Manning & Napier Real Estate Series

mutual fund
MNRIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.53 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Real Estate Sector Equity
share class
S (MNREX) Primary Inst (MNRIX) Inst (MNRZX) Other (MNRWX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Manning & Napier Real Estate Series

MNRIX | Fund

$14.53

$318 M

1.92%

$0.28

0.84%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.3%

1 yr return

150.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

37.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

16.4%

Net Assets

$318 M

Holdings in Top 10

48.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.84%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 26.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MNRIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 37.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 19.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency None
  • Net Income Ratio 0.92%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Manning & Napier Real Estate Series
  • Fund Family Name
    Manning & Napier
  • Inception Date
    Aug 01, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joseph Rydzynski

Fund Description

The Series will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the real estate industry. These companies include those directly engaged in the real estate industry as well as in industries serving and/or related to the real estate industry. A company will be considered eligible for investment if, as determined by the Advisor, (i) at least 50% of its assets, revenues or net income is derived from the ownership, leasing, construction, servicing, management, development, financing or sale of residential, commercial or industrial real estate or (ii) it has at least 50% of the value of its assets invested in residential, commercial or industrial real estate. Examples of companies in which the Series may invest include those in the following areas: real estate investment trusts (REITs), real estate operating companies (REOCs), real estate developers and brokers, real estate service providers, building suppliers, and mortgage lenders.

The Series may invest in common stocks, convertible securities and other equity securities, principally ETFs (defined below), as well as derivative instruments, principally options (as described below). It may invest in securities issued as part of, or a short period after, a company’s initial public offering (IPO).

The Series may invest in common stocks of foreign companies, including companies located in emerging market countries. The Series may also invest in American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and other U.S. dollar denominated securities of foreign issuers. The Series may invest in securities of small-, large-, or mid-size companies.

The Series may also invest in debt securities. The Series’ investment in debt securities is subject to a limit of 20% of the Series’ assets (measured at the time of purchase). The Series will typically invest in investment grade debt securities, those securities rated BBB- or above by S&P or Baa3 or above by Moody’s (or determined to be of equivalent quality by the Advisor); however, the Series may invest up to 5% of its assets (measured at the time of purchase) in below investment grade debt securities (junk bonds), those rated below BBB- by S&P and those rated below Baa3 by Moody’s (or determined to be of equivalent quality by the Advisor). The Series’ investments in debt securities are not subject to any restrictions on maturity or duration.

When the Advisor wishes to sell a security at a specified price, it may seek to generate additional gains for the Series by writing (selling) options on the underlying security.

The Series may purchase shares of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), including to establish a diversified position in a particular market sector or to manage cash flows. The Advisor believes that purchasing ETFs may allow it to manage the Series’ portfolio more efficiently than would otherwise be possible.

The Advisor uses a “bottom-up” strategy, focusing on individual security selection. The Advisor analyzes factors such as the management, financial condition, and market position of individual companies to select companies in the real estate industry that it believes will make attractive long-term investments. The Advisor looks for one or more of the following characteristics:

Strong strategic profiles (e.g., strong market position, benefits from technology, market share gains in a mature market and high barriers to entry).

Companies well-positioned to benefit from an anticipated upturn in an industry sub-sector due to sharply reduced competition and improving demand.

Companies trading at very low valuations relative to fundamental or break-up value.

The Advisor will consider selling a security if:

it no longer fits the Series’ investment strategies or valuation discipline;

it has reached the Advisor’s target sell price; or

a more attractive investment opportunity is identified.

MNRIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MNRIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.3% -10.9% 328.6% 5.42%
1 Yr 150.5% -35.3% 246.7% 2.16%
3 Yr 37.9%* -14.0% 46.9% 1.91%
5 Yr 16.4%* -14.6% 23.4% 2.07%
10 Yr 3.4%* -7.6% 9.9% 10.56%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MNRIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 81.2% -51.3% 81.2% 0.36%
2021 13.6% -3.9% 24.3% 64.21%
2020 -4.4% -14.7% 10.5% 75.49%
2019 4.0% -0.2% 9.4% 56.97%
2018 -4.2% -7.1% 0.8% 90.87%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MNRIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.3% -22.8% 328.6% 4.33%
1 Yr 150.5% -35.3% 246.7% 2.16%
3 Yr 37.9%* -14.0% 46.9% 1.92%
5 Yr 19.7%* -14.6% 23.4% 2.12%
10 Yr 14.1%* -6.6% 14.1% 0.67%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MNRIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 81.2% -51.3% 81.2% 0.36%
2021 13.6% -3.9% 24.3% 64.21%
2020 -4.4% -14.7% 10.5% 75.49%
2019 4.0% -0.2% 9.4% 56.97%
2018 -1.4% -6.8% 0.8% 39.13%

NAV & Total Return History

MNRIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MNRIX Category Low Category High MNRIX % Rank
Net Assets 318 M 2.85 M 78.4 B 59.36%
Number of Holdings 42 20 642 53.02%
Net Assets in Top 10 155 M 7.44 K 35.2 B 60.85%
Weighting of Top 10 48.68% 15.9% 99.8% 59.12%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Prologis Inc 10.03%
  2. Equinix Inc 9.75%
  3. Public Storage 4.69%
  4. Radius Global Infrastructure Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A 3.88%
  5. Sun Communities Inc 3.85%
  6. SBA Communications Corp 3.62%
  7. Switch Inc Class A 3.61%
  8. Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc 3.42%
  9. Invitation Homes Inc 3.19%
  10. Digital Realty Trust Inc 3.15%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MNRIX % Rank
Stocks 		99.35% 0.01% 106.94% 34.88%
Cash 		0.64% -98.06% 25.84% 61.57%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.12% 33.96% 25.98%
Other 		0.00% -1.70% 94.17% 31.32%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 10.95% 16.37%
Bonds 		0.00% -3.17% 97.45% 25.27%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MNRIX % Rank
Real Estate 		91.80% 34.46% 100.00% 89.10%
Communication Services 		5.94% 0.00% 11.61% 1.50%
Consumer Cyclical 		2.26% 0.00% 45.29% 14.66%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 3.55% 12.03%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 12.02% 31.58%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.39% 18.42%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.53% 12.78%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 37.05% 24.06%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 33.11% 12.78%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 10.90%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 13.69% 15.41%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MNRIX % Rank
US 		96.32% 0.01% 101.17% 71.89%
Non US 		3.03% 0.00% 44.90% 10.32%

MNRIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MNRIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.84% 0.07% 26.04% 74.10%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.50% 29.18%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 2.76%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% 8.78%

Sales Fees

MNRIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

MNRIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MNRIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 26.00% 0.11% 380.00% 30.15%

MNRIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MNRIX Category Low Category High MNRIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.92% 0.00% 12.22% 18.44%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MNRIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MNRIX Category Low Category High MNRIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.92% -1.14% 6.05% 58.27%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MNRIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency None Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

MNRIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joseph Rydzynski

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2015

6.42

6.4%

Joseph R. Rydzynski, CFA®, Junior Analyst Joined the Manning & Napier Advisors, LLC in 2009. Junior Analyst since 2015. Member of the following Portfolio Management Teams: Real Estate Series (since 2015); and Equity Income Series (since 2015). Previous positions held in last five years: Senior Research Associate, 2013 – 2015; Research Associate, 2011 – 2012; Research Assistant, 2009 – 2010.

Corey Van Lare

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2018

4.08

4.1%

Corey A. Van Lare, CFA®, Junior Analyst, Equity Income Group Joined Manning & Napier Advisors, LLC in 2011. Junior Analyst since 2017. Previous positions held in the last five years: Senior Research Associate, Equity Income Group, 2015 – 2017; Research Associate, Equity Income Group, 2013 – 2015; Research Assistant, Equity Income Group, 2011 – 2013.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 28.42 7.89 2.23

