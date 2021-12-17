Wellesley Asset Management, Inc. (“Wellesley” or the “Advisor”), the Fund’s advisor, seeks to achieve maximum current income while remaining market neutral by achieving a low correlation to the fluctuations of the U.S. stock market.

The Fund invests in equity, convertible and synthetic convertible securities of companies with a dollar-weighted average maturity of any duration. The Fund takes long and short positions in securities of issuers without regard to market capitalization. The Fund may purchase put options to help insulate the Fund from market risk.

Convertible bonds are generally obligations of a company that can be converted into a predetermined number of shares of common stock of the company issuing the security. Convertible bonds generally offer both defensive characteristics (i.e., may provide income during periods when the market price of the underlying common stock declines) and upside potential (i.e., may provide capital appreciation when the market price of the underlying common stock rises). The Fund is not restricted with respect to the credit quality of its holdings and invests in some convertible bonds that are rated less than investment grade or determined to be of comparable credit quality by Wellesley. Synthetic convertible bonds are financial instruments created by combining two or more separate securities that, in total, have returns that are similar to a convertible bond. Synthetic convertible bonds are created by third parties which typically are investment banks and brokerage firms. There is no limit on the portion of the Fund’s portfolio that is allocated among convertible bonds and synthetic convertibles. The Fund generally invests in securities that have been privately placed but are eligible for purchase and sale by certain qualified institutional buyers such as the Fund under Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933.

Wellesley purchases a convertible bond when it believes there is a high probability that the principal amount of the fixed-income component of the investment will be repaid upon put or maturity and the conversion component offers potential upside. Wellesley attempts to identify convertible bonds that are trading at attractive valuations relative to Wellesley’s evaluation of the issuer’s creditworthiness. Wellesley’s investment process includes the use of both quantitative and fundamental research on each issuer to analyze credit quality and the specific terms of each offering. In general, Wellesley sells securities when an issuer’s credit quality deteriorates, the conversion feature of a security is no longer a likely source of capital appreciation, to increase diversification, or when Wellesley believes more attractive investments are available. Wellesley diversifies the Fund’s portfolio in terms by company, industry, sector and other factors in attempt to lower the risks of the portfolio.

In an effort to enhance income, the Fund may write call and put options. The Fund may write call options on individual equity securities and convertible bonds that are in the Fund’s portfolio. In addition, the Fund may write call options on ETFs and securities indexes.

In an effort to minimize the downside risk of individual equity security and convertible bond holdings or the Fund’s portfolio in its entirety, the Fund may purchase put options on individual securities, ETFs and securities indexes.

The Fund may invest in stock of, warrants to purchase stock of, and other interests in special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) or similar special purposes entities. A SPAC is a publicly traded company that raises investment capital for the purpose of acquiring or merging with an existing company.

The Fund may employ leverage, in the form of borrowing, to increase the potential gain from attractive securities selection. Such borrowing can benefit the Fund if the net rate of return on its investments purchased with the proceeds of the loan exceeds the interest or fees payable thereon. The Fund may use indebtedness in an amount up to approximately 33 1/3% of the Fund’s total assets (including borrowing proceeds) to leverage the Fund’s portfolio.