the Fund’s assets may be invested in securities in default or otherwise illiquid investments. The Fund may also invest in securities that are subject to resale restrictions such as those contained in Rule 144A promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Fund may invest in derivatives such as futures (including, among others, currency futures and interest rate futures), swaps (currency, interest rate, credit default, and total return), forwards, options (including, among others, exchange-traded and over-the-counter currency options), and credit-linked notes. The Fund may engage in transactions in derivatives for a variety of purposes, including hedging, risk management, efficient portfolio management, enhancing total returns, or as a substitute for taking a position in the underlying asset. Investments in derivatives may be applied toward meeting a requirement to invest in a particular kind of investment if the derivatives have economic characteristics similar to that investment.

Read More

MOFAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MOFAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MOFAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MOFAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MOFAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MOFAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MOFAX Category Low Category High MOFAX % Rank
Net Assets 1.15 B N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 1900 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 99.6 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 8.66% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. State Street Global Advisors 2.22%
  2. NOTA DO TESOURO NACIONAL 1.07%
  3. NOTA DO TESOURO NACIONAL 1.04%
  4. Republic of South Africa 0.84%
  5. NOTA DO TESOURO NACIONAL 0.64%
  6. United States Treasury 0.62%
  7. EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK 0.57%
  8. TITULOS DE TESORERIA 0.57%
  9. MEX BONOS DESARR FIX RT 0.56%
  10. Republic of South Africa 0.53%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MOFAX % Rank
Bonds 		93.92% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		4.65% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		1.01% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.42% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MOFAX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MOFAX % Rank
US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MOFAX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		1.95% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		0.39% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MOFAX % Rank
US 		61.10% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		32.82% N/A N/A N/A

MOFAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MOFAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

MOFAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

MOFAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MOFAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

MOFAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MOFAX Category Low Category High MOFAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MOFAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MOFAX Category Low Category High MOFAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MOFAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

MOFAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×