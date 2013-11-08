Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$47 M
Holdings in Top 10
36.4%
Expense Ratio 0.80%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 46.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|MMNSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|MMNSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MMNSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|47 M
|9.84 M
|47 M
|66.67%
|Number of Holdings
|57
|57
|77
|100.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|16.8 M
|1.15 M
|16.8 M
|66.67%
|Weighting of Top 10
|36.37%
|12.1%
|36.4%
|66.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MMNSX % Rank
|Bonds
|92.76%
|13.69%
|92.76%
|66.67%
|Other
|4.38%
|0.00%
|4.38%
|66.67%
|Cash
|2.86%
|2.86%
|86.64%
|100.00%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.33%
|0.00%
|66.67%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|MMNSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.80%
|0.80%
|3.22%
|100.00%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.60%
|0.65%
|66.67%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|0.25%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.05%
|0.30%
|33.33%
|MMNSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|4.25%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|MMNSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MMNSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|46.00%
|46.00%
|46.00%
|100.00%
|MMNSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MMNSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|MMNSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|MMNSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MMNSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.19%
|1.20%
|2.19%
|33.33%
|MMNSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2012
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2011
|$0.348
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2009
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2008
|$1.242
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2010
2.84
2.8%
Angie is responsible for the management of Targeted Return fixed income portfolios. She is a member of the Global, High Alpha and Credit PCGs. She joined Baring Asset Management in 2001 from BankBoston, where she was a manging director heading the global capital markets group for the London office. Prior to that, she worked for Commerz International Capital Management in Frankfurt as an investment manager, heading currency management. She has also worked in the United States for GE Capital, Merrill Lynch and First National Bank of Boston. Angie holds a BA from Cornell University and an MBA from the University of Chicago.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2012
1.5
1.5%
Dagmar is a member of the Global Aggregate and Global Government High Alpha Portfolio Construction Groups. She manages global bond and currency mandates and is responsible for research on the Scandinavian markets. Dagmar joined Baring Asset Management in 2007. She started her career in Austria within the institutional investment management department at Raiffeisen. Previously she worked for Barclays, constructing strategic fixed income model portfolios, and Deutshce Bank, where she was responsible for the management of global bond portfolios. Dagmar has a degree in Economics and Business Administration from the University of Vienna. She was awarded the CFA designation in 2005 and is fluent in English, French and German.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|1.5
|2.84
|2.07
|1.86
