Europe: Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey, and Ukraine.

Africa and the Middle East: Bahrain, Botswana, Egypt, Jordan, Kenya, Kuwait, Lebanon, Mauritius, Morocco, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, and Zimbabwe.

The Fund may at times have significant exposure to one or more industries or sectors, including the financial sector. The Fund may (but is not obligated to) use a wide variety of exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivatives, for hedging purposes, to adjust various portfolio characteristics, or as a substitute for direct investments in securities. Such derivatives may include futures contracts, swaps, and options. The Fund may also, but will not necessarily, engage in foreign currency transactions, including forward contracts, options on currencies, futures contracts, and swap contracts, to seek to hedge or to attempt to protect against adverse changes in currency exchange rates or otherwise to adjust the currency exposures within the Fund’s portfolio. Use of derivatives by the Fund may create investment leverage. The Fund may also invest in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds. The Fund may hold a portion of its assets in cash or cash equivalents.

The Fund’s subadviser, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (“T. Rowe Price”), takes a core approach to investing, which provides exposure to both growth and value styles of investing. While T. Rowe Price invests with an awareness of the global economic backdrop and T. Rowe Price’s outlook for certain industries, sectors, and individual countries, T. Rowe Price’s decision making process focuses on bottom-up stock selection. Country allocation is driven largely by stock selection, though T. Rowe Price may limit investments in markets or industries that appear to have poor overall prospects. T. Rowe Price relies on a global research team to identify stocks of companies that are capable of achieving and sustaining above-average, long-term

earnings growth, including companies that appear to be undervalued by various measures and may be temporarily out of favor, but have good prospects for capital appreciation and dividend growth.

T. Rowe Price generally looks for companies with one or more of the following: leading or improving market position; attractive business niche with potential for earnings growth; attractive valuation on various earnings, book value, sales and cash flow metrics in absolute terms and/or relative to a company’s peers or a company’s own historical norm; barriers to entry in its business; attractive or improving franchise or industry position; seasoned management; low valuation relative to a company’s growth potential; companies that may benefit from restructuring activity or other turnaround opportunities; a sound or improving balance sheet and other positive financial characteristics; and above-average dividend yield and/or the potential to grow dividends or conduct share repurchases.

In pursuing the Fund’s investment objective, T. Rowe Price has the discretion to purchase some securities that do not meet its normal investment criteria described above, when it believes there is an opportunity for substantial appreciation (such as, for example, T. Rowe Price believes a security could increase in value as a result of a change in management, an extraordinary corporate event, a new product introduction or innovation, or a favorable competitive development).

T. Rowe Price integrates pecuniary environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors into its investment research process. T. Rowe Price focuses on the ESG factors it considers most likely to have a material impact on the performance of the holdings in the Fund’s portfolio.

T. Rowe Price may sell securities for a variety of reasons, including to realize gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into more promising opportunities.