Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any) in fixed income securities. If the Fund changes this investment policy, the Fund will notify shareholders at least 60 days in advance of the change. In seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective of total return, the Fund invests primarily in fixed income securities of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers, including those in emerging and frontier markets. The Fund invests in various strategic and tactical global bond market opportunities without limitations in geography (developed and emerging markets), issuer type (government/public sector and corporate/private sector), quality (investment grade, below investment grade or unrated), and currency denomination (U.S. Dollar and foreign currencies). Fixed income securities in which the Fund will invest include all varieties of fixed-rate and floating-rate securities (including but not limited to those issued by central and local governments, government agency and affiliated institutions, corporate bonds, mortgage- and other asset-backed securities, and convertible securities). The Fund may invest in bank loans and loan participations and senior and subordinated debt securities. The Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in any combination of non-investment grade bonds (sometimes called “high yield” or “junk bonds”), bonds issued by issuers in emerging capital markets. A lesser portion of the Fund’s assets may be invested in securities in default or otherwise illiquid investments. The Fund may also invest in securities that are subject to resale restrictions such as those contained in Rule 144A promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Fund may invest in derivatives such as futures (including, among others, currency futures and interest rate futures), swaps (currency, interest rate, credit default, and total return), forwards, options (including, among others, exchange-traded and over-the-counter currency options), and credit-linked notes. The Fund may engage in transactions in derivatives for a variety of purposes, including hedging, risk management, efficient portfolio management, enhancing total returns, or as a substitute for taking a position in the underlying asset. Investments in derivatives may be applied toward meeting a requirement to invest in a particular kind of investment if the derivatives have economic characteristics similar to that investment.
* Annualized
|MOFAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MOFAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.15 B
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|1900
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|99.6 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|8.66%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MOFAX % Rank
|Bonds
|93.92%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|4.65%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|1.01%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.42%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MOFAX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MOFAX % Rank
|US
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Non US
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MOFAX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|1.95%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Derivative
|0.39%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Securitized
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Corporate
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Municipal
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Government
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MOFAX % Rank
|US
|61.10%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Non US
|32.82%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|MOFAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.01%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|MOFAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|MOFAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MOFAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|MOFAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MOFAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|MOFAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|MOFAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MOFAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|MOFAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
