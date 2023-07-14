Principal Investment Strategies

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in debt securities of emerging market governments or companies located in emerging market countries (including so-called “frontier markets”). The Fund’s investments in debt securities typically consist of corporate and sovereign bonds. Debt securities in which the Fund invests may pay interest at fixed, variable, or floating rates. The Fund relies on a classification by either J.P. Morgan or the International Monetary Fund to determine which countries are considered emerging markets. The Fund may invest in securities denominated in U.S.-dollar or foreign currencies, including emerging market currencies. The Fund normally will invest in at least three countries.

The Fund may invest in debt securities of any credit quality and may invest without limit in below investment grade debt securities (“junk” or “high yield” bonds), including securities in default. These “junk” or “high yield” bonds include those that are at the time of investment rated BB+ or lower by S&P or Ba1 or lower by Moody’s or the equivalent by any other nationally recognized statistical rating organization or are unrated and considered by the Fund’s subadviser, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (“T. Rowe Price”), to be of comparable quality. Although the Fund expects to maintain an intermediate- to long-term weighted

average maturity, there are no maturity restrictions on the overall portfolio or on individual securities.

The Fund may (but is not obligated to) use a wide variety of exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivatives, for hedging purposes, to adjust various portfolio characteristics, including the duration (interest rate volatility) of the Fund’s portfolio, or as a substitute for direct investments in securities. Such derivatives may include futures contracts, interest rate swaps, total return swaps, credit default swaps, and options. The Fund may also, but will not necessarily, engage in foreign currency transactions, including forward contracts, options on currencies, futures contracts, and swap contracts, to seek to hedge or to attempt to protect against adverse changes in currency exchange rates or otherwise to adjust the currency exposures within the Fund’s portfolio. Use of derivatives by the Fund may create investment leverage. The Fund may hold a portion of its assets in cash or cash equivalents. The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it may hold larger positions in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.

T. Rowe Price integrates pecuniary environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors into its investment research process. T. Rowe Price focuses on the ESG factors it considers most likely to have a material impact on the performance of the holdings in the Fund’s portfolio.

In selecting securities, T. Rowe Price relies heavily on research, which analyzes political and economic trends as well as creditworthiness of particular issuers. T. Rowe Price tends to favor bonds it expects will be upgraded. T. Rowe Price may sell securities for a variety of reasons, including to adjust its average maturity or credit quality, to shift assets into and out of higher-yielding securities, or to alter geographic or currency exposure.