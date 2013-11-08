Home
Trending ETFs

MMNSX (Mutual Fund)

MMNSX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$47 M

Holdings in Top 10

36.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.80%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 46.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MMNSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.19%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MassMutual Premier International Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MassMutual
  • Inception Date
    Dec 20, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    S
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Angelina Chueh

Fund Description

MMNSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MMNSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.1%* 0.1% 0.1% 50.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MMNSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MMNSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.1%* 0.1% 0.1% 50.00%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MMNSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MMNSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MMNSX Category Low Category High MMNSX % Rank
Net Assets 47 M 9.84 M 47 M 66.67%
Number of Holdings 57 57 77 100.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 16.8 M 1.15 M 16.8 M 66.67%
Weighting of Top 10 36.37% 12.1% 36.4% 66.67%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Japan(Govt Of) 1.7% 4.34%
  2. Spain(Kingdom Of) 3.75% 4.01%
  3. Italy(Rep Of) 3.75% 3.94%
  4. Poland Government Bond Bonds 01/16 0.00000 3.74%
  5. Netherlands (Kingdom of) 3.75% 3.69%
  6. Caisse Francaise 1.8% 3.61%
  7. Belgium(Kingdom) 4.25% 3.44%
  8. Italy(Rep Of) 4.25% 3.39%
  9. Austria(Rep Of) 3.5% 3.30%
  10. United Kingdom (Government Of) 4.5% 2.91%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MMNSX % Rank
Bonds 		92.76% 13.69% 92.76% 66.67%
Other 		4.38% 0.00% 4.38% 66.67%
Cash 		2.86% 2.86% 86.64% 100.00%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.33% 0.00% 66.67%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 100.00%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 100.00%

MMNSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MMNSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.80% 0.80% 3.22% 100.00%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.60% 0.65% 66.67%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.25% 0.25% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.05% 0.30% 33.33%

Sales Fees

MMNSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 4.25% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

MMNSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MMNSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 46.00% 46.00% 46.00% 100.00%

MMNSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MMNSX Category Low Category High MMNSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 100.00%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MMNSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MMNSX Category Low Category High MMNSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.19% 1.20% 2.19% 33.33%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MMNSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MMNSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Angelina Chueh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2010

2.84

2.8%

Angie is responsible for the management of Targeted Return fixed income portfolios. She is a member of the Global, High Alpha and Credit PCGs. She joined Baring Asset Management in 2001 from BankBoston, where she was a manging director heading the global capital markets group for the London office. Prior to that, she worked for Commerz International Capital Management in Frankfurt as an investment manager, heading currency management. She has also worked in the United States for GE Capital, Merrill Lynch and First National Bank of Boston. Angie holds a BA from Cornell University and an MBA from the University of Chicago.

Dagmar Dvorak

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2012

1.5

1.5%

Dagmar is a member of the Global Aggregate and Global Government High Alpha Portfolio Construction Groups. She manages global bond and currency mandates and is responsible for research on the Scandinavian markets. Dagmar joined Baring Asset Management in 2007. She started her career in Austria within the institutional investment management department at Raiffeisen. Previously she worked for Barclays, constructing strategic fixed income model portfolios, and Deutshce Bank, where she was responsible for the management of global bond portfolios. Dagmar has a degree in Economics and Business Administration from the University of Vienna. She was awarded the CFA designation in 2005 and is fluent in English, French and German.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
1.5 2.84 2.07 1.86

