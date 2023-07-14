The Series will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the real estate industry. These companies include those directly engaged in the real estate industry as well as in industries serving and/or related to the real estate industry. A company will be considered eligible for investment if, as determined by the Advisor, (i) at least 50% of its assets, revenues or net income is derived from the ownership, leasing, construction, servicing, management, development, financing or sale of residential, commercial or industrial real estate or (ii) it has at least 50% of the value of its assets invested in residential, commercial or industrial real estate. Examples of companies in which the Series may invest include those in the following areas: real estate investment trusts (REITs), real estate operating companies (REOCs), real estate developers and brokers, real estate service providers, building suppliers, and mortgage lenders.

The Series may invest in common stocks, convertible securities and other equity securities, principally ETFs (defined below), as well as derivative instruments, principally options (as described below). It may invest in securities issued as part of, or a short period after, a company’s initial public offering (IPO).

The Series may invest in common stocks of foreign companies, including companies located in emerging market countries. The Series may also invest in American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and other U.S. dollar denominated securities of foreign issuers. The Series may invest in securities of small-, large-, or mid-size companies.

The Series may also invest in debt securities. The Series’ investment in debt securities is subject to a limit of 20% of the Series’ assets (measured at the time of purchase). The Series will typically invest in investment grade debt securities, those securities rated BBB- or above by S&P or Baa3 or above by Moody’s (or determined to be of equivalent quality by the Advisor); however, the Series may invest up to 5% of its assets (measured at the time of purchase) in below investment grade debt securities (junk bonds), those rated below BBB- by S&P and those rated below Baa3 by Moody’s (or determined to be of equivalent quality by the Advisor). The Series’ investments in debt securities are not subject to any restrictions on maturity or duration.

When the Advisor wishes to sell a security at a specified price, it may seek to generate additional gains for the Series by writing (selling) options on the underlying security.

The Series may purchase shares of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), including to establish a diversified position in a particular market sector or to manage cash flows. The Advisor believes that purchasing ETFs may allow it to manage the Series’ portfolio more efficiently than would otherwise be possible.

The Advisor uses a “bottom-up” strategy, focusing on individual security selection. The Advisor analyzes factors such as the management, financial condition, and market position of individual companies to select companies in the real estate industry that it believes will make attractive long-term investments. The Advisor looks for one or more of the following characteristics:

•Strong strategic profiles (e.g., strong market position, benefits from technology, market share gains in a mature market and high barriers to entry).

•Companies well-positioned to benefit from an anticipated upturn in an industry sub-sector due to sharply reduced competition and improving demand.

•Companies trading at very low valuations relative to fundamental or break-up value.

The Advisor will consider selling a security if:

•it no longer fits the Series’ investment strategies or valuation discipline;

•it has reached the Advisor’s target sell price; or

•a more attractive investment opportunity is identified.