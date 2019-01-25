Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

MassMutual RetireSMART 2015 Fund Class A

mutual fund
MMJAX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$10.33 +0.03 +0.29%
primary theme
N/A
share class
MMJAX (Mutual Fund)

MassMutual RetireSMART 2015 Fund Class A

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$10.33 +0.03 +0.29%
primary theme
N/A
share class
MMJAX (Mutual Fund)

MassMutual RetireSMART 2015 Fund Class A

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$10.33 +0.03 +0.29%
primary theme
N/A
share class

Name

As of 01/25/2019

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

MassMutual RetireSMART 2015 Fund Class A

MMJAX | Fund

$10.33

-

-

-

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

As of 01/25/2019

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

MassMutual RetireSMART 2015 Fund Class A

MMJAX | Fund

$10.33

-

-

-

MMJAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MassMutual RetireSMART 2015 Fund Class A
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Apr 01, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    N/A
  • Manager
    Frederick(Rick) Schulitz

Fund Description

MMJAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MMJAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -4.1% 16.7% 99.29%
1 Yr N/A -17.8% 4.4% 95.40%
3 Yr N/A* -18.7% 8.8% 93.13%
5 Yr N/A* -12.4% 7.7% 86.71%
10 Yr N/A* -6.0% 8.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MMJAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A -25.1% 0.0% 35.48%
2022 N/A -36.9% 20.0% 79.32%
2021 N/A -5.2% 8.1% 48.44%
2020 N/A -25.3% -0.8% 58.07%
2019 -11.5% -49.7% 34.8% 68.77%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MMJAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -3.9% 16.7% 99.08%
1 Yr N/A -17.8% 6.9% 54.42%
3 Yr N/A* -18.7% 11.5% 69.19%
5 Yr N/A* -12.4% 8.1% 73.06%
10 Yr N/A* -4.2% 12.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MMJAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A -25.1% 0.0% 5.67%
2022 N/A -36.9% 26.6% 77.05%
2021 N/A -4.7% 12.3% 67.49%
2020 N/A -25.3% 3.9% 70.18%
2019 -3.7% -47.6% 39.2% 76.25%

NAV & Total Return History

MMJAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MMJAX Category Low Category High MMJAX % Rank
Net Assets N/A 1.29 M 42.8 B 74.96%
Number of Holdings N/A 2 138 18.60%
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A 1.09 M 42.7 B 78.50%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 17.8% 111.1% 75.04%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MMJAX % Rank
Bonds 		56.62% 0.03% 137.62% 12.31%
Stocks 		32.53% 0.08% 97.49% 91.58%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.14% 36.78%
Other 		0.00% -0.46% 74.41% 17.68%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.23% 31.82%
Cash 		0.00% -100.79% 30.94% 10.18%

MMJAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MMJAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.00% 6.01% 29.44%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 0.95% 35.86%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 55.38%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% 62.82%

Sales Fees

MMJAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% 63.74%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MMJAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MMJAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 106.00% 95.54%

MMJAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MMJAX Category Low Category High MMJAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 0.05% 19.31%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MMJAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MMJAX Category Low Category High MMJAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -0.99% 35.20% 34.11%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MMJAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MMJAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Frederick(Rick) Schulitz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2010

8.76

8.8%

Mr. Schulitz, an Investment Director and portfolio manager, joined MML Advisers in 2014. Mr. Schulitz is also an Investment Director for the Retirement Services Investment Services Division of MassMutual, which he joined in 2006. Prior to joining MassMutual, Mr. Schulitz held Director positions at Prudential Retirement and ING.

Daniel Oldroyd

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 24, 2018

0.27

0.3%

Daniel Oldroyd, CFA, CAIA, Managing Director, is a portfolio manager for the Global Multi-Asset Group, focusing on the JPMorgan SmartRetirement target-date funds. An employee since 2000, he has held several positions including that of investment strategist for JPMorgan Retirement Plan Services responsible for communicating investment management information to Retirement Plan Services' clients and providing ongoing monitoring of plan's investment options. Prior to this, he was responsible for manager research of nonproprietary investment managers for JPMorgan Retirement Plan Services. Dan holds a B.S. with honors in finance and international business from Georgetown University. Dan is a CFA and CAIA charterholder, holds NASD Series 7 and 63 licenses, and is a member of NYSSA, The CFA Institute, and the CAIA Association.

Anne Lester

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 24, 2018

0.27

0.3%

Anne Lester, Managing Director, is a senior portfolio manager with JPMorgan Asset Management's Global Multi-Asset Group (GMAG). Since joining GMAG in 2000, Anne has been responsible for the JPMorgan's defined contribution asset allocation products . She is also the portfolio manager for a number of defined benefit plans. Anne joined the firm in 1992 as a fixed income and currency trader and portfolio manager in the firm’s Milan office, and relocated to the New York office in 1997. Prior to joining the firm, Anne was awarded a Fulbright Scholarship in 1990 and spent over a year in Tokyo, working for a member of the Japanese Parliament. Previously, she worked for the Senate Governmental Affairs Committee. Anne holds an A.B. in politics from Princeton University and an M.A. in international economics and Japan studies from the Johns Hopkins University School for Advanced International Studies.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
2.75 12.42 8.6 7.5

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×