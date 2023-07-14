Home
Victory Munder Mid-Cap Core Growth Fund

mutual fund
MMSRX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$6.74 -0.02 -0.3%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (MGOYX) Primary A (MGOAX) C (MGOTX) Retirement (MMSRX) Retirement (MGOSX)
Victory Munder Mid-Cap Core Growth Fund

MMSRX | Fund

$6.74

$404 M

0.00%

1.69%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.1%

1 yr return

-8.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-13.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-27.6%

Net Assets

$404 M

Holdings in Top 10

19.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$6.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.69%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 103.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Victory Munder Mid-Cap Core Growth Fund

MMSRX | Fund

$6.74

$404 M

0.00%

1.69%

MMSRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -13.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -27.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.92%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Victory Munder Mid-Cap Core Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Victory Capital
  • Inception Date
    Jul 29, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Tony Dong

Fund Description

The Adviser pursues the Fund's objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund's assets in equity securities of mid-capitalization companies.Mid-capitalization companies means those companies with market capitalizations at the time of purchase within the range of companies included in the S&P MidCap 400® Index ($1.2 billion to $15.3 billion as of September 30, 2022) or within the range of companies included in the Russell Midcap® Index ($0.7 billion to $46.8 billion as of September 30, 2022). The size of companies in an index changes with market conditions and the composition of the index.The Fund’s investment style, which focuses on both growth prospects and valuation, is known as GARP (Growth at a Reasonable Price). This blended process seeks to perform better than either a pure growth or pure value approach over a complete market cycle.Although the Fund will be invested primarily in domestic securities, up to 25% of the Fund's assets may be invested in foreign securities, including depositary receipts such as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”).
Read More

MMSRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MMSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.1% -26.9% 59.5% 94.34%
1 Yr -8.4% -43.3% 860.3% 95.76%
3 Yr -13.5%* -41.8% 41.4% 87.99%
5 Yr -27.6%* -28.3% 82.5% 99.61%
10 Yr -15.8%* -18.3% 13.6% 99.49%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MMSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -35.8% -85.6% 1542.7% 75.62%
2021 -6.9% -52.0% 83.9% 80.59%
2020 -3.0% -17.6% 195.3% 97.72%
2019 -9.1% -16.0% 9.5% 99.81%
2018 -11.6% -13.6% 24.1% 98.57%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MMSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.1% -53.4% 55.3% 90.27%
1 Yr -8.4% -60.3% 860.3% 92.40%
3 Yr -13.5%* -41.8% 41.4% 88.13%
5 Yr -27.6%* -27.6% 82.5% 100.00%
10 Yr -10.9%* -17.1% 15.4% 99.47%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MMSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -35.8% -85.6% 1542.7% 75.62%
2021 -6.9% -52.0% 83.9% 80.59%
2020 -3.0% -17.6% 195.3% 97.72%
2019 -9.1% -16.0% 9.5% 99.81%
2018 -11.6% -13.6% 24.1% 99.19%

NAV & Total Return History

MMSRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MMSRX Category Low Category High MMSRX % Rank
Net Assets 404 M 1.66 M 85.5 B 67.61%
Number of Holdings 77 20 3702 51.41%
Net Assets in Top 10 85.5 M 360 K 10.9 B 72.89%
Weighting of Top 10 18.99% 5.5% 92.1% 88.20%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. EPAM Systems Inc 2.33%
  2. Brown & Brown Inc 2.18%
  3. Zoetis Inc Class A 2.17%
  4. Monolithic Power Systems Inc 2.13%
  5. Dollar General Corp 2.11%
  6. Diamondback Energy Inc 2.03%
  7. EOG Resources Inc 2.02%
  8. Cheniere Energy Inc 1.97%
  9. Old Dominion Freight Lines Inc 1.96%
  10. Ally Financial Inc 1.93%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MMSRX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 23.99% 100.52% 6.51%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 74.12%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 74.30%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 73.24%
Cash 		0.00% -0.52% 26.94% 94.19%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 73.42%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MMSRX % Rank
Industrials 		20.60% 0.00% 38.23% 8.63%
Technology 		18.17% 0.04% 62.17% 86.80%
Financial Services 		12.42% 0.00% 43.01% 20.60%
Healthcare 		10.28% 0.00% 43.77% 92.61%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.38% 0.00% 57.41% 85.04%
Real Estate 		6.88% 0.00% 19.28% 13.38%
Energy 		6.07% 0.00% 62.10% 8.45%
Utilities 		5.27% 0.00% 12.94% 2.82%
Basic Materials 		4.96% 0.00% 17.25% 15.32%
Consumer Defense 		4.38% 0.00% 16.40% 15.85%
Communication Services 		1.59% 0.00% 18.33% 66.55%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MMSRX % Rank
US 		98.66% 23.38% 100.52% 10.56%
Non US 		1.34% 0.00% 35.22% 72.01%

MMSRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MMSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.69% 0.02% 19.28% 17.71%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 62.26%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 75.95%
Administrative Fee 0.08% 0.00% 0.40% 43.52%

Sales Fees

MMSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MMSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MMSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 103.00% 0.00% 250.31% 91.18%

MMSRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MMSRX Category Low Category High MMSRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 75.00%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MMSRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MMSRX Category Low Category High MMSRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.92% -2.24% 2.75% 76.43%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MMSRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

MMSRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Tony Dong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2001

21.34

21.3%

Tony Y. Dong is the Chief Investment Officer of Munder and has been with Munder Capital Management since 2014. Prior to that, Mr. Dong was Vice Chairman and Chief Investment Officer of Munder Capital Management, where he was employed since 1988. Prior to Munder, he was a portfolio manager and research analyst at Manufacturers National Bank. Mr. Dong holds a B.B.A. (with distinction) from the University of Michigan and an MBA in finance from Wayne State University. Mr. Dong is a CFA charterholder.

Brian Matuszak

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2005

16.42

16.4%

Brian, who has many years investment industry experience, analyzes equity securities for Munder Capital’s mid-capitalization core growth, mid-cap growth, focused mid-cap growth and small-cap/mid-cap blend equity strategies. He assists with portfolio strategy, sector analysis, stock selection, and the monitoring of companies owned in the portfolio. Before becoming an equity analyst, Brian served two years as an internal wholesaler for Munder Capital. Prior to joining Munder Capital in 2000, he was a financial advisor for Prudential Securities. Brian also has experience as a micro-economics instructor at Macomb Community College. He earned both a B.B.A. in finance and accounting (with distinction), and an M.S. in applied economics from the University of Michigan. He is a CFA® charterholder and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Detroit.

Gavin Hayman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 18, 2010

12.29

12.3%

Gavin rejoined Munder Capital in February 2010. He analyzes equity securities for the mid-capitalization core growth, mid-cap growth, focused mid-cap growth and small-cap/mid-cap blend equity strategies. He also assists with portfolio strategy, sector analysis, stock selection, and the monitoring of companies owned in the portfolio. Prior to rejoining the firm, Gavin was Director of Research at Telemus Capital Partners, a high-net-worth management company. Before that, he was an Institutional Sales Manager at AXA Framlington Investment Managers Group. Prior to that, Gavin served as International Product Manager for the Munder Framlington investment strategies. Before the Munder Framlington assignment, Gavin was a regional manager for Framlington Group, where he promoted all of the investment vehicles offered by the firm. In total, Gavin has 18 years of investment industry experience. He holds an honors degree in Law from the University of Central Lancashire, is a CFA® charterholder, and is a member of the CFA Institute.

Robert Crosby

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 14, 2012

10.3

10.3%

Robert E. Crosby is a Senior Portfolio Manager of Munder and has been with the Victory Capital Management Inc. since 2014. Prior to that, Mr. Crosby was a Senior Portfolio Manager of Munder Capital Management, where he held various positions since 1993. Mr. Crosby is a CFA charterholder. Mr. Crosby received a B.A. in economics from the University of Missouri and an M.S. in economics and finance from Murray State University

Sean Wright

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 09, 2014

8.39

8.4%

Sean D. Wright is an Equity Analyst of Munder and has been with Victory Capital Management Inc since 2014. Prior to that, Mr. Wright was a Senior Equity Research Associate of Munder Capital Management (MCM) since 2010. Mr. Wright has analyzed equity securities for MCM’s mid-capitalization core growth, mid-cap growth and small-cap/mid-cap blend equity strategies since 2013. He assists with portfolio strategy, sector analysis, stock selection, and the monitoring of companies owned in the portfolio. Before becoming an equity analyst, Mr. Wright served as an intern with MCM, performing individual stock research and portfolio analytics work for the mid-capitalization core growth and large-capitalization growth strategies, as well as analyzing trade strategies for the equity trading desk and constructing marketing materials. Prior to joining MCM, he interned for RFC Financial Planners in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where he worked on various tasks related to portfolio management, asset allocation, and client relationship management.

Robert Glise

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 14, 2016

5.71

5.7%

Robert Glise is a Senior Portfolio Manager/Analyst of Munder and has been with Munder Capital Management since September 2016. From 2002 through 2015, Mr. Glise was a Senior Partner and Senior Portfolio Manager with Northpointe Capital Management, where he was the lead manager of the mid-cap growth strategy and a member of the team managing the small-cap growth strategy. Earlier in his career, he held investment roles at Comerica Bank and Eaton Corporation. Mr. Glise is a CFA charterholder. Mr. Glise earned a B.A. in finance from Michigan State University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.27 2.25

