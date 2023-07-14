Home
Vitals

YTD Return

0.0%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$295 M

Holdings in Top 10

35.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$1.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.57%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 0.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Money Market Fund

MNTXX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.01%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BNY Mellon Funds Trust National Municipal Money Market Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    BNY Mellon Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jun 02, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Management Team

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets in short-term, high quality municipal obligations that provide income exempt from federal income tax. Among these are municipal notes, short-term municipal bonds, tax-exempt commercial paper and municipal leases.

Although the fund seeks to provide income exempt from federal income tax, income from some of the fund's holdings may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax.

The fund is a money market fund subject to the maturity, quality, liquidity and diversification requirements of Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and seeks to maintain a stable share price of $1.00.

The fund seeks to invest in securities that present minimal credit risk, based on BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc.'s (BNYM Investment Adviser) assessment of the issuer's or guarantor's credit quality and capacity to meet its financial obligations, among other factors. As part of the security selection process, where appropriate and as applicable, and to the extent relevant information is available, BNYM Investment Adviser also evaluates whether environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors could have a positive, negative or neutral impact on the cash flows or risk profiles of the guarantors of the securities in which the fund may invest. In evaluating ESG factors, BNYM Investment Adviser will use ESG research developed by one or more of its affiliates as well as ESG ratings and other material information provided by third parties and the guarantors of securities in which the fund may invest. When considered material, identified ESG factors are incorporated within BNYM Investment Adviser's credit risk analysis, but BNYM Investment Adviser may determine that other attributes of an investment outweigh ESG considerations when making an investment

decision. Further, BNYM Investment Adviser may not consider ESG ratings or other ESG data in connection with every investment decision it makes on behalf of the fund. As a result, securities guaranteed by guarantors that may be negatively impacted by ESG factors may be purchased and retained by the fund, while the fund may divest or not invest in securities guaranteed by guarantors that may be positively impacted by such factors.

Read More

MNTXX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MNTXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 7.34%
1 Yr 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 7.34%
3 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 0.0% 6.34%
5 Yr N/A* 0.0% 0.0% 73.88%
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 0.0% 75.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MNTXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 7.34%
2021 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 7.92%
2020 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 6.38%
2019 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 6.57%
2018 N/A 0.0% 0.0% 48.61%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MNTXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 7.34%
1 Yr 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 7.34%
3 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 0.0% 6.34%
5 Yr N/A* 0.0% 0.0% 73.88%
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 0.0% 75.00%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MNTXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 7.34%
2021 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 7.92%
2020 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 6.38%
2019 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 6.57%
2018 N/A 0.0% 0.0% 48.83%

NAV & Total Return History

MNTXX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MNTXX Category Low Category High MNTXX % Rank
Net Assets 295 M 23.3 M 17.3 B 80.41%
Number of Holdings 87 1 921 67.57%
Net Assets in Top 10 104 M 11.5 M 17.4 B 80.41%
Weighting of Top 10 35.61% 9.8% 100.0% 31.08%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. METROPOLITAN GOVT NASHVILLE & DAVIDSON CNTY TENN WTR & SWR REV IAM COML PAP 5.13%
  2. HARRIS CNTY TEX CULTURAL ED FACS FIN CORP REV 0.02% 5.08%
  3. MASSACHUSETTS ST HEALTH & EDL FACS AUTH REV IAM COML PAPER 3/A4 SER H-2 0.1 4.80%
  4. PENNSYLVANIA ECONOMIC DEV FIN AUTH EXEMPT FAC REV 0.75% 4.79%
  5. SALEM MASS 1% 4.74%
  6. KISSIMMEE FLA UTIL AUTH IAM COML PAPER NTS 3/A2 SER 2000 B 0.12% 4.61%
  7. GAINESVILLE FLA UTILS SYS REV 0.1% 4.15%
  8. NORTH EAST INDPT SCH DIST TEX IAM COML PAPER NTS 3/A2 SER A 0.62% 4.15%
  9. RBC MUN PRODS INC TR VARIOUS STS 0.49% 4.10%
  10. INDIANA ST FIN AUTH REV 0.03% 4.08%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MNTXX % Rank
Bonds 		77.20% 0.00% 99.73% 64.86%
Cash 		22.80% 0.27% 100.00% 29.73%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 6.08%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 6.08%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 16.22%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 6.08%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MNTXX % Rank
Municipal 		77.20% 0.00% 99.73% 68.92%
Cash & Equivalents 		22.80% 0.27% 100.00% 31.08%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 6.08%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 6.08%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 6.08%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 13.45% 11.49%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MNTXX % Rank
US 		77.20% 0.00% 99.73% 64.86%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 6.08%

MNTXX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MNTXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.57% 0.12% 1.39% 29.86%
Management Fee 0.15% 0.08% 0.49% 30.41%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 0.75% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.03% 0.55% 84.54%

Sales Fees

MNTXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MNTXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MNTXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 0.00% 0.00% 1.07% 13.04%

MNTXX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MNTXX Category Low Category High MNTXX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.85% 0.00% 0.72% 66.22%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MNTXX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MNTXX Category Low Category High MNTXX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.01% -0.01% 0.12% 22.92%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MNTXX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MNTXX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Management Team

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 02, 2003

19.01

19.0%

Team Managed

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.83 27.88 15.03 15.26

