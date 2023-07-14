Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
$10.68
$1.59 B
2.65%
$0.28
0.07%
YTD Return
13.0%
1 yr return
15.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.7%
Net Assets
$1.59 B
Holdings in Top 10
15.7%
Expense Ratio 0.07%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 28.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|MMIUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.0%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|49.44%
|1 Yr
|15.8%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|68.31%
|3 Yr
|4.2%*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|44.41%
|5 Yr
|1.7%*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|29.37%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MMIUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.4%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|29.08%
|2021
|1.1%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|69.65%
|2020
|2.7%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|46.76%
|2019
|5.2%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|24.88%
|2018
|N/A
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|N/A
|Period
|MMIUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.0%
|-16.4%
|19.2%
|49.29%
|1 Yr
|15.8%
|-27.2%
|27.8%
|64.08%
|3 Yr
|4.2%*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|43.03%
|5 Yr
|2.0%*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|28.17%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.7%
|10.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MMIUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.4%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|29.51%
|2021
|1.1%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|69.35%
|2020
|2.7%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|46.76%
|2019
|5.2%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|24.88%
|2018
|N/A
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|N/A
|MMIUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MMIUX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.59 B
|1.02 M
|369 B
|32.35%
|Number of Holdings
|456
|1
|10801
|25.95%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|264 M
|0
|34.5 B
|38.79%
|Weighting of Top 10
|15.69%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|74.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MMIUX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.16%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|49.01%
|Cash
|1.83%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|47.53%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|68.97%
|Other
|0.00%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|79.97%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|66.43%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|70.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MMIUX % Rank
|Financial Services
|22.02%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|9.21%
|Technology
|13.09%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|32.52%
|Healthcare
|13.07%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|35.25%
|Industrials
|11.42%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|84.60%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.38%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|27.63%
|Consumer Defense
|7.38%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|83.88%
|Communication Services
|7.14%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|31.22%
|Basic Materials
|6.46%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|76.83%
|Energy
|3.85%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|72.52%
|Utilities
|2.33%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|61.29%
|Real Estate
|1.86%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|51.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MMIUX % Rank
|Non US
|96.79%
|0.00%
|125.24%
|38.65%
|US
|1.37%
|-7.78%
|68.98%
|60.37%
|MMIUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.07%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|95.95%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|1.97%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|11.78%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.00%
|N/A
|MMIUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|MMIUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MMIUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|28.00%
|2.00%
|247.00%
|39.87%
|MMIUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MMIUX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.65%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|86.13%
|MMIUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|MMIUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MMIUX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.39%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|21.33%
|MMIUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2020
|$0.173
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2019
|$0.227
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.139
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 09, 2018
4.31
4.3%
His investment experience dates from 2003. Mr. Clattenburg has served as an equity research analyst and portfolio manager (beginning in 2015) for T. Rowe Price. Richard Clattenburg is an associate portfolio manager supporting international stock strategies. He is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Mr. Clattenburg joined the firm in 2005 and has seven years of investment experience, five of which have been with T. Rowe Price. Prior to joining the firm, he was employed by Goldman Sachs as a financial analyst in its Investment Management Division. Mr. Clattenburg has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 09, 2018
4.31
4.3%
Raymond A. Mills, Ph.D serves as Portfolio Manager and Investment Advisory Committee Chairman and Vice President. He joined T. Rowe Price in 1997 as an analyst and became portfolio manager of the International Core Equity Strategy in 2000.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Colin McQueen is a portfolio manager in the Equity Division at T. Rowe Price, managing the International Value Equity Strategy. Mr. McQueen earned a B.Sc. in Economics from the University of Warwick and an M. Phil. in Economics from the University of Cambridge.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 22, 2020
2.02
2.0%
Ernest Yeung, Vice President of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Hong Kong Limited, is a portfolio manager for the Emerging Markets Discovery Equity Strategy at T. Rowe Price. He was the co-portfolio manager for the International Small-Cap Equity Strategies from 2009 to 2014. Ernest is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Hong Kong Limited. Prior to joining T. Rowe Price Group, Inc in 2003, Ernest was an analyst with HSBC Asset Management in London. His investment experience dates from 2001. Ernest earned an M.A., with honours, in economics from Cambridge University. He also has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and the Investment Management Certificate.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2021
1.16
1.2%
Malik Sarmad Asif is a co-portfolio manager of the Global Emerging Markets Equity Strategy. He is a member of the Emerging Markets Stock Investment Advisory Committee. Malik is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Malik’s investment experience began in 2005, and he has been with T. Rowe Price since 2012, beginning on the emerging markets equity team as an investment analyst. Prior to this, Malik was employed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in New York covering U.S. large-cap financial services. Malik also has worked on the investment team of the World Bank Group’s private sector investment arm (International Finance Corporation) and in Morgan Stanley’s investment banking division in London. Malik earned a B.A., summa cum laude, in economics and international relations from Connecticut College, where he was elected to Phi Beta Kappa, and an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago, Booth School of Business, where he received the Chicago Booth Merit Fellowship.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2021
1.16
1.2%
Mr. Moffett has been chairman of the committee in 2014. He joined the Firm in 2007 and his investment experience dates from 2000. During the past five years, he has served as an equity research analyst and a portfolio manager (beginning in 2014). Eric Moffett is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Hong Kong Limited. He is the portfolio manager for the firm's Asia Opportunities equity strategy and chairman of the strategy's Investment Advisory Committee. Mr. Moffett earned an A.B., magna cum laude, in economics from Princeton University and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
