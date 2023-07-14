Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$5.41
$136 M
2.46%
$0.13
0.15%
YTD Return
1.7%
1 yr return
-11.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-26.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-12.2%
Net Assets
$136 M
Holdings in Top 10
69.2%
Expense Ratio 0.15%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 116.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|MMUTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.7%
|-39.1%
|311.4%
|24.49%
|1 Yr
|-11.9%
|-16.7%
|255.7%
|69.39%
|3 Yr
|-26.0%*
|-26.0%
|23.8%
|100.00%
|5 Yr
|-12.2%*
|-12.2%
|20.4%
|100.00%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.1%
|8.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|MMUTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MMUTX % Rank
|Net Assets
|136 M
|25.2 M
|40.8 B
|88.24%
|Number of Holdings
|66
|4
|315
|64.71%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|43.4 M
|-85.5 M
|18.4 B
|79.41%
|Weighting of Top 10
|69.18%
|17.0%
|99.8%
|24.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MMUTX % Rank
|Bonds
|99.76%
|62.04%
|99.98%
|20.59%
|Cash
|0.24%
|0.02%
|37.96%
|82.35%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|79.41%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|79.41%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.06%
|76.47%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|76.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MMUTX % Rank
|Government
|97.33%
|25.53%
|99.98%
|64.71%
|Securitized
|2.40%
|0.00%
|42.48%
|38.24%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.26%
|0.02%
|31.29%
|82.35%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.58%
|79.41%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.48%
|79.41%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.01%
|79.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MMUTX % Rank
|US
|99.76%
|62.04%
|99.98%
|20.59%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.04%
|79.41%
|MMUTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.15%
|0.03%
|1.58%
|70.83%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.65%
|6.06%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|42.86%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.15%
|0.35%
|N/A
|MMUTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.01%
|3.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|3.34%
|N/A
|MMUTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MMUTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|116.00%
|6.00%
|116.00%
|100.00%
|MMUTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MMUTX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.46%
|0.00%
|3.68%
|22.45%
|MMUTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|MMUTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MMUTX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.69%
|0.74%
|2.87%
|66.67%
|MMUTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2022
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2021
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2019
|$0.881
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.197
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 09, 2018
4.31
4.3%
Brian Brennan is a portfolio manager in the Fixed Income Division at T. Rowe Price. He also is a member of the portfolio strategy team for T. Rowe Price’s core and core plus mandates. Mr. Brennan is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc., T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., T. Rowe Price International Ltd, and T. Rowe Price Trust Company. Mr. Brennan joined the Firm in 2000 and his investment experience dates from 1987. Prior to joining T. Rowe Price, he was a fixed income manager with Howard Hughes Medical Institute. Mr. Brennan began his career at CIGNA Investments, Inc., as a portfolio analyst for immunized and indexed fixed income accounts. Mr. Brennan earned a B.S. in economics and computer sciences and an M.A. in economics from Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut. He also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a former president and treasurer of the Baltimore CFA Society.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2022
0.41
0.4%
Michael K. Sewell joined T. Rowe Price in 2004.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.41
|25.85
|7.77
|14.84
