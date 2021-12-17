Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Mercer Non-US Core Equity Fund

mutual fund
MNCDX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Other (MNCEX) Primary Inst (MNCSX) (MNCYX) (MNCDX)
MNCDX (Mutual Fund)

Mercer Non-US Core Equity Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Other (MNCEX) Primary Inst (MNCSX) (MNCYX) (MNCDX)
MNCDX (Mutual Fund)

Mercer Non-US Core Equity Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Other (MNCEX) Primary Inst (MNCSX) (MNCYX) (MNCDX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Mercer Non-US Core Equity Fund

MNCDX | Fund

-

$3.31 B

0.00%

0.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$3.31 B

Holdings in Top 10

13.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Mercer Non-US Core Equity Fund

MNCDX | Fund

-

$3.31 B

0.00%

0.01%

MNCDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Mercer Non-US Core Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MERCERGLIN
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund invests principally in equity securities (such as common stock) issued by non-U.S. companies of any capitalization, located in the world’s developed and emerging capital markets. The Fund employs a “core equity” investment strategy that seeks to meet the Fund’s investment objective by investing in both growth- and value-oriented equity securities. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any) in the equity securities of non-U.S. companies. (If the Fund changes this investment policy, the Fund will notify shareholders at least 60 days in advance of the change.) For purposes of the 80% test, equity securities include securities such as common stock, preferred stock, and other securities that are not debt securities, cash or cash equivalents.

Certain subadvisers may employ a quantitative investment process in seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, which may lead to higher than expected portfolio turnover for the Fund.

Securities of non-U.S. companies generally include all securities included in the Fund’s benchmark index. In addition, securities of non-U.S. companies may include: (a) securities of companies that are organized under the laws of, or maintain their principal places of business in, countries other than the United States; (b) securities for which the principal trading market is in a country other than the United States; (c) securities issued or guaranteed by the government of a country other than the United States, such government’s agencies or instrumentalities, or the central bank of such country; (d) securities denominated in the currency issued by a country other than the United States; (e) securities of companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed in countries other than the United States or have at least 50% of their assets in countries other than the United States; (f) equity securities of companies in countries other than the United States, in the form of depositary receipts; or (g) securities issued by pooled investment vehicles that invest primarily in securities or derivative instruments that derive their value from securities of non-U.S. companies. The Fund may invest in derivative instruments, such as forward contracts and exchange-listed equity futures contracts, to gain market exposure on cash balances or to reduce market exposure in anticipation of liquidity needs or to increase or decrease currency exposure. Investments in derivatives may be applied toward meeting a requirement to invest in a particular kind of investment if the derivatives have economic characteristics similar to that investment.

Read More

MNCDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MNCDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MNCDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MNCDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MNCDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MNCDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MNCDX Category Low Category High MNCDX % Rank
Net Assets 3.31 B N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 618 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 458 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 13.84% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. State Street Global Advisors 2.94%
  2. TotalEnergies SE 1.68%
  3. Novartis AG 1.62%
  4. Roche Holding AG 1.50%
  5. Schneider Electric SE 1.36%
  6. Novo Nordisk A/S 1.21%
  7. Shell PLC 0.95%
  8. BNP Paribas SA 0.90%
  9. ASML Holding NV 0.85%
  10. Mercedes-Benz Group AG 0.83%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MNCDX % Rank
Stocks 		94.57% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		4.57% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.91% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		-0.04% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MNCDX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MNCDX % Rank
Non US 		88.63% N/A N/A N/A
US 		5.94% N/A N/A N/A

MNCDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MNCDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

MNCDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

MNCDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MNCDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

MNCDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MNCDX Category Low Category High MNCDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MNCDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MNCDX Category Low Category High MNCDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MNCDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

MNCDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×