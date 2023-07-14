Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

MFS North Carolina Municipal Bond Fund

mutual fund
MNCLX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.93 +0.01 +0.11%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
A (MSNCX) Primary B (MBNCX) C (MCNCX) Inst (MNCLX) Retirement (MPNCX)
MNCLX (Mutual Fund)

MFS North Carolina Municipal Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.93 +0.01 +0.11%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
A (MSNCX) Primary B (MBNCX) C (MCNCX) Inst (MNCLX) Retirement (MPNCX)
MNCLX (Mutual Fund)

MFS North Carolina Municipal Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.93 +0.01 +0.11%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
A (MSNCX) Primary B (MBNCX) C (MCNCX) Inst (MNCLX) Retirement (MPNCX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MFS North Carolina Municipal Bond Fund

MNCLX | Fund

$8.93

$500 M

3.01%

$0.27

0.59%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.0%

1 yr return

-2.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.4%

Net Assets

$500 M

Holdings in Top 10

12.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.59%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 16.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MFS North Carolina Municipal Bond Fund

MNCLX | Fund

$8.93

$500 M

3.01%

$0.27

0.59%

MNCLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.99%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MFS North Carolina Municipal Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MFS
  • Inception Date
    Apr 01, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Dawson

Fund Description

The fund invests, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets in securities and other investments, the interest on which is exempt from federal income tax and personal income tax, if any, of North Carolina. Interest from the fund’s investments may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax. MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser) may also invest the fund's assets in taxable instruments, including municipal instruments of other states.

MFS normally invests the fund’s assets primarily in municipal instruments.

MFS may invest 25% or more of the fund’s assets in municipal instruments that finance similar projects, such as those relating to education, healthcare, housing, utilities, water or sewers. Municipal instruments whose interest is exempt from federal and state personal income tax include instruments issued by U.S. territories and possessions (such as Puerto Rico, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands) and their political subdivisions and public corporations.

MFS primarily invests the fund’s assets in investment grade quality debt instruments, but may also invest in below investment grade quality debt instruments.

MFS invests a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in municipal instruments of North Carolina.

While MFS may use derivatives for any investment purpose, to the extent MFS uses derivatives, MFS expects to use derivatives primarily to increase or decrease exposure to a particular market, segment of the market, or security, to increase or decrease interest rate exposure, or as alternatives to direct investments. Derivatives include futures, forward contracts, options, inverse floating rate instruments, and swaps.

MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual instruments and their issuers. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate instruments may also be considered. In structuring the fund, MFS also considers top-down factors.

For purposes of the fund's 80% policy, net assets include the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.

Read More

MNCLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MNCLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.0% -60.4% 31.9% 44.68%
1 Yr -2.1% -45.4% 15.3% 77.46%
3 Yr -3.1%* -20.5% 51.6% 43.90%
5 Yr -1.4%* -11.5% 29.2% 64.13%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 46.67%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MNCLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.7% -76.8% 4.7% 55.46%
2021 0.2% -69.5% 12.4% 24.48%
2020 0.4% -66.1% 60.0% 64.03%
2019 1.0% -57.4% 18.9% 45.40%
2018 -0.5% -30.0% 2.1% 67.28%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MNCLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.0% -60.4% 31.9% 44.16%
1 Yr -2.1% -45.4% 15.1% 75.16%
3 Yr -3.1%* -20.5% 51.6% 44.68%
5 Yr -1.4%* -11.5% 29.3% 65.83%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 44.38%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MNCLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.7% -76.8% 4.7% 55.52%
2021 0.2% -69.5% 12.4% 24.54%
2020 0.4% -66.1% 60.0% 63.97%
2019 1.0% -57.4% 18.9% 47.04%
2018 -0.5% -30.0% 2.1% 68.78%

NAV & Total Return History

MNCLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MNCLX Category Low Category High MNCLX % Rank
Net Assets 500 M 1.16 M 73.9 B 48.46%
Number of Holdings 403 1 14000 31.08%
Net Assets in Top 10 62.7 M -317 M 8.64 B 51.68%
Weighting of Top 10 12.37% 2.4% 101.7% 72.07%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. NORTH CAROLINA ST CAP IMPT LTD OBLIG 5% 1.89%
  2. NORTH CAROLINA ST 5% 1.87%
  3. CHARLOTTE N C 5% 5% 1.77%
  4. US Treasury Bond Future Dec 20 1.72%
  5. US Treasury Bond Future Dec 20 1.72%
  6. US Treasury Bond Future Dec 20 1.72%
  7. US Treasury Bond Future Dec 20 1.72%
  8. US Treasury Bond Future Dec 20 1.72%
  9. US Treasury Bond Future Dec 20 1.72%
  10. US Treasury Bond Future Dec 20 1.72%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MNCLX % Rank
Bonds 		95.86% 65.51% 150.86% 79.48%
Cash 		4.14% -50.86% 33.96% 19.73%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 3.82%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 0.87%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 2.14%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 0.98%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MNCLX % Rank
Municipal 		95.65% 44.39% 100.00% 78.70%
Cash & Equivalents 		4.14% 0.00% 33.95% 21.01%
Corporate 		0.21% 0.00% 9.99% 10.01%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 0.75%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 2.60%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 6.83%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MNCLX % Rank
US 		90.98% 37.86% 142.23% 83.85%
Non US 		4.88% 0.00% 62.14% 13.48%

MNCLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MNCLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.59% 0.02% 6.50% 60.96%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.00% 1.10% 52.91%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.44% N/A

Sales Fees

MNCLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MNCLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MNCLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 16.00% 0.00% 283.00% 44.33%

MNCLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MNCLX Category Low Category High MNCLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.01% 0.00% 4.45% 34.91%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MNCLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MNCLX Category Low Category High MNCLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.99% -0.53% 5.33% 48.22%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MNCLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

MNCLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Dawson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 1999

23.43

23.4%

Michael L. Dawson is an investment officer and a portfolio manager of MFS Investment Management® (MFS®). Michael joined MFS in 1998 and was named portfolio manager in 1999. Prior to joining MFS, Michael worked in institutional sales - fixed income for Fidelity Capital Markets and Goldman Sachs. Prior to that, he was a research analyst in the municipal bond group at Franklin Templeton. He is a graduate of Santa Clara University and received an MBA degree from Babson College in 1999. He is a member of the Boston Municipal Analysts Forum and the National Federation of Municipal Analysts.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.21 1.58

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×