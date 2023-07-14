Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

2.2%

1 yr return

-7.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.3%

Net Assets

$41.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

49.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.58%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 25.19%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$4,000

IRA

$2,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MOATX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.14%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Castle Focus Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Castle Investment Management
  • Inception Date
    Jun 30, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Mark

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests primarily in common stocks of domestic companies and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) of foreign companies of any size without regard to market capitalization that the Sub-Adviser believes possess a strong competitive position in their peer group and have undervalued assets or growth potential that is not yet reflected in stock price. The Fund may also invest in exchange traded funds (ETFs). The Fund will normally hold a core position of between 15 and 30 common stocks.

The Sub-Adviser's investment selection process generally begins with data from the Value Line Index (an equal-weighted stock index containing approximately 1,700 companies). As part of its investment selection process, the Sub-Adviser may evaluate companies using a value-oriented analysis which examines, among other things, cash flow, price-to-earnings ratios and price-to-book ratios.

The Sub-Adviser may also examine a company's financial statements and visit with various levels of a company's management as well as customers and (as relevant) competition. The Sub-Adviser may sell or reduce the Fund's position in a security if it believes there is a significant change in long- term financial prospects.

The Fund is a "non-diversified" fund, which means it can invest in fewer securities at any one time than a diversified fund. From time to time the Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in a limited number of industry sectors, but will not concentrate in any particular industry. Also, the Fund may hold for extended periods of time all or a portion of its assets in cash or cash-equivalents like money market funds, certificates of deposit, short-term debt obligations, and repurchase agreements, either due to pending investments or when investment opportunities are limited.

Read More

MOATX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MOATX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.2% -13.6% 215.2% 71.96%
1 Yr -7.5% -58.6% 197.5% 94.81%
3 Yr -1.9%* -23.3% 64.1% 95.13%
5 Yr -4.3%* -15.4% 29.3% 89.18%
10 Yr -0.7%* -17.0% 13.3% 81.18%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MOATX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.0% -65.1% 22.3% 74.41%
2021 -0.7% -25.3% 25.5% 95.08%
2020 0.1% -8.4% 56.7% 44.60%
2019 2.5% -9.2% 10.4% 91.26%
2018 -3.0% -9.4% 3.1% 36.87%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MOATX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.2% -13.6% 215.2% 68.79%
1 Yr -7.5% -58.6% 197.5% 95.00%
3 Yr -1.9%* -23.3% 64.1% 95.12%
5 Yr -4.3%* -15.2% 31.9% 92.27%
10 Yr 1.2%* -4.7% 19.9% 86.42%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MOATX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.0% -65.1% 22.3% 74.41%
2021 -0.7% -25.3% 25.5% 95.08%
2020 0.1% -8.4% 56.7% 44.51%
2019 2.5% -9.2% 10.4% 91.26%
2018 -3.0% -8.9% 3.3% 64.90%

NAV & Total Return History

MOATX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MOATX Category Low Category High MOATX % Rank
Net Assets 41.3 M 1 M 151 B 91.10%
Number of Holdings 25 2 1727 98.19%
Net Assets in Top 10 22.7 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 87.11%
Weighting of Top 10 49.49% 5.0% 99.2% 5.39%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 9.61%
  2. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd 6.07%
  3. Loews Corp 5.23%
  4. Pfizer Inc 4.84%
  5. Enbridge Inc 4.82%
  6. Barrick Gold Corp 4.22%
  7. Unilever PLC ADR 4.06%
  8. Verizon Communications Inc 4.00%
  9. The Travelers Companies Inc 3.98%
  10. Dominion Energy Inc 3.98%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MOATX % Rank
Stocks 		83.53% 28.02% 125.26% 97.45%
Cash 		16.47% -88.20% 71.98% 0.99%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 20.44%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 12.89%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 14.13%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 15.85%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MOATX % Rank
Financial Services 		26.73% 0.00% 58.05% 6.27%
Basic Materials 		21.03% 0.00% 21.69% 0.17%
Consumer Defense 		9.20% 0.00% 34.10% 38.53%
Energy 		8.57% 0.00% 54.00% 35.07%
Communication Services 		7.84% 0.00% 26.58% 19.22%
Healthcare 		7.82% 0.00% 30.08% 96.37%
Real Estate 		5.87% 0.00% 90.54% 9.74%
Technology 		5.20% 0.00% 54.02% 93.15%
Utilities 		4.77% 0.00% 27.04% 46.78%
Consumer Cyclical 		2.97% 0.00% 22.74% 90.02%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 42.76% 99.59%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MOATX % Rank
US 		64.94% 24.51% 121.23% 99.26%
Non US 		18.59% 0.00% 41.42% 3.28%

MOATX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MOATX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.58% 0.04% 45.41% 15.87%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 96.37%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 1.57%
Administrative Fee 0.07% 0.01% 0.50% 25.62%

Sales Fees

MOATX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MOATX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 22.02%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MOATX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 25.19% 0.00% 488.00% 34.37%

MOATX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MOATX Category Low Category High MOATX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.94% 0.00% 41.90% 62.03%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MOATX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MOATX Category Low Category High MOATX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.14% -1.51% 4.28% 94.66%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MOATX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MOATX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Mark

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2010

11.93

11.9%

Robert J. Mark, is the cofounder，portfolio magager and Managing Member of St. James and serves as Portfolio Manager of the Firm’s Core Equity and International Equity strategies. Robert formerly worked in the Private Client Group at Goldman Sachs in Houston after graduating from the University of Texas at Austin where he received his MBA in Finance. Robert graduated in 1989 from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in Engineering.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.95 16.42

