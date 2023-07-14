Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
14.4%
1 yr return
5.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.7%
Net Assets
$13.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
52.2%
Expense Ratio 0.99%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 6.41%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Growth Fund invests primarily in the common stock of large corporations with an average market capitalization generally over $7.5 billion, when the advisor believes the shares are priced attractively relative to the growth potential of company earnings. The Growth Fund generally holds individual investments for three to five years, but occasionally, securities may be sold within 12 months of purchase if circumstances of a particular company, industry, or the general market should change.
|Period
|MNRGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.4%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|90.89%
|1 Yr
|5.3%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|86.64%
|3 Yr
|4.6%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|22.46%
|5 Yr
|4.7%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|30.53%
|10 Yr
|8.2%*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|18.30%
* Annualized
|Period
|MNRGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.6%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|6.59%
|2021
|10.5%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|11.21%
|2020
|4.3%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|89.46%
|2019
|6.1%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|37.49%
|2018
|-3.1%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|70.10%
|MNRGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MNRGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|13.6 M
|189 K
|222 B
|96.81%
|Number of Holdings
|28
|2
|3509
|95.08%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|7.63 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|97.21%
|Weighting of Top 10
|52.23%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|22.06%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MNRGX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.89%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|60.08%
|Cash
|2.11%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|36.07%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|19.43%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|25.33%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|14.34%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|13.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MNRGX % Rank
|Technology
|34.55%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|56.56%
|Healthcare
|26.46%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|0.82%
|Communication Services
|9.93%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|55.57%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.16%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|92.13%
|Industrials
|6.53%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|47.38%
|Financial Services
|5.17%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|85.08%
|Basic Materials
|3.59%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|12.87%
|Consumer Defense
|2.81%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|61.48%
|Energy
|2.80%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|20.90%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|38.69%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|71.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MNRGX % Rank
|US
|95.30%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|46.23%
|Non US
|2.59%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|53.20%
|MNRGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.99%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|46.41%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|78.21%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.24%
|0.00%
|1.02%
|86.86%
|MNRGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MNRGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MNRGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|6.41%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|3.24%
|MNRGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MNRGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.12%
|0.00%
|41.31%
|24.06%
|MNRGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|MNRGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MNRGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.22%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|41.12%
|MNRGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 26, 2019
|$0.823
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 1999
22.93
22.9%
Dan Morris, founder and President of Morris Capital Advisors, Inc., has been managing client assets since 1979. Prior to starting Morris Capital Advisors, Inc., Dan was a founding partner of Consistent Asset Management Company, an institutional investment advisor, managing more than $1 billion for client throughout the United States. Previously, Dan was a Senior Portfolio Manager for institutional clients at the Wilmington Trust Company and a Financial Analyst with the Penn Central Corporation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.17
|2.92
