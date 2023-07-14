Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
10.8%
1 yr return
-12.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$318 M
Holdings in Top 10
48.7%
Expense Ratio 0.71%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 26.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Series will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the real estate industry. These companies include those directly engaged in the real estate industry as well as in industries serving and/or related to the real estate industry. A company will be considered eligible for investment if, as determined by the Advisor, (i) at least 50% of its assets, revenues or net income is derived from the ownership, leasing, construction, servicing, management, development, financing or sale of residential, commercial or industrial real estate or (ii) it has at least 50% of the value of its assets invested in residential, commercial or industrial real estate. Examples of companies in which the Series may invest include those in the following areas: real estate investment trusts (REITs), real estate operating companies (REOCs), real estate developers and brokers, real estate service providers, building suppliers, and mortgage lenders.
The Series may invest in common stocks, convertible securities and other equity securities, principally ETFs (defined below), as well as derivative instruments, principally options (as described below). It may invest in securities issued as part of, or a short period after, a company’s initial public offering (IPO).
The Series may invest in common stocks of foreign companies, including companies located in emerging market countries. The Series may also invest in American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and other U.S. dollar denominated securities of foreign issuers. The Series may invest in securities of small-, large-, or mid-size companies.
The Series may also invest in debt securities. The Series’ investment in debt securities is subject to a limit of 20% of the Series’ assets (measured at the time of purchase). The Series will typically invest in investment grade debt securities, those securities rated BBB- or above by S&P or Baa3 or above by Moody’s (or determined to be of equivalent quality by the Advisor); however, the Series may invest up to 5% of its assets (measured at the time of purchase) in below investment grade debt securities (junk bonds), those rated below BBB- by S&P and those rated below Baa3 by Moody’s (or determined to be of equivalent quality by the Advisor). The Series’ investments in debt securities are not subject to any restrictions on maturity or duration.
When the Advisor wishes to sell a security at a specified price, it may seek to generate additional gains for the Series by writing (selling) options on the underlying security.
The Series may purchase shares of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), including to establish a diversified position in a particular market sector or to manage cash flows. The Advisor believes that purchasing ETFs may allow it to manage the Series’ portfolio more efficiently than would otherwise be possible.
The Advisor uses a “bottom-up” strategy, focusing on individual security selection. The Advisor analyzes factors such as the management, financial condition, and market position of individual companies to select companies in the real estate industry that it believes will make attractive long-term investments. The Advisor looks for one or more of the following characteristics:
•Strong strategic profiles (e.g., strong market position, benefits from technology, market share gains in a mature market and high barriers to entry).
•Companies well-positioned to benefit from an anticipated upturn in an industry sub-sector due to sharply reduced competition and improving demand.
•Companies trading at very low valuations relative to fundamental or break-up value.
The Advisor will consider selling a security if:
•it no longer fits the Series’ investment strategies or valuation discipline;
•it has reached the Advisor’s target sell price; or
•a more attractive investment opportunity is identified.
|Period
|MNRWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.8%
|-10.9%
|328.6%
|4.69%
|1 Yr
|-12.1%
|-35.3%
|246.7%
|75.90%
|3 Yr
|1.1%*
|-14.0%
|46.9%
|58.78%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.6%
|23.4%
|32.95%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.6%
|9.9%
|12.62%
* Annualized
|Period
|MNRWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-36.5%
|-51.3%
|81.2%
|81.16%
|2021
|17.8%
|-3.9%
|24.3%
|17.34%
|2020
|-2.9%
|-14.7%
|10.5%
|49.80%
|2019
|N/A
|-0.2%
|9.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.1%
|0.8%
|N/A
|Period
|MNRWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.8%
|-22.8%
|328.6%
|3.61%
|1 Yr
|-12.1%
|-35.3%
|246.7%
|75.54%
|3 Yr
|1.1%*
|-14.0%
|46.9%
|57.85%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.6%
|23.4%
|28.63%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.6%
|14.1%
|13.36%
* Annualized
|Period
|MNRWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-36.5%
|-51.3%
|81.2%
|81.16%
|2021
|17.8%
|-3.9%
|24.3%
|17.34%
|2020
|-2.9%
|-14.7%
|10.5%
|49.80%
|2019
|N/A
|-0.2%
|9.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-6.8%
|0.8%
|N/A
|MNRWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MNRWX % Rank
|Net Assets
|318 M
|2.85 M
|78.4 B
|59.76%
|Number of Holdings
|42
|20
|642
|53.38%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|155 M
|7.44 K
|35.2 B
|61.21%
|Weighting of Top 10
|48.68%
|15.9%
|99.8%
|59.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MNRWX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.35%
|0.01%
|106.94%
|35.23%
|Cash
|0.64%
|-98.06%
|25.84%
|62.63%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.12%
|33.96%
|78.65%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.70%
|94.17%
|75.44%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.95%
|76.51%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-3.17%
|97.45%
|77.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MNRWX % Rank
|Real Estate
|91.80%
|34.46%
|100.00%
|89.47%
|Communication Services
|5.94%
|0.00%
|11.61%
|1.88%
|Consumer Cyclical
|2.26%
|0.00%
|45.29%
|15.04%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.55%
|74.06%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.02%
|80.83%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.39%
|77.07%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.53%
|74.06%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.05%
|77.44%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.11%
|74.81%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|74.06%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.69%
|74.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MNRWX % Rank
|US
|96.32%
|0.01%
|101.17%
|72.24%
|Non US
|3.03%
|0.00%
|44.90%
|10.68%
|MNRWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.71%
|0.07%
|26.04%
|84.17%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|30.60%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|MNRWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|MNRWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MNRWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|26.00%
|0.11%
|380.00%
|33.21%
|MNRWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MNRWX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.83%
|0.00%
|12.22%
|93.97%
|MNRWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|MNRWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MNRWX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.66%
|-1.14%
|6.05%
|23.74%
|MNRWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2019
|$0.416
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2015
6.42
6.4%
Joseph R. Rydzynski, CFA®, Junior Analyst Joined the Manning & Napier Advisors, LLC in 2009. Junior Analyst since 2015. Member of the following Portfolio Management Teams: Real Estate Series (since 2015); and Equity Income Series (since 2015). Previous positions held in last five years: Senior Research Associate, 2013 – 2015; Research Associate, 2011 – 2012; Research Assistant, 2009 – 2010.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2018
4.08
4.1%
Corey A. Van Lare, CFA®, Junior Analyst, Equity Income Group Joined Manning & Napier Advisors, LLC in 2011. Junior Analyst since 2017. Previous positions held in the last five years: Senior Research Associate, Equity Income Group, 2015 – 2017; Research Associate, Equity Income Group, 2013 – 2015; Research Assistant, Equity Income Group, 2011 – 2013.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|28.42
|7.89
|2.23
