Angie is responsible for the management of Targeted Return fixed income portfolios. She is a member of the Global, High Alpha and Credit PCGs. She joined Baring Asset Management in 2001 from BankBoston, where she was a manging director heading the global capital markets group for the London office. Prior to that, she worked for Commerz International Capital Management in Frankfurt as an investment manager, heading currency management. She has also worked in the United States for GE Capital, Merrill Lynch and First National Bank of Boston. Angie holds a BA from Cornell University and an MBA from the University of Chicago.