Trending ETFs

MMNAX (Mutual Fund)

MMNAX (Mutual Fund)

MassMutual Premier International Bond Fund

MMNAX | Fund

-

$47 M

0.00%

1.30%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$47 M

Holdings in Top 10

36.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.30%

SALES FEES

Front Load 4.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 46.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

$0

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MMNAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.71%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MassMutual Premier International Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MassMutual
  • Inception Date
    Dec 20, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Angelina Chueh

Fund Description

Wellesley Asset Management, Inc. (“Wellesley” or the “Advisor”), the Fund’s advisor, seeks to achieve maximum current income while remaining market neutral by achieving a low correlation to the fluctuations of the U.S. stock market.

The Fund invests in equity, convertible and synthetic convertible securities of companies with a dollar-weighted average maturity of any duration. The Fund takes long and short positions in securities of issuers without regard to market capitalization. The Fund may purchase put options to help insulate the Fund from market risk.

Convertible bonds are generally obligations of a company that can be converted into a predetermined number of shares of common stock of the company issuing the security. Convertible bonds generally offer both defensive characteristics (i.e., may provide income during periods when the market price of the underlying common stock declines) and upside potential (i.e., may provide capital appreciation when the market price of the underlying common stock rises). The Fund is not restricted with respect to the credit quality of its holdings and invests in some convertible bonds that are rated less than investment grade or determined to be of comparable credit quality by Wellesley. Synthetic convertible bonds are financial instruments created by combining two or more separate securities that, in total, have returns that are similar to a convertible bond. Synthetic convertible bonds are created by third parties which typically are investment banks and brokerage firms. There is no limit on the portion of the Fund’s portfolio that is allocated among convertible bonds and synthetic convertibles. The Fund generally invests in securities that have been privately placed but are eligible for purchase and sale by certain qualified institutional buyers such as the Fund under Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933.

Wellesley purchases a convertible bond when it believes there is a high probability that the principal amount of the fixed-income component of the investment will be repaid upon put or maturity and the conversion component offers potential upside. Wellesley attempts to identify convertible bonds that are trading at attractive valuations relative to Wellesley’s evaluation of the issuer’s creditworthiness. Wellesley’s investment process includes the use of both quantitative and fundamental research on each issuer to analyze credit quality and the specific terms of each offering. In general, Wellesley sells securities when an issuer’s credit quality deteriorates, the conversion feature of a security is no longer a likely source of capital appreciation, to increase diversification, or when Wellesley believes more attractive investments are available. Wellesley diversifies the Fund’s portfolio in terms by company, industry, sector and other factors in attempt to lower the risks of the portfolio.

In an effort to enhance income, the Fund may write call and put options. The Fund may write call options on individual equity securities and convertible bonds that are in the Fund’s portfolio. In addition, the Fund may write call options on ETFs and securities indexes.

In an effort to minimize the downside risk of individual equity security and convertible bond holdings or the Fund’s portfolio in its entirety, the Fund may purchase put options on individual securities, ETFs and securities indexes.

The Fund may invest in stock of, warrants to purchase stock of, and other interests in special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) or similar special purposes entities. A SPAC is a publicly traded company that raises investment capital for the purpose of acquiring or merging with an existing company.

The Fund may employ leverage, in the form of borrowing, to increase the potential gain from attractive securities selection. Such borrowing can benefit the Fund if the net rate of return on its investments purchased with the proceeds of the loan exceeds the interest or fees payable thereon. The Fund may use indebtedness in an amount up to approximately 33 1/3% of the Fund’s total assets (including borrowing proceeds) to leverage the Fund’s portfolio.

Read More

MMNAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MMNAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.1%* 0.1% 0.1% 100.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MMNAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MMNAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.1%* 0.1% 0.1% 100.00%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MMNAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MMNAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MMNAX Category Low Category High MMNAX % Rank
Net Assets 47 M 9.84 M 47 M 33.33%
Number of Holdings 57 57 77 66.67%
Net Assets in Top 10 16.8 M 1.15 M 16.8 M 33.33%
Weighting of Top 10 36.37% 12.1% 36.4% 33.33%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Japan(Govt Of) 1.7% 4.34%
  2. Spain(Kingdom Of) 3.75% 4.01%
  3. Italy(Rep Of) 3.75% 3.94%
  4. Poland Government Bond Bonds 01/16 0.00000 3.74%
  5. Netherlands (Kingdom of) 3.75% 3.69%
  6. Caisse Francaise 1.8% 3.61%
  7. Belgium(Kingdom) 4.25% 3.44%
  8. Italy(Rep Of) 4.25% 3.39%
  9. Austria(Rep Of) 3.5% 3.30%
  10. United Kingdom (Government Of) 4.5% 2.91%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MMNAX % Rank
Bonds 		92.76% 13.69% 92.76% 33.33%
Other 		4.38% 0.00% 4.38% 33.33%
Cash 		2.86% 2.86% 86.64% 66.67%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.33% 0.00% 33.33%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 66.67%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 66.67%

MMNAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MMNAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.30% 0.80% 3.22% 66.67%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.60% 0.65% 33.33%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.25% 0.25% 100.00%
Administrative Fee 0.30% 0.05% 0.30% 100.00%

Sales Fees

MMNAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 4.75% 4.25% 4.75% 50.00%
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

MMNAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MMNAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 46.00% 46.00% 46.00% 50.00%

MMNAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MMNAX Category Low Category High MMNAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 66.67%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MMNAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MMNAX Category Low Category High MMNAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.71% 1.20% 2.19% 66.67%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MMNAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MMNAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Angelina Chueh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2010

2.84

2.8%

Angie is responsible for the management of Targeted Return fixed income portfolios. She is a member of the Global, High Alpha and Credit PCGs. She joined Baring Asset Management in 2001 from BankBoston, where she was a manging director heading the global capital markets group for the London office. Prior to that, she worked for Commerz International Capital Management in Frankfurt as an investment manager, heading currency management. She has also worked in the United States for GE Capital, Merrill Lynch and First National Bank of Boston. Angie holds a BA from Cornell University and an MBA from the University of Chicago.

Dagmar Dvorak

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2012

1.5

1.5%

Dagmar is a member of the Global Aggregate and Global Government High Alpha Portfolio Construction Groups. She manages global bond and currency mandates and is responsible for research on the Scandinavian markets. Dagmar joined Baring Asset Management in 2007. She started her career in Austria within the institutional investment management department at Raiffeisen. Previously she worked for Barclays, constructing strategic fixed income model portfolios, and Deutshce Bank, where she was responsible for the management of global bond portfolios. Dagmar has a degree in Economics and Business Administration from the University of Vienna. She was awarded the CFA designation in 2005 and is fluent in English, French and German.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
1.5 2.84 2.07 1.86

