Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price Large Cap Blend Fund

mutual fund
MMLRX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.64 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (MMLRX) Primary
MMLRX (Mutual Fund)

MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price Large Cap Blend Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.64 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (MMLRX) Primary
MMLRX (Mutual Fund)

MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price Large Cap Blend Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.64 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (MMLRX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price Large Cap Blend Fund

MMLRX | Fund

$12.64

$2.08 B

0.77%

$0.10

0.02%

Vitals

YTD Return

18.9%

1 yr return

5.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.2%

Net Assets

$2.08 B

Holdings in Top 10

28.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.02%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 65.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price Large Cap Blend Fund

MMLRX | Fund

$12.64

$2.08 B

0.77%

$0.10

0.02%

MMLRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 18.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.97%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price Large Cap Blend Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MassMutual
  • Inception Date
    Feb 09, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joseph Fath

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of large cap companies. The Fund’s subadviser, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (“T. Rowe Price”), currently defines “large cap” companies as those whose market capitalizations at the time of purchase are within the market capitalization range of companies included in the S&P 500® Index or the Russell 1000® Index (as of December 31, 2021, between $594.18 million and $2,913.28 billion). The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in companies whose market capitalizations at the time of investment are outside of that capitalization range. Equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into common or preferred stock, rights, warrants, and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund typically invests most of its assets in common stocks of U.S. companies, but may invest up to 30% of its total assets in foreign securities and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), including emerging market securities. The Fund may at times invest a substantial portion of its assets in obligations of issuers in one or more market, economic, or industry sectors such as information technology companies. The Fund may (but is not obligated to) use a wide variety of exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivatives, for hedging purposes, to adjust various
portfolio characteristics, or as a substitute for direct investments in securities. Such derivatives may include futures contracts, swaps, and options. The Fund may also, but will not necessarily, engage in foreign currency transactions, including forward contracts, options on currencies, futures contracts, and swap contracts, to seek to hedge or to attempt to protect against adverse changes in currency exchange rates or otherwise to adjust the currency exposures within the Fund’s portfolio. Use of derivatives by the Fund may create investment leverage. The Fund’s investments may include holdings in privately held companies and companies that only recently began to trade publicly. The Fund may hold a portion of its assets in cash or cash equivalents.
The Fund’s holdings will be widely diversified by industry and issuer. T. Rowe Price may employ a growth or value approach in selecting investments. For example, T. Rowe Price may seek to identify companies whose price/earnings ratios are attractive relative to the underlying earnings growth rates (e.g., emerging growth companies) and/or companies that appear to be undervalued by various measures and may be temporarily out of favor but have good prospects for capital appreciation.
T. Rowe Price generally looks for companies with one or more of the following: strong cash flow; an above-average rate of earnings growth; the ability to sustain earnings momentum during economic downturns; occupation of a lucrative niche in the economy and the ability to expand even during times of slow economic growth; low price/earnings, price/book value, price/sales, or price/cash flow ratios relative to the S&P 500 Index, a company’s peers, or a company’s own historical norm; low stock price relative to a company’s underlying asset values; companies that may benefit from restructuring activity and/or a sound balance sheet and other positive financial characteristics; and a seasoned management team with a track record of providing superior financial results.
T. Rowe Price integrates pecuniary environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors into its investment research process. T. Rowe Price focuses on the ESG factors it considers most likely to have a material impact on the performance of the holdings in the Fund’s portfolio.
In pursuing the Fund’s investment objective, T. Rowe Price has the discretion to purchase some securities that do not meet its normal investment criteria described above, when it believes there
is an opportunity for substantial appreciation (such as, for example, T. Rowe Price believes a security could increase in value as a result of a change in management, an extraordinary corporate event, a new product introduction or innovation, or a favorable competitive development).
T. Rowe Price may sell securities for a variety of reasons, including to realize gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into more promising opportunities.
The Fund expects that it will engage in active and frequent trading and so will typically have a relatively high portfolio turnover rate.
Read More

MMLRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MMLRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.9% -41.7% 64.0% 81.03%
1 Yr 5.2% -46.2% 77.9% 86.72%
3 Yr 0.8%* -42.0% 28.4% 49.53%
5 Yr 3.2%* -30.4% 23.4% 40.68%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MMLRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.9% -85.9% 81.6% 36.28%
2021 2.6% -31.0% 26.7% 60.12%
2020 7.1% -13.0% 34.8% 61.46%
2019 6.3% -6.0% 10.6% 33.80%
2018 N/A -15.9% 2.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MMLRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.9% -41.7% 64.0% 77.67%
1 Yr 5.2% -46.2% 77.9% 82.30%
3 Yr 0.8%* -42.0% 28.4% 49.39%
5 Yr 3.4%* -30.4% 23.4% 44.71%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MMLRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.9% -85.9% 81.6% 36.36%
2021 2.6% -31.0% 26.7% 60.12%
2020 7.1% -13.0% 34.8% 61.46%
2019 6.3% -6.0% 10.6% 33.98%
2018 N/A -15.9% 3.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MMLRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MMLRX Category Low Category High MMLRX % Rank
Net Assets 2.08 B 189 K 222 B 39.54%
Number of Holdings 354 2 3509 6.23%
Net Assets in Top 10 670 M -1.37 M 104 B 49.34%
Weighting of Top 10 28.16% 11.4% 116.5% 96.13%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 6.12%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 4.95%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class C 4.16%
  4. Apple Inc 3.29%
  5. Rivian Automotive Inc Class A 2.51%
  6. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 2.25%
  7. Morgan Stanley 2.10%
  8. Alphabet Inc Class A 1.86%
  9. Visa Inc Class A 1.85%
  10. General Electric Co 1.75%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MMLRX % Rank
Stocks 		98.57% 50.26% 104.50% 49.84%
Cash 		0.91% -10.83% 49.73% 57.05%
Preferred Stocks 		0.35% 0.00% 4.41% 2.21%
Other 		0.17% -2.66% 17.15% 11.07%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 70.90%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 70.16%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MMLRX % Rank
Technology 		21.58% 0.00% 65.70% 92.38%
Healthcare 		18.70% 0.00% 39.76% 11.07%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.73% 0.00% 62.57% 67.87%
Financial Services 		11.63% 0.00% 43.06% 29.59%
Communication Services 		10.05% 0.00% 66.40% 54.10%
Industrials 		8.04% 0.00% 30.65% 23.77%
Utilities 		6.52% 0.00% 16.07% 1.97%
Consumer Defense 		5.65% 0.00% 25.50% 19.75%
Basic Materials 		1.92% 0.00% 18.91% 35.82%
Real Estate 		1.59% 0.00% 16.05% 38.85%
Energy 		1.59% 0.00% 41.09% 29.67%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MMLRX % Rank
US 		91.39% 34.69% 100.00% 70.98%
Non US 		7.18% 0.00% 54.22% 22.38%

MMLRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MMLRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.02% 0.01% 20.29% 99.75%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.50% 0.66%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 16.35%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

MMLRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MMLRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MMLRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 65.00% 0.00% 316.74% 75.16%

MMLRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MMLRX Category Low Category High MMLRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.77% 0.00% 41.31% 73.65%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MMLRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MMLRX Category Low Category High MMLRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.97% -6.13% 1.75% 0.84%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MMLRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MMLRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joseph Fath

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 09, 2018

4.31

4.3%

Joe Fath is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc., and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. He is the portfolio manager and chairman of the Investment Advisory Committee for the Growth Stock Fund. He is also a member of the portfolio management team for the US Large-Cap Growth Equity Strategy in the U.S. Equity Division. Joe serves as a vice president and Investment Advisory Committee member of the Media & Telecommunications, Capital Opportunity and Mid-Cap Growth Funds. He joined the firm in 2002 as an analyst covering gaming, lodging, cruise lines, airlines, and air freight and logistics companies after serving as a summer intern for the firm in 2001. He was also the chief financial officer and cofounder of Broadform, Inc., a start-up educational/software company. In addition, Joe worked as director of operations analysis for Players International, a multi-jurisdictional gaming operator in the United States. He also was employed by Coopers & Lybrand as a senior associate in the Business Assurance and Financial Services Group. Joe graduated, with honors, with a B.S. in accounting from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He earned an M.B.A., with honors, in finance and entrepreneurial management from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. Joe also has earned the Certified Public Accountant accreditation.

