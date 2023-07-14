Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Bond Fund

mutual fund
MMEMX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.52 +0.02 +0.27%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Bond
share class
Inst (MMEMX) Primary
MMEMX (Mutual Fund)

MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.52 +0.02 +0.27%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Bond
share class
Inst (MMEMX) Primary
MMEMX (Mutual Fund)

MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.52 +0.02 +0.27%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Bond
share class
Inst (MMEMX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Bond Fund

MMEMX | Fund

$7.52

$83 M

6.02%

$0.45

0.17%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.8%

1 yr return

9.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.9%

Net Assets

$83 M

Holdings in Top 10

36.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.17%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 49.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Bond Fund

MMEMX | Fund

$7.52

$83 M

6.02%

$0.45

0.17%

MMEMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 5.29%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 6.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MassMutual
  • Inception Date
    Feb 09, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Samy Muaddi

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in debt securities of emerging market governments or companies located in emerging market countries (including so-called “frontier markets”). The Fund’s investments in debt securities typically consist of corporate and sovereign bonds. Debt securities in which the Fund invests may pay interest at fixed, variable, or floating rates. The Fund relies on a classification by either J.P. Morgan or the International Monetary Fund to determine which countries are considered emerging markets. The Fund may invest in securities denominated in U.S.-dollar or foreign currencies, including emerging market currencies. The Fund normally will invest in at least three countries.
The Fund may invest in debt securities of any credit quality and may invest without limit in below investment grade debt securities (“junk” or “high yield” bonds), including securities in default. These “junk” or “high yield” bonds include those that are at the time of investment rated BB+ or lower by S&P or Ba1 or lower by Moody’s or the equivalent by any other nationally recognized statistical rating organization or are unrated and considered by the Fund’s subadviser, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (“T. Rowe Price”), to be of comparable quality. Although the Fund expects to maintain an intermediate- to long-term weighted
average maturity, there are no maturity restrictions on the overall portfolio or on individual securities.
The Fund may (but is not obligated to) use a wide variety of exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivatives, for hedging purposes, to adjust various portfolio characteristics, including the duration (interest rate volatility) of the Fund’s portfolio, or as a substitute for direct investments in securities. Such derivatives may include futures contracts, interest rate swaps, total return swaps, credit default swaps, and options. The Fund may also, but will not necessarily, engage in foreign currency transactions, including forward contracts, options on currencies, futures contracts, and swap contracts, to seek to hedge or to attempt to protect against adverse changes in currency exchange rates or otherwise to adjust the currency exposures within the Fund’s portfolio. Use of derivatives by the Fund may create investment leverage. The Fund may hold a portion of its assets in cash or cash equivalents. The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it may hold larger positions in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.
T. Rowe Price integrates pecuniary environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors into its investment research process. T. Rowe Price focuses on the ESG factors it considers most likely to have a material impact on the performance of the holdings in the Fund’s portfolio.
In selecting securities, T. Rowe Price relies heavily on research, which analyzes political and economic trends as well as creditworthiness of particular issuers. T. Rowe Price tends to favor bonds it expects will be upgraded. T. Rowe Price may sell securities for a variety of reasons, including to adjust its average maturity or credit quality, to shift assets into and out of higher-yielding securities, or to alter geographic or currency exposure.
Read More

MMEMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MMEMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.8% -6.1% 13.6% 24.25%
1 Yr 9.6% -7.5% 19.8% 37.43%
3 Yr -7.2%* -17.0% 16.1% 76.92%
5 Yr -4.9%* -18.6% 8.6% 73.20%
10 Yr N/A* -14.7% 6.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MMEMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.4% -58.7% 15.1% 77.95%
2021 -3.5% -12.8% 25.4% 47.30%
2020 0.0% -6.9% 25.9% 67.97%
2019 1.6% -19.2% 4.3% 71.43%
2018 N/A -7.2% 5.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MMEMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.8% -19.8% 11.3% 22.46%
1 Yr 9.6% -21.4% 19.8% 34.43%
3 Yr -7.2%* -17.0% 16.0% 76.85%
5 Yr -4.3%* -18.6% 8.5% 67.82%
10 Yr N/A* -14.7% 10.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MMEMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.4% -58.7% 15.1% 77.95%
2021 -3.5% -12.8% 25.4% 47.30%
2020 0.0% -6.9% 25.9% 67.97%
2019 1.6% -19.2% 4.3% 71.43%
2018 N/A -7.2% 5.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MMEMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MMEMX Category Low Category High MMEMX % Rank
Net Assets 83 M 49.1 K 15.3 B 62.87%
Number of Holdings 243 4 2121 46.95%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.87 M -134 M 1.25 B 94.21%
Weighting of Top 10 36.16% 2.2% 95.0% 19.20%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. 10 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 16.32%
  2. 10 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 16.32%
  3. 10 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 16.32%
  4. 10 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 16.32%
  5. 10 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 16.32%
  6. 10 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 16.32%
  7. 10 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 16.32%
  8. 10 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 16.32%
  9. 10 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 16.32%
  10. 10 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 16.32%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MMEMX % Rank
Bonds 		96.61% -0.02% 116.66% 22.26%
Cash 		2.63% -16.66% 101.67% 79.57%
Convertible Bonds 		0.76% 0.00% 8.47% 22.87%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.47% 2.07% 84.76%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 79.27%
Other 		0.00% -3.28% 3.53% 75.00%

MMEMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MMEMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.17% 0.17% 43.25% 100.00%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.10% 0.60%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 9.71%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.65% N/A

Sales Fees

MMEMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MMEMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.75% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MMEMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 49.00% 0.00% 218.00% 34.95%

MMEMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MMEMX Category Low Category High MMEMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 6.02% 0.00% 27.78% 4.19%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MMEMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MMEMX Category Low Category High MMEMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 5.29% -2.28% 9.04% 9.29%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MMEMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MMEMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Samy Muaddi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2020

1.92

1.9%

Mr. Muaddi has been chairman of the committee since 2015. Mr. Muaddi joined T. Rowe