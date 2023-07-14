Home
MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price International Equity Fund

mutual fund
MMIUX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.68 -0.06 -0.56%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (MMIUX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

13.0%

1 yr return

15.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.7%

Net Assets

$1.59 B

Holdings in Top 10

15.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.07%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 28.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MMIUX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.39%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price International Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MassMutual
  • Inception Date
    Feb 09, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Richard Clattenburg

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities. Equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into common or preferred stock, rights, and warrants. The Fund normally invests in a number of different countries throughout the world and may purchase the stocks of companies of any size.
The Fund will normally invest primarily in non-U.S. securities, which may include emerging markets (including so-called “frontier market”)
securities. Emerging market countries in which the Fund may invest include, but are not limited to, the following:
Asia: China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.
Latin America: Argentina, Belize, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Panama, Peru, and Venezuela.
Europe: Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey, and Ukraine.
Africa and the Middle East: Bahrain, Botswana, Egypt, Jordan, Kenya, Kuwait, Lebanon, Mauritius, Morocco, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, and Zimbabwe.
The Fund may at times have significant exposure to one or more industries or sectors, including the financial sector. The Fund may (but is not obligated to) use a wide variety of exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivatives, for hedging purposes, to adjust various portfolio characteristics, or as a substitute for direct investments in securities. Such derivatives may include futures contracts, swaps, and options. The Fund may also, but will not necessarily, engage in foreign currency transactions, including forward contracts, options on currencies, futures contracts, and swap contracts, to seek to hedge or to attempt to protect against adverse changes in currency exchange rates or otherwise to adjust the currency exposures within the Fund’s portfolio. Use of derivatives by the Fund may create investment leverage. The Fund may also invest in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds. The Fund may hold a portion of its assets in cash or cash equivalents.
The Fund’s subadviser, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (“T. Rowe Price”), takes a core approach to investing, which provides exposure to both growth and value styles of investing. While T. Rowe Price invests with an awareness of the global economic backdrop and T. Rowe Price’s outlook for certain industries, sectors, and individual countries, T. Rowe Price’s decision making process focuses on bottom-up stock selection. Country allocation is driven largely by stock selection, though T. Rowe Price may limit investments in markets or industries that appear to have poor overall prospects. T. Rowe Price relies on a global research team to identify stocks of companies that are capable of achieving and sustaining above-average, long-term
earnings growth, including companies that appear to be undervalued by various measures and may be temporarily out of favor, but have good prospects for capital appreciation and dividend growth.
T. Rowe Price generally looks for companies with one or more of the following: leading or improving market position; attractive business niche with potential for earnings growth; attractive valuation on various earnings, book value, sales and cash flow metrics in absolute terms and/or relative to a company’s peers or a company’s own historical norm; barriers to entry in its business; attractive or improving franchise or industry position; seasoned management; low valuation relative to a company’s growth potential; companies that may benefit from restructuring activity or other turnaround opportunities; a sound or improving balance sheet and other positive financial characteristics; and above-average dividend yield and/or the potential to grow dividends or conduct share repurchases.
In pursuing the Fund’s investment objective, T. Rowe Price has the discretion to purchase some securities that do not meet its normal investment criteria described above, when it believes there is an opportunity for substantial appreciation (such as, for example, T. Rowe Price believes a security could increase in value as a result of a change in management, an extraordinary corporate event, a new product introduction or innovation, or a favorable competitive development).
T. Rowe Price integrates pecuniary environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors into its investment research process. T. Rowe Price focuses on the ESG factors it considers most likely to have a material impact on the performance of the holdings in the Fund’s portfolio.
T. Rowe Price may sell securities for a variety of reasons, including to realize gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into more promising opportunities.
MMIUX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MMIUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.0% 2.1% 19.2% 49.44%
1 Yr 15.8% -20.6% 27.8% 68.31%
3 Yr 4.2%* -14.8% 25.3% 44.41%
5 Yr 1.7%* -9.9% 60.8% 29.37%
10 Yr N/A* -6.0% 9.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MMIUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.4% -43.6% 71.3% 29.08%
2021 1.1% -15.4% 9.4% 69.65%
2020 2.7% -10.4% 121.9% 46.76%
2019 5.2% -0.5% 8.5% 24.88%
2018 N/A -13.0% 0.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MMIUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.0% -16.4% 19.2% 49.29%
1 Yr 15.8% -27.2% 27.8% 64.08%
3 Yr 4.2%* -14.8% 25.3% 43.03%
5 Yr 2.0%* -9.9% 60.8% 28.17%
10 Yr N/A* -2.7% 10.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MMIUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.4% -43.6% 71.3% 29.51%
2021 1.1% -15.4% 9.4% 69.35%
2020 2.7% -10.4% 121.9% 46.76%
2019 5.2% -0.5% 8.5% 24.88%
2018 N/A -13.0% 0.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MMIUX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MMIUX Category Low Category High MMIUX % Rank
Net Assets 1.59 B 1.02 M 369 B 32.35%
Number of Holdings 456 1 10801 25.95%
Net Assets in Top 10 264 M 0 34.5 B 38.79%
Weighting of Top 10 15.69% 1.9% 101.9% 74.86%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 3.31%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MMIUX % Rank
Stocks 		98.16% 0.00% 122.60% 49.01%
Cash 		1.83% -65.15% 100.00% 47.53%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 68.97%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 79.97%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 66.43%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 70.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MMIUX % Rank
Financial Services 		22.02% 0.00% 47.75% 9.21%
Technology 		13.09% 0.00% 36.32% 32.52%
Healthcare 		13.07% 0.00% 21.01% 35.25%
Industrials 		11.42% 5.17% 99.49% 84.60%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.38% 0.00% 36.36% 27.63%
Consumer Defense 		7.38% 0.00% 32.29% 83.88%
Communication Services 		7.14% 0.00% 21.69% 31.22%
Basic Materials 		6.46% 0.00% 23.86% 76.83%
Energy 		3.85% 0.00% 16.89% 72.52%
Utilities 		2.33% 0.00% 13.68% 61.29%
Real Estate 		1.86% 0.00% 14.59% 51.51%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MMIUX % Rank
Non US 		96.79% 0.00% 125.24% 38.65%
US 		1.37% -7.78% 68.98% 60.37%

