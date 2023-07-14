Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
18.5%
1 yr return
4.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.6%
Net Assets
$103 M
Holdings in Top 10
35.6%
Expense Ratio 1.05%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 46.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|MMSLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.5%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|16.65%
|1 Yr
|4.7%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|81.89%
|3 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|88.65%
|5 Yr
|-2.6%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|84.98%
|10 Yr
|-1.4%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|87.80%
* Annualized
|Period
|MMSLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-30.0%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|91.35%
|2021
|1.3%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|89.61%
|2020
|3.5%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|55.45%
|2019
|4.7%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|67.03%
|2018
|-4.3%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|79.68%
|Period
|MMSLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.5%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|14.03%
|1 Yr
|4.7%
|-55.6%
|40.3%
|72.97%
|3 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|88.46%
|5 Yr
|-2.6%*
|-29.9%
|97.0%
|87.85%
|10 Yr
|4.2%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|74.45%
* Annualized
|Period
|MMSLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-30.0%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|91.35%
|2021
|1.3%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|89.61%
|2020
|3.5%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|55.37%
|2019
|4.7%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|67.54%
|2018
|-4.3%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|88.43%
|MMSLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MMSLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|103 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|84.36%
|Number of Holdings
|75
|2
|4154
|64.52%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|41.2 M
|288 K
|270 B
|84.25%
|Weighting of Top 10
|35.58%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|33.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MMSLX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.12%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|44.86%
|Cash
|0.88%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|53.19%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|84.40%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|84.10%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|82.43%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|82.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MMSLX % Rank
|Technology
|26.02%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|22.37%
|Healthcare
|14.78%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|40.41%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.47%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|29.91%
|Financial Services
|11.36%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|85.62%
|Industrials
|10.51%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|31.13%
|Consumer Defense
|7.38%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|31.89%
|Communication Services
|7.36%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|67.35%
|Energy
|4.42%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|39.95%
|Real Estate
|2.79%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|46.35%
|Basic Materials
|2.10%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|75.88%
|Utilities
|1.81%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|71.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MMSLX % Rank
|US
|96.22%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|53.86%
|Non US
|2.90%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|38.78%
|MMSLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.05%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|33.79%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|58.42%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.30%
|0.00%
|0.85%
|94.59%
|MMSLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MMSLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MMSLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|46.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|73.45%
|MMSLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MMSLX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.68%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|92.69%
|MMSLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|MMSLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MMSLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.53%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|59.69%
|MMSLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2017
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2016
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2015
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2014
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2013
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2012
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2011
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2010
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2009
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2008
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2007
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2005
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 27, 2009
13.02
13.0%
Benjamin Ram has been a Vice President and portfolio manager of OppenheimerFunds, Inc since May 2009. Prior to joining OppenheimerFunds, Inc, Mr. Ram was sector manager for financial investments and a co-portfolio manager for mid-cap portfolios with the RS Core Equity Team of RS Investment Management Co. LLC from October 2006 to May 2009. He served as Portfolio Manager Mid Cap Strategies, Sector Manager Financials at The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America from January 2006 to October 2006 when Guardian Life Insurance acquired an interest in RS Investment Management Co. LLC. He was a financial analyst, from 2003 to 2005, and co-portfolio manager, from 2005 to 2006, at Mercantile Capital Advisers, Inc. Mr. Ram was a bank analyst at Legg Mason Securities from 2000 to 2003 and was a senior financial analyst at the CitiFinancial division of Citigroup, Inc. from 1997 to 2000. Mr. Ram is a portfolio manager and officer of other portfolios in the OppenheimerFunds complex. Ben holds an M.B.A. from John Hopkins University and a B.A. in economics from the University of Maryland.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 27, 2009
13.02
13.0%
Mani Govil serves as head of the Main Street Team and lead portfolio manager of Main Street Fund. Mani has more than 15 years of experience managing core equity portfolios and was named one of the “20 Rising Stars” in the mutual fund industry by Institutional Investor in 2008. Prior to joining OppenheimerFunds in May 2009, Mani managed the RS Large Cap Alpha Fund (formerly Guardian Park Avenue Fund) from August 2005 to March 2009. Mani first managed the fund at Guardian Life Insurance Company from August 2005 to October 2006 and then at RS Investments, now a unit of Guardian, from October 2006 to March 2009. At RS, Mani worked as head of core equity investments and lead portfolio manager for large-cap blend/core equity. At Guardian, Mani served as head of equity investments and lead portfolio manager for large-cap blend/core equity. Earlier in his career, as co-head of equities and head of research at Mercantile Capital Advisers, Mani managed the Mercantile Growth and Income Fund. He holds an M.B.A from the University of Cincinnati and a B.Comm. degree from the University of Bombay, India. Mani is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2014
8.26
8.3%
Paul Larson has been a Vice President of OppenheimerFunds since January 2013. Prior to joining OppenheimerFunds, he was a portfolio manager and Chief Equity Strategist at Morningstar, during which time he was also an editor of Morningstar’s Stocklnvestor newsletter, which tracked Mr. Larson’s recommendations. He was previously an analyst at Morningstar covering the energy sector and oversaw the firm’s natural resources analysts. During his tenure at Morningstar, Mr. Larson also contributed to the ongoing development of Morningstar’s moat methodology and their initiation of the moat trend methodology. Prior to joining Morningstar in 2002, Mr. Larson was an analyst with The Motley Fool. Mr. Larson holds an M.B.A. from the Keller Graduate School of Management and a B.S. in bioengineering from the University of Illinois at Chicago.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
