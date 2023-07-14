Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Manor Investment Funds Growth Fund

mutual fund
MNRGX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$34.01 -0.01 -0.03%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
No Load (MNRGX) Primary
MNRGX (Mutual Fund)

Manor Investment Funds Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$34.01 -0.01 -0.03%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
No Load (MNRGX) Primary
MNRGX (Mutual Fund)

Manor Investment Funds Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$34.01 -0.01 -0.03%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
No Load (MNRGX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Manor Investment Funds Growth Fund

MNRGX | Fund

$34.01

$13.6 M

0.12%

$0.04

0.99%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.4%

1 yr return

5.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.7%

Net Assets

$13.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

52.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$34.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.99%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 6.41%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Manor Investment Funds Growth Fund

MNRGX | Fund

$34.01

$13.6 M

0.12%

$0.04

0.99%

MNRGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.22%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Manor Investment Funds Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Manor Investment Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jun 30, 1999
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel Morris

Fund Description

The Growth Fund invests primarily in the common stock of large corporations with an average market capitalization generally over $7.5 billion, when the advisor believes the shares are priced attractively relative to the growth potential of company earnings. The Growth Fund generally holds individual investments for three to five years, but occasionally, securities may be sold within 12 months of purchase if circumstances of a particular company, industry, or the general market should change.

Read More

MNRGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MNRGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.4% -41.7% 64.0% 90.89%
1 Yr 5.3% -46.2% 77.9% 86.64%
3 Yr 4.6%* -42.0% 28.4% 22.46%
5 Yr 4.7%* -30.4% 23.4% 30.53%
10 Yr 8.2%* -16.9% 19.6% 18.30%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MNRGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.6% -85.9% 81.6% 6.59%
2021 10.5% -31.0% 26.7% 11.21%
2020 4.3% -13.0% 34.8% 89.46%
2019 6.1% -6.0% 10.6% 37.49%
2018 -3.1% -15.9% 2.0% 70.10%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MNRGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.4% -41.7% 64.0% 87.11%
1 Yr 5.3% -46.2% 77.9% 82.21%
3 Yr 4.6%* -42.0% 28.4% 22.40%
5 Yr 4.7%* -30.4% 23.4% 36.86%
10 Yr 8.7%* -16.9% 19.6% 35.59%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MNRGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.6% -85.9% 81.6% 6.59%
2021 10.5% -31.0% 26.7% 11.13%
2020 4.3% -13.0% 34.8% 89.46%
2019 6.1% -6.0% 10.6% 37.67%
2018 -3.1% -15.9% 3.1% 80.38%

NAV & Total Return History

MNRGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MNRGX Category Low Category High MNRGX % Rank
Net Assets 13.6 M 189 K 222 B 96.81%
Number of Holdings 28 2 3509 95.08%
Net Assets in Top 10 7.63 M -1.37 M 104 B 97.21%
Weighting of Top 10 52.23% 11.4% 116.5% 22.06%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 12.08%
  2. ON Semiconductor Corp 6.54%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 6.05%
  4. Mastercard Inc A 5.86%
  5. Eli Lilly and Co 5.83%
  6. Microsoft Corp 5.18%
  7. UnitedHealth Group Inc 4.34%
  8. Fidelity National Information Services Inc 4.16%
  9. Charter Communications Inc Class A 4.14%
  10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 3.99%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MNRGX % Rank
Stocks 		97.89% 50.26% 104.50% 60.08%
Cash 		2.11% -10.83% 49.73% 36.07%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 19.43%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 25.33%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 14.34%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 13.61%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MNRGX % Rank
Technology 		34.55% 0.00% 65.70% 56.56%
Healthcare 		26.46% 0.00% 39.76% 0.82%
Communication Services 		9.93% 0.00% 66.40% 55.57%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.16% 0.00% 62.57% 92.13%
Industrials 		6.53% 0.00% 30.65% 47.38%
Financial Services 		5.17% 0.00% 43.06% 85.08%
Basic Materials 		3.59% 0.00% 18.91% 12.87%
Consumer Defense 		2.81% 0.00% 25.50% 61.48%
Energy 		2.80% 0.00% 41.09% 20.90%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 38.69%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 71.07%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MNRGX % Rank
US 		95.30% 34.69% 100.00% 46.23%
Non US 		2.59% 0.00% 54.22% 53.20%

MNRGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MNRGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.99% 0.01% 20.29% 46.41%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 78.21%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.24% 0.00% 1.02% 86.86%

Sales Fees

MNRGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MNRGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MNRGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 6.41% 0.00% 316.74% 3.24%

MNRGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MNRGX Category Low Category High MNRGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.12% 0.00% 41.31% 24.06%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MNRGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MNRGX Category Low Category High MNRGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.22% -6.13% 1.75% 41.12%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MNRGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MNRGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Morris

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 1999

22.93

22.9%

Dan Morris, founder and President of Morris Capital Advisors, Inc., has been managing client assets since 1979. Prior to starting Morris Capital Advisors, Inc., Dan was a founding partner of Consistent Asset Management Company, an institutional investment advisor, managing more than $1 billion for client throughout the United States. Previously, Dan was a Senior Portfolio Manager for institutional clients at the Wilmington Trust Company and a Financial Analyst with the Penn Central Corporation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×