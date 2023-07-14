Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
2.9%
1 yr return
-2.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$72.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
11.6%
Expense Ratio 5.05%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$3,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|MMMMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.9%
|-10.6%
|21.3%
|89.03%
|1 Yr
|-2.1%
|-16.4%
|28.1%
|85.38%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.2%
|112.7%
|51.73%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-24.6%
|42.3%
|64.43%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-21.2%
|23.2%
|18.43%
* Annualized
|Period
|MMMMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.6%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|71.43%
|2021
|14.2%
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|16.70%
|2020
|N/A
|-9.3%
|66.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|N/A
|MMMMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MMMMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|72.7 M
|1.55 M
|47.3 B
|84.33%
|Number of Holdings
|132
|10
|1551
|35.79%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|9.72 M
|812 K
|2.82 B
|86.77%
|Weighting of Top 10
|11.63%
|4.8%
|95.7%
|80.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MMMMX % Rank
|Stocks
|100.00%
|14.38%
|100.16%
|6.94%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.63%
|52.28%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.88%
|5.25%
|52.28%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.63%
|51.41%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-52.43%
|47.85%
|94.14%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.67%
|52.06%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MMMMX % Rank
|Financial Services
|28.14%
|0.00%
|35.71%
|16.63%
|Industrials
|17.22%
|0.65%
|48.61%
|47.92%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.76%
|0.00%
|51.62%
|48.80%
|Technology
|11.20%
|0.00%
|34.03%
|30.63%
|Energy
|9.01%
|0.00%
|29.42%
|41.79%
|Healthcare
|6.80%
|0.00%
|25.76%
|40.48%
|Real Estate
|6.64%
|0.00%
|44.41%
|58.86%
|Basic Materials
|4.39%
|0.00%
|67.30%
|63.46%
|Communication Services
|4.22%
|0.00%
|24.90%
|12.25%
|Consumer Defense
|0.62%
|0.00%
|13.22%
|95.19%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.86%
|89.06%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MMMMX % Rank
|US
|98.92%
|11.42%
|100.16%
|6.29%
|Non US
|1.08%
|0.00%
|78.53%
|82.43%
|MMMMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|5.05%
|0.05%
|37.36%
|1.75%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|90.11%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|13.70%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.35%
|N/A
|MMMMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|MMMMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MMMMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|7.00%
|252.00%
|33.39%
|MMMMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MMMMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.65%
|64.88%
|MMMMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|MMMMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MMMMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.04%
|-1.43%
|4.13%
|98.68%
|MMMMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 18, 2011
11.37
11.4%
Daniel J. DeMonica, CFA—Mr. DeMonica is Senior Portfolio Manager and is a Principal of advisor Integrity Asset Management, LLC. Mr. DeMonica has been with the Advisor since shortly after its formation in 2003. Prior to joining the Advisor, Mr. DeMonica was a Portfolio Manager and Security Analyst for National City Investment Management Co. from 1997 to 2003. Mr. DeMonica earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Finance from Indiana University in 1994, and an MBA in Finance from Case Western University in 2000.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 29, 2011
10.59
10.6%
Mirsat Nikovic, CFA, Equity Analyst of Integrity, joined Integrity in 2007. Mr. Nikovic has been a member of the Fund’s portfolio management team since 2011 and is responsible for quantitative and equity analysis. He also is a member of Integrity’s value equity management team. Mr. Nikovic is a graduate of John Carroll University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 28, 2015
6.59
6.6%
Sean Burke is a Portfolio Manager of Victory Capital Management Inc.'s Integrity Asset Management investment franchise and has been with Victory since 2014. Prior to that, Mr. Burke was an Equity Analyst with Integrity Asset Management, LLC from 2011-2014 and held other positions with Integrity from 2006-2011.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2018
3.58
3.6%
Michael P. Wayton is a Portfolio Manager of Integrity and has been with the Adviser since 2014. From 2013-2014, Mr. Wayton was a Portfolio Manager of Integrity Asset Management, LLC. Mr. Wayton is currently a member of the CFA Society of Cleveland. He graduated from Ohio State University with a B.S.B.A. in Finance and is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|37.45
|8.2
|3.58
