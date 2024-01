Principal Investment Strategies

This Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of U.S. companies that the Fund’s subadvisers believe offer the potential for long-term growth. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities. Equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into common or preferred stock, rights, and warrants. The Fund typically invests most of its assets in mid- and large-capitalization equity securities of U.S. companies, but may invest up to 20% of its total assets in foreign securities and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), including emerging market securities. The Fund may at times have significant exposure to one or more industries or sectors. The Fund may hold a portion of its assets in cash or cash equivalents. The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it may hold larger positions in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.

The Fund is managed by two subadvisers, Sands Capital Management, LLC (“Sands Capital”) and Jackson Square Partners, LLC (“Jackson Square”), each being responsible for a portion of the

portfolio, although they may manage different amounts of the Fund’s assets. Sands Capital seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks believed to have potential for dramatic wealth creation using bottom-up, fundamental research and focusing on six key investment criteria: sustainable, above average earnings growth, a leadership position in a promising business space, significant competitive advantages/unique business franchise, a clear mission and value-added focus, financial strength, and rational valuation relative to the market and business prospects. Sands Capital does not typically invest in companies with market capitalizations less than $1 billion. Jackson Square seeks to select securities that it believes are undervalued in relation to their intrinsic value, as indicated by multiple factors, including the return on capital above its cost of capital. Jackson Square will normally invest in common stocks of companies with market capitalizations of at least $3 billion at the time of purchase. Each subadviser may sell securities for a variety of reasons, such as, if, in its judgment, the prospects for future growth diminish, a more attractive opportunity is identified, if fundamentals unexpectedly change, or if valuations are stretched past fair value.