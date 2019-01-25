Anne Lester, Managing Director, is a senior portfolio manager with JPMorgan Asset Management's Global Multi-Asset Group (GMAG). Since joining GMAG in 2000, Anne has been responsible for the JPMorgan's defined contribution asset allocation products . She is also the portfolio manager for a number of defined benefit plans. Anne joined the firm in 1992 as a fixed income and currency trader and portfolio manager in the firm’s Milan office, and relocated to the New York office in 1997. Prior to joining the firm, Anne was awarded a Fulbright Scholarship in 1990 and spent over a year in Tokyo, working for a member of the Japanese Parliament. Previously, she worked for the Senate Governmental Affairs Committee. Anne holds an A.B. in politics from Princeton University and an M.A. in international economics and Japan studies from the Johns Hopkins University School for Advanced International Studies.