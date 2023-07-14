Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
$7.52
$83 M
6.02%
$0.45
0.17%
YTD Return
5.8%
1 yr return
9.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-7.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.9%
Net Assets
$83 M
Holdings in Top 10
36.2%
Expense Ratio 0.17%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 49.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|MMEMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.8%
|-6.1%
|13.6%
|24.25%
|1 Yr
|9.6%
|-7.5%
|19.8%
|37.43%
|3 Yr
|-7.2%*
|-17.0%
|16.1%
|76.92%
|5 Yr
|-4.9%*
|-18.6%
|8.6%
|73.20%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.7%
|6.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MMEMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.8%
|-19.8%
|11.3%
|22.46%
|1 Yr
|9.6%
|-21.4%
|19.8%
|34.43%
|3 Yr
|-7.2%*
|-17.0%
|16.0%
|76.85%
|5 Yr
|-4.3%*
|-18.6%
|8.5%
|67.82%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.7%
|10.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|MMEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MMEMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|83 M
|49.1 K
|15.3 B
|62.87%
|Number of Holdings
|243
|4
|2121
|46.95%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.87 M
|-134 M
|1.25 B
|94.21%
|Weighting of Top 10
|36.16%
|2.2%
|95.0%
|19.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MMEMX % Rank
|Bonds
|96.61%
|-0.02%
|116.66%
|22.26%
|Cash
|2.63%
|-16.66%
|101.67%
|79.57%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.76%
|0.00%
|8.47%
|22.87%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.47%
|2.07%
|84.76%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|79.27%
|Other
|0.00%
|-3.28%
|3.53%
|75.00%
|MMEMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.17%
|0.17%
|43.25%
|100.00%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|0.60%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|9.71%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.65%
|N/A
|MMEMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MMEMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.75%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MMEMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|49.00%
|0.00%
|218.00%
|34.95%
|MMEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MMEMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|6.02%
|0.00%
|27.78%
|4.19%
|MMEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|MMEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MMEMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|5.29%
|-2.28%
|9.04%
|9.29%
|MMEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2022
|$0.453
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2021
|$0.538
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2020
|$0.593
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2019
|$0.503
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.315
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2020
1.92
1.9%
Mr. Muaddi has been chairman of the committee since 2015. Mr. Muaddi joined T. Rowe Price in 2006 and his investment experience dates from that time. Throughout the past five years, he has served as a credit analyst and portfolio manager (beginning in 2015). The Statement of Additional Information provides additional information about the portfolio manager’s compensation, other accounts managed by the portfolio manager, and the portfolio manager’s ownership of the fund’s shares.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|23.87
|6.36
|6.11
