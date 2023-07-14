Principal Investment Strategies

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of large cap companies. The Fund’s subadviser, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (“T. Rowe Price”), currently defines “large cap” companies as those whose market capitalizations at the time of purchase are within the market capitalization range of companies included in the S&P 500 ® Index or the Russell 1000 ® Index (as of December 31, 2021, between $594.18 million and $2,913.28 billion). The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in companies whose market capitalizations at the time of investment are outside of that capitalization range. Equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into common or preferred stock, rights, warrants, and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund typically invests most of its assets in common stocks of U.S. companies, but may invest up to 30% of its total assets in foreign securities and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), including emerging market securities. The Fund may at times invest a substantial portion of its assets in obligations of issuers in one or more market, economic, or industry sectors such as information technology companies. The Fund may (but is not obligated to) use a wide variety of exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivatives, for hedging purposes, to adjust various

portfolio characteristics, or as a substitute for direct investments in securities. Such derivatives may include futures contracts, swaps, and options. The Fund may also, but will not necessarily, engage in foreign currency transactions, including forward contracts, options on currencies, futures contracts, and swap contracts, to seek to hedge or to attempt to protect against adverse changes in currency exchange rates or otherwise to adjust the currency exposures within the Fund’s portfolio. Use of derivatives by the Fund may create investment leverage. The Fund’s investments may include holdings in privately held companies and companies that only recently began to trade publicly. The Fund may hold a portion of its assets in cash or cash equivalents.

The Fund’s holdings will be widely diversified by industry and issuer. T. Rowe Price may employ a growth or value approach in selecting investments. For example, T. Rowe Price may seek to identify companies whose price/earnings ratios are attractive relative to the underlying earnings growth rates (e.g., emerging growth companies) and/or companies that appear to be undervalued by various measures and may be temporarily out of favor but have good prospects for capital appreciation.

T. Rowe Price generally looks for companies with one or more of the following: strong cash flow; an above-average rate of earnings growth; the ability to sustain earnings momentum during economic downturns; occupation of a lucrative niche in the economy and the ability to expand even during times of slow economic growth; low price/earnings, price/book value, price/sales, or price/cash flow ratios relative to the S&P 500 Index, a company’s peers, or a company’s own historical norm; low stock price relative to a company’s underlying asset values; companies that may benefit from restructuring activity and/or a sound balance sheet and other positive financial characteristics; and a seasoned management team with a track record of providing superior financial results.

T. Rowe Price integrates pecuniary environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors into its investment research process. T. Rowe Price focuses on the ESG factors it considers most likely to have a material impact on the performance of the holdings in the Fund’s portfolio.

In pursuing the Fund’s investment objective, T. Rowe Price has the discretion to purchase some securities that do not meet its normal investment criteria described above, when it believes there

is an opportunity for substantial appreciation (such as, for example, T. Rowe Price believes a security could increase in value as a result of a change in management, an extraordinary corporate event, a new product introduction or innovation, or a favorable competitive development).

T. Rowe Price may sell securities for a variety of reasons, including to realize gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into more promising opportunities.

The Fund expects that it will engage in active and frequent trading and so will typically have a relatively high portfolio turnover rate.