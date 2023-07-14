Home
Vitals

YTD Return

17.1%

1 yr return

12.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.3%

Net Assets

$348 M

Holdings in Top 10

44.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.16%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 17.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MNVAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.03%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Madison Investors Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Madison Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 23, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Rich Eisinger

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in the common stock of established, high-quality companies selected via bottom-up fundamental analysis. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will maintain at least 80% of its net assets (including borrowings for investment purposes) in such securities. The portfolio managers define “high-quality” companies as those businesses that have demonstrated stable revenue and earnings growth patterns and high profitability metrics, and that maintain proportionately low levels of debt.The Fund may also invest up to 35% of its assets in foreign securities (including American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") and emerging market securities). To the extent invested in common stocks, the Fund generally invests in only 25-40 companies at any given time. This reflects the belief of the Fund's investment adviser, Madison Asset Management, LLC ("Madison"), that your money should be invested in Madison’s top investment ideas, and that focusing on Madison’s best investment ideas is the best way to achieve the Fund’s investment objectives.
Madison follows a rigorous three-step process when evaluating companies pursuant to which Madison considers (1) the business model, (2) the management team, and (3) the valuation of each potential investment. When evaluating the business model, Madison looks for sustainable competitive advantages, metrics that demonstrate relatively high levels of profitability, stable and growing earnings, and a solid balance sheet.
When assessing management, Madison evaluates its operational and capital allocation track records and the nature of its accounting practices. The final step in the process is assessing the proper valuation for the company. Madison strives to purchase securities trading at a discount to their intrinsic value as determined by discounted cash flows modeling and additional valuation methodologies. Often, Madison finds companies that clear the business model and management team hurdles, but not the valuation hurdle. Those companies are monitored for inclusion at a later date when the price may be more appropriate. Madison seeks to avoid the downside risks associated with overpriced securities.
Madison may sell stocks for a number of reasons, including: (i) the price target Madison has set for stock has been achieved or exceeded, (ii) the fundamental business prospects for the company have materially changed, or (iii) Madison finds a more attractive alternative.
The Fund’s investment strategy reflects Madison’s general “Participate and Protect®” investment philosophy. Madison’s expectation is that investors in the Fund will participate in market appreciation during bull markets and experience something less than full participation during bear markets compared with investors in portfolios holding more speculative and volatile securities; therefore, this investment philosophy is intended to represent a conservative investment strategy. There is no assurance that Madison’s expectations regarding this investment strategy will be realized.
Although the Fund expects to pursue its investment objective utilizing its principal investment strategies regardless of market conditions, the Fund may invest up to 100% in money market instruments. To the extent the Fund engages in this temporary defensive position, the Fund’s ability to achieve its investment objective may be diminished.
Read More

MNVAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MNVAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.1% -14.3% 35.6% 38.43%
1 Yr 12.2% -55.6% 38.6% 45.53%
3 Yr 4.9%* -28.0% 93.5% 56.10%
5 Yr 2.3%* -30.5% 97.0% 51.73%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% 43.55%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MNVAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.6% -64.5% 28.9% 22.91%
2021 6.6% -20.5% 152.6% 64.19%
2020 1.3% -13.9% 183.6% 86.92%
2019 5.4% -8.3% 8.9% 48.61%
2018 -3.5% -13.5% 12.6% 65.55%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MNVAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.1% -20.5% 35.6% 34.09%
1 Yr 12.2% -55.6% 40.3% 37.31%
3 Yr 4.9%* -28.0% 93.5% 56.09%
5 Yr 6.1%* -29.9% 97.0% 29.08%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% 61.10%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MNVAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.6% -64.5% 28.9% 22.99%
2021 6.6% -20.5% 152.6% 64.26%
2020 1.3% -13.9% 183.6% 86.84%
2019 5.4% -8.3% 8.9% 49.11%
2018 0.1% -10.9% 12.6% 1.15%

NAV & Total Return History

MNVAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MNVAX Category Low Category High MNVAX % Rank
Net Assets 348 M 177 K 1.21 T 68.64%
Number of Holdings 30 2 4154 94.67%
Net Assets in Top 10 152 M 288 K 270 B 65.79%
Weighting of Top 10 44.35% 1.8% 106.2% 13.30%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Alphabet Inc Class C 5.42%
  2. Dollar Tree Inc 5.02%
  3. Becton, Dickinson and Co 4.71%
  4. PACCAR Inc 4.71%
  5. Lowe's Companies Inc 4.31%
  6. Amazon.com Inc 4.23%
  7. Liberty Broadband Corp C 4.21%
  8. Analog Devices Inc 4.18%
  9. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc 4.15%
  10. Novartis AG ADR 4.15%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MNVAX % Rank
Stocks 		97.25% 0.00% 130.24% 78.99%
Cash 		2.75% -102.29% 100.00% 19.50%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 68.94%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 69.32%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 67.19%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 67.07%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MNVAX % Rank
Financial Services 		26.29% 0.00% 55.59% 2.28%
Technology 		18.19% 0.00% 48.94% 82.57%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.55% 0.00% 30.33% 4.72%
Healthcare 		14.92% 0.00% 60.70% 36.68%
Industrials 		10.63% 0.00% 29.90% 27.09%
Communication Services 		9.26% 0.00% 27.94% 30.06%
Consumer Defense 		5.16% 0.00% 47.71% 82.57%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 96.50%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 31.91% 96.58%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 95.97%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 25.70% 98.86%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MNVAX % Rank
US 		86.23% 0.00% 127.77% 87.32%
Non US 		11.02% 0.00% 32.38% 9.45%

MNVAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MNVAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.16% 0.01% 49.27% 28.43%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 2.00% 81.80%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 53.08%
Administrative Fee 0.20% 0.00% 0.85% 78.09%

Sales Fees

MNVAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 0.00% 5.75% 27.39%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MNVAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MNVAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 17.00% 0.00% 496.00% 36.59%

MNVAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MNVAX Category Low Category High MNVAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 24.20% 84.19%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MNVAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MNVAX Category Low Category High MNVAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.03% -54.00% 6.06% 85.29%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MNVAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MNVAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Rich Eisinger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Rich serves as a mid-cap and large cap portfolio manager and analyst on Madison’s U.S. Equity Team. He is one of the Principals at Madison Investments and is Co-Head of Investments with a focus on the firm’s Equity Teams. He started in the financial services industry in 1994 and joined Madison in 1997. Rich is also a member of the firm’s Executive and Investment Risk Management Committees as well as the Board of Directors. He earned his J.D. from the University of Louisville and his MBA from Cornell University.

Haruki Toyama

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2022

0.25

0.3%

Haruki serves as a portfolio manager for Madison’s mid-cap strategies and is an equity analyst for Madison’s U.S. Equity Team. Haruki has been working in the financial industry since 1994 and joined Madison in 2014. He earned his B.A. in music and economics from Brown University and MBA from Cornell University.

Joe Maginot

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2022

0.25

0.3%

Joe serves as a large cap portfolio manager and analyst on Madison’s U.S. Equity Team. He started in the financial services industry in 2012 and joined Madison in 2019. Prior to joining Madison, he was an Investment Analyst at Zuckerman Investment Group. Joe earned his B.A. in chemistry and minor in economics from Indiana University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

