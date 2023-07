Principal Investment Strategies

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% (and, typically, substantially all) of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in the equity securities of companies included within the S&P 500 ® Index * (“Index”). The Fund invests in the equity securities of companies included in the Index in weightings that approximate the relative composition of the securities contained in the Index, and in S&P 500

The “S&P 500 Index” is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates (“SPDJI”), and has been licensed for use by MassMutual. Standard & Poor’s ® , S&P ® and S&P 500 ® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”); and Dow Jones ® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”). The Fund is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, or their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the S&P 500 Index.

Index futures contracts. The Index is a widely recognized, unmanaged index representative of common stocks of larger capitalized U.S. companies. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization range of companies included in the Index was $6.53 billion to $2,913.28 billion. If the securities represented in the Index were to become concentrated in any particular industry, the Fund’s investments would likewise be concentrated in securities of issuers in that industry; the Index is not currently concentrated in any single industry.