Mark Finn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 09, 2018

4.31

4.3%

Mark Finn is the lead portfolio manager of the US Value Equity Strategy and is also a co-chairman of the U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity Strategy. Mr. Finn is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Mr. Finn has 14 years of investment experience, all of which have been with T. Rowe Price. From 2005 to 2009, Mr. Finn was an equity research analyst specializing in electric power generation, utilities, and coal. Prior to this, he was an analyst in T. Rowe Price's Fixed Income Division, where he also covered utilities and power generation. From 1998 to 2001, Mr. Finn worked with the T. Rowe Price Recovery Strategy team, where he evaluated financially distressed companies. Mr. Finn began his career with T. Rowe Price in 1990 in the Finance Division, where he served as controller of T. Rowe Price Investment Services, Inc., and as the principal accounting officer for the T. Rowe Price Realty Income Strategies. Prior to joining the firm, he had five years of auditing experience with Price Waterhouse LLP, where he worked on engagements for both public and private companies. Mr. Finn earned a B.S. from the University Of Delaware and has obtained the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a certified public accountant.

Jason(Jay) Nogueira

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 05, 2021

0.65

0.7%

Mr. Nogueira has been chairman of the committee since the fund’s inception. He joined the Firm in 2004 and has a total of 15 years of investment experience. Since joining the T. Rowe, he has served as a portfolio manager (beginning in 2016) and as an equity research analyst and assisted other portfolio managers in executing certain of the Firm’s equity strategies. Nogueira holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Ann Holcomb

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 05, 2021

0.65

0.7%

Ann Holcomb is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc., T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., and T. Rowe Price Trust Company. She is also a portfolio manager and quantitative analyst in the Quantitative Equity Group. Ann is a vice president and Investment Advisory Committee member of the Capital Opportunity Fund. She joined the firm in 1996, and her investment experience dates from 1995.Prior to her current position, she was an investment data analyst and database programmer in the Quantitative Equity Group. Ann earned a B.A. in mathematics from Goucher College and an M.S. in finance from Loyola University Maryland. She has also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Jason Polun

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 05, 2021

0.65

0.7%

Jason Polun is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc., and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. He joined the T. Rowe Price Group in 2003. He is a director of equity research for North America, chair of the Equity Research Advisory Committee, and a member of the Equity Steering Committee. In addition, Jason is co-portfolio manager of the Capital Opportunity Fund and is a member of the portfolio oversight team. He is also cochair of the Capital Opportunity Fund's Investment Advisory Committee. Previously, Jason was a research analyst following money center banks and specialty finance companies and a member of the Investment Advisory Committee of the Equity Income Fund and Financial Services Fund. Prior to rejoining the firm in 2007, Jason was employed by Wellington Management Company, LLP, as a vice president and an equity research analyst, where his coverage included aerospace and defense, energy, packaged food, restaurant, and chemical companies. He earned a B.S. in business and finance from Mount St. Mary's College and an M.B.A. in finance and accounting from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, where he was a Palmer Scholar. He has also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Shawn Driscoll

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2022

0.16

0.2%

Shawn Driscoll is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. Mr. Driscoll has been chairman of the committee since 2013. He joined the Firm in 2006 and his investment experience dates from 2003. He has served as a portfolio manager with the Firm throughout the past five years. Prior to joining the T. Rowe Price in 2006, he was employed by MTB Investment Advisors as an equity research analyst. Shawn was also employed by MPower Communications as an information technology project manager. He earned a BA in economics and mathematics from the University of Rochester and an MBA in finance and global business from New York University, Leonard N. Stern School of Business.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×