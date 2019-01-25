Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
NameAs of 01/25/2019
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
NameAs of 01/25/2019
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|MMJAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-4.1%
|16.7%
|99.29%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-17.8%
|4.4%
|95.40%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.7%
|8.8%
|93.13%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.4%
|7.7%
|86.71%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.0%
|8.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MMJAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|N/A
|-25.1%
|0.0%
|35.48%
|2022
|N/A
|-36.9%
|20.0%
|79.32%
|2021
|N/A
|-5.2%
|8.1%
|48.44%
|2020
|N/A
|-25.3%
|-0.8%
|58.07%
|2019
|-11.5%
|-49.7%
|34.8%
|68.77%
|Period
|MMJAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-3.9%
|16.7%
|99.08%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-17.8%
|6.9%
|54.42%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.7%
|11.5%
|69.19%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.4%
|8.1%
|73.06%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.2%
|12.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MMJAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|N/A
|-25.1%
|0.0%
|5.67%
|2022
|N/A
|-36.9%
|26.6%
|77.05%
|2021
|N/A
|-4.7%
|12.3%
|67.49%
|2020
|N/A
|-25.3%
|3.9%
|70.18%
|2019
|-3.7%
|-47.6%
|39.2%
|76.25%
|MMJAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MMJAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|N/A
|1.29 M
|42.8 B
|74.96%
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|2
|138
|18.60%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|1.09 M
|42.7 B
|78.50%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|17.8%
|111.1%
|75.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MMJAX % Rank
|Bonds
|56.62%
|0.03%
|137.62%
|12.31%
|Stocks
|32.53%
|0.08%
|97.49%
|91.58%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.14%
|36.78%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.46%
|74.41%
|17.68%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.23%
|31.82%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-100.79%
|30.94%
|10.18%
|MMJAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.00%
|6.01%
|29.44%
|Management Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.95%
|35.86%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|55.38%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.40%
|62.82%
|MMJAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|63.74%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|MMJAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MMJAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|106.00%
|95.54%
|MMJAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MMJAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.05%
|19.31%
|MMJAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|MMJAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MMJAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-0.99%
|35.20%
|34.11%
|MMJAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 24, 2018
|$0.271
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2017
|$0.353
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2017
|$0.043
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 23, 2016
|$0.151
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2015
|$0.187
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2014
|$0.265
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2013
|$0.316
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2012
|$0.210
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2010
|$0.197
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2010
8.76
8.8%
Mr. Schulitz, an Investment Director and portfolio manager, joined MML Advisers in 2014. Mr. Schulitz is also an Investment Director for the Retirement Services Investment Services Division of MassMutual, which he joined in 2006. Prior to joining MassMutual, Mr. Schulitz held Director positions at Prudential Retirement and ING.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 24, 2018
0.27
0.3%
Daniel Oldroyd, CFA, CAIA, Managing Director, is a portfolio manager for the Global Multi-Asset Group, focusing on the JPMorgan SmartRetirement target-date funds. An employee since 2000, he has held several positions including that of investment strategist for JPMorgan Retirement Plan Services responsible for communicating investment management information to Retirement Plan Services' clients and providing ongoing monitoring of plan's investment options. Prior to this, he was responsible for manager research of nonproprietary investment managers for JPMorgan Retirement Plan Services. Dan holds a B.S. with honors in finance and international business from Georgetown University. Dan is a CFA and CAIA charterholder, holds NASD Series 7 and 63 licenses, and is a member of NYSSA, The CFA Institute, and the CAIA Association.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 24, 2018
0.27
0.3%
Anne Lester, Managing Director, is a senior portfolio manager with JPMorgan Asset Management's Global Multi-Asset Group (GMAG). Since joining GMAG in 2000, Anne has been responsible for the JPMorgan's defined contribution asset allocation products . She is also the portfolio manager for a number of defined benefit plans. Anne joined the firm in 1992 as a fixed income and currency trader and portfolio manager in the firm’s Milan office, and relocated to the New York office in 1997. Prior to joining the firm, Anne was awarded a Fulbright Scholarship in 1990 and spent over a year in Tokyo, working for a member of the Japanese Parliament. Previously, she worked for the Senate Governmental Affairs Committee. Anne holds an A.B. in politics from Princeton University and an M.A. in international economics and Japan studies from the Johns Hopkins University School for Advanced International Studies.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|2.75
|12.42
|8.6
|7.5
