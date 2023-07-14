Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
18.9%
1 yr return
5.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.2%
Net Assets
$2.08 B
Holdings in Top 10
28.2%
Expense Ratio 0.02%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 65.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|MMLRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.9%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|81.03%
|1 Yr
|5.2%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|86.72%
|3 Yr
|0.8%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|49.53%
|5 Yr
|3.2%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|40.68%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MMLRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-31.9%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|36.28%
|2021
|2.6%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|60.12%
|2020
|7.1%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|61.46%
|2019
|6.3%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|33.80%
|2018
|N/A
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|N/A
|MMLRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MMLRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.08 B
|189 K
|222 B
|39.54%
|Number of Holdings
|354
|2
|3509
|6.23%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|670 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|49.34%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.16%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|96.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MMLRX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.57%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|49.84%
|Cash
|0.91%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|57.05%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.35%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|2.21%
|Other
|0.17%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|11.07%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|70.90%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|70.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MMLRX % Rank
|Technology
|21.58%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|92.38%
|Healthcare
|18.70%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|11.07%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.73%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|67.87%
|Financial Services
|11.63%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|29.59%
|Communication Services
|10.05%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|54.10%
|Industrials
|8.04%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|23.77%
|Utilities
|6.52%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|1.97%
|Consumer Defense
|5.65%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|19.75%
|Basic Materials
|1.92%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|35.82%
|Real Estate
|1.59%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|38.85%
|Energy
|1.59%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|29.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MMLRX % Rank
|US
|91.39%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|70.98%
|Non US
|7.18%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|22.38%
|MMLRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.02%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|99.75%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|0.66%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|16.35%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|MMLRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MMLRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MMLRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|65.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|75.16%
|MMLRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MMLRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.77%
|0.00%
|41.31%
|73.65%
|MMLRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|MMLRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MMLRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.97%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|0.84%
|MMLRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2020
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2019
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 09, 2018
4.31
4.3%
Joe Fath is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc., and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. He is the portfolio manager and chairman of the Investment Advisory Committee for the Growth Stock Fund. He is also a member of the portfolio management team for the US Large-Cap Growth Equity Strategy in the U.S. Equity Division. Joe serves as a vice president and Investment Advisory Committee member of the Media & Telecommunications, Capital Opportunity and Mid-Cap Growth Funds. He joined the firm in 2002 as an analyst covering gaming, lodging, cruise lines, airlines, and air freight and logistics companies after serving as a summer intern for the firm in 2001. He was also the chief financial officer and cofounder of Broadform, Inc., a start-up educational/software company. In addition, Joe worked as director of operations analysis for Players International, a multi-jurisdictional gaming operator in the United States. He also was employed by Coopers & Lybrand as a senior associate in the Business Assurance and Financial Services Group. Joe graduated, with honors, with a B.S. in accounting from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He earned an M.B.A., with honors, in finance and entrepreneurial management from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. Joe also has earned the Certified Public Accountant accreditation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 09, 2018
4.31
4.3%
Mark Finn is the lead portfolio manager of the US Value Equity Strategy and is also a co-chairman of the U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity Strategy. Mr. Finn is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Mr. Finn has 14 years of investment experience, all of which have been with T. Rowe Price. From 2005 to 2009, Mr. Finn was an equity research analyst specializing in electric power generation, utilities, and coal. Prior to this, he was an analyst in T. Rowe Price's Fixed Income Division, where he also covered utilities and power generation. From 1998 to 2001, Mr. Finn worked with the T. Rowe Price Recovery Strategy team, where he evaluated financially distressed companies. Mr. Finn began his career with T. Rowe Price in 1990 in the Finance Division, where he served as controller of T. Rowe Price Investment Services, Inc., and as the principal accounting officer for the T. Rowe Price Realty Income Strategies. Prior to joining the firm, he had five years of auditing experience with Price Waterhouse LLP, where he worked on engagements for both public and private companies. Mr. Finn earned a B.S. from the University Of Delaware and has obtained the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a certified public accountant.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 05, 2021
0.65
0.7%
Mr. Nogueira has been chairman of the committee since the fund’s inception. He joined the Firm in 2004 and has a total of 15 years of investment experience. Since joining the T. Rowe, he has served as a portfolio manager (beginning in 2016) and as an equity research analyst and assisted other portfolio managers in executing certain of the Firm’s equity strategies. Nogueira holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 05, 2021
0.65
0.7%
Ann Holcomb is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc., T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., and T. Rowe Price Trust Company. She is also a portfolio manager and quantitative analyst in the Quantitative Equity Group. Ann is a vice president and Investment Advisory Committee member of the Capital Opportunity Fund. She joined the firm in 1996, and her investment experience dates from 1995.Prior to her current position, she was an investment data analyst and database programmer in the Quantitative Equity Group. Ann earned a B.A. in mathematics from Goucher College and an M.S. in finance from Loyola University Maryland. She has also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 05, 2021
0.65
0.7%
Jason Polun is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc., and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. He joined the T. Rowe Price Group in 2003. He is a director of equity research for North America, chair of the Equity Research Advisory Committee, and a member of the Equity Steering Committee. In addition, Jason is co-portfolio manager of the Capital Opportunity Fund and is a member of the portfolio oversight team. He is also cochair of the Capital Opportunity Fund's Investment Advisory Committee. Previously, Jason was a research analyst following money center banks and specialty finance companies and a member of the Investment Advisory Committee of the Equity Income Fund and Financial Services Fund. Prior to rejoining the firm in 2007, Jason was employed by Wellington Management Company, LLP, as a vice president and an equity research analyst, where his coverage included aerospace and defense, energy, packaged food, restaurant, and chemical companies. He earned a B.S. in business and finance from Mount St. Mary's College and an M.B.A. in finance and accounting from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, where he was a Palmer Scholar. He has also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2022
0.16
0.2%
Shawn Driscoll is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. Mr. Driscoll has been chairman of the committee since 2013. He joined the Firm in 2006 and his investment experience dates from 2003. He has served as a portfolio manager with the Firm throughout the past five years. Prior to joining the T. Rowe Price in 2006, he was employed by MTB Investment Advisors as an equity research analyst. Shawn was also employed by MPower Communications as an information technology project manager. He earned a BA in economics and mathematics from the University of Rochester and an MBA in finance and global business from New York University, Leonard N. Stern School of Business.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.17
|2.92