MMIUX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MMIUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.07% 0.02% 26.51% 95.95%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.60% 1.97%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 11.78%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

MMIUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MMIUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MMIUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 28.00% 2.00% 247.00% 39.87%

MMIUX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MMIUX Category Low Category High MMIUX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.65% 0.00% 13.15% 86.13%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MMIUX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MMIUX Category Low Category High MMIUX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.39% -0.93% 6.38% 21.33%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MMIUX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

MMIUX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Richard Clattenburg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 09, 2018

4.31

4.3%

His investment experience dates from 2003. Mr. Clattenburg has served as an equity research analyst and portfolio manager (beginning in 2015) for T. Rowe Price. Richard Clattenburg is an associate portfolio manager supporting international stock strategies. He is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Mr. Clattenburg joined the firm in 2005 and has seven years of investment experience, five of which have been with T. Rowe Price. Prior to joining the firm, he was employed by Goldman Sachs as a financial analyst in its Investment Management Division. Mr. Clattenburg has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Raymond Mills

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 09, 2018

4.31

4.3%

Raymond A. Mills, Ph.D serves as Portfolio Manager and Investment Advisory Committee Chairman and Vice President. He joined T. Rowe Price in 1997 as an analyst and became portfolio manager of the International Core Equity Strategy in 2000.

Colin McQueen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Colin McQueen is a portfolio manager in the Equity Division at T. Rowe Price, managing the International Value Equity Strategy. Mr. McQueen earned a B.Sc. in Economics from the University of Warwick and an M. Phil. in Economics from the University of Cambridge.

Ernest Yeung

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 22, 2020

2.02

2.0%

Ernest Yeung, Vice President of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Hong Kong Limited, is a portfolio manager for the Emerging Markets Discovery Equity Strategy at T. Rowe Price. He was the co-portfolio manager for the International Small-Cap Equity Strategies from 2009 to 2014. Ernest is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Hong Kong Limited. Prior to joining T. Rowe Price Group, Inc in 2003, Ernest was an analyst with HSBC Asset Management in London. His investment experience dates from 2001. Ernest earned an M.A., with honours, in economics from Cambridge University. He also has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and the Investment Management Certificate.

Malik Asif

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2021

1.16

1.2%

Malik Sarmad Asif is a co-portfolio manager of the Global Emerging Markets Equity Strategy. He is a member of the Emerging Markets Stock Investment Advisory Committee. Malik is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Malik’s investment experience began in 2005, and he has been with T. Rowe Price since 2012, beginning on the emerging markets equity team as an investment analyst. Prior to this, Malik was employed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in New York covering U.S. large-cap financial services. Malik also has worked on the investment team of the World Bank Group’s private sector investment arm (International Finance Corporation) and in Morgan Stanley’s investment banking division in London. Malik earned a B.A., summa cum laude, in economics and international relations from Connecticut College, where he was elected to Phi Beta Kappa, and an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago, Booth School of Business, where he received the Chicago Booth Merit Fellowship.

Eric Moffett

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2021

1.16

1.2%

Mr. Moffett has been chairman of the committee in 2014. He joined the Firm in 2007 and his investment experience dates from 2000. During the past five years, he has served as an equity research analyst and a portfolio manager (beginning in 2014). Eric Moffett is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Hong Kong Limited. He is the portfolio manager for the firm's Asia Opportunities equity strategy and chairman of the strategy's Investment Advisory Committee. Mr. Moffett earned an A.B., magna cum laude, in economics from Princeton University and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

