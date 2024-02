Principal Investment Strategies

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in municipal debt securities, the income from which is exempt from U.S. federal income tax. Interest from the Fund’s investment may be subject to the U.S. federal alternative minimum tax.

Municipal debt securities include bonds issued by, or on behalf of, the District of Columbia, the states, the territories (including Puerto Rico, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands), commonwealths, and possessions of the United States and their political subdivisions, and agencies, authorities, and instrumentalities. Municipal debt securities also include general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, industrial revenue bonds, industrial development bonds, private activity bonds, as well as short-term, tax-exempt obligations such as municipal notes and variable rate demand obligations. The Fund may invest without limit in obligations the income from which is subject to the U.S. federal alternative minimum tax, and all distributions by the Fund, including any distributions derived from tax-exempt municipal obligations, may be included in taxable income for purposes of the U.S. federal alternative minimum tax.

The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 35% of its net assets in municipal debt securities that are, at the time of purchase, rated by at least one credit rating agency as follows: Baa or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), BBB or lower by S&P Global Ratings, a subsidiary of S&P Global (“Standard & Poor’s”), or the equivalent by any other nationally recognized statistical rating organization, including securities in default, or, if unrated, determined to be of comparable quality by the Fund’s subadviser, Clinton Investment Management, LLC (“Clinton”). For purposes of rating restrictions, if securities are rated differently by two or more rating agencies, the lowest rating is used. The Fund may invest less than 35% of its net assets in municipal debt securities rated at or below these ratings if the Fund’s subadviser determines that there is an insufficient supply of such investment opportunities available that are appropriate for investment or for temporary defensive measures. The Fund may invest up to 45% of its net assets in municipal debt securities rated below investment grade (e.g., below Baa3 by Moody’s or below BBB- by Standard & Poor’s), which are commonly referred to as “junk” or “high yield” bonds.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in other debt obligations, including (but not limited to) taxable municipal obligations, U.S. Treasury securities, and obligations of the U.S. Government, its agencies and instrumentalities.

The Fund may invest a significant percentage of its net assets in issuers in a single state, territory, or possession, or a small number of states, territories,

or possessions. The Fund may at times have significant exposure to one or more industries or sectors.

The Fund may use derivatives, including U.S. Treasury futures, to seek to enhance the Fund’s investment return or for hedging purposes. The Fund is not required to use derivatives in seeking its investment objective or for hedging and might not do so. Use of derivatives by the Fund may create investment leverage.

The Fund may invest in money market securities, including commercial paper. The Fund may enter into repurchase agreement transactions, including reverse repurchase agreement transactions. The Fund may hold a portion of its assets in cash or cash equivalents.

Clinton intends for the Fund’s portfolio dollar-weighted average duration generally to match (within 30%) the average duration of the Bloomberg Municipal 65% High Grade/35% High Yield Index (as of December 31, 2023, the average duration of the Index was 6.40 years). Duration measures the price sensitivity of a bond to changes in interest rates. Duration is the dollar weighted average time to maturity of a bond utilizing the present value of all future cash flows. The Fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

Clinton selects the Fund’s investments based on its analysis of opportunities and risks in the business and credit cycle. Clinton manages the Fund’s assets using a dynamic, multi-factor approach that is based on economic, quantitative, market, and credit research and analysis. This research supports Clinton’s overall understanding of portfolio risk. As part of the selection process, Clinton employs a proprietary framework for evaluating issuers based on a variety of criteria. Clinton’s portfolio duration decisions are generally dependent upon (i) a tactical adjustment of portfolio duration, based on interest rate outlook and the level of real yields: current versus historical, inflation expectations, and supply and demand relationships, and (ii) an assessment of value along the current slope of the yield curve, based on quantitative analysis. Clinton then determines the appropriate sector allocation and security selection for the Fund’s portfolio by evaluating credit distribution, relative value, and bond structure. This process focuses on minimizing risk through diversification across the credit spectrum and bond structures, while allowing Clinton to better recognize investment opportunities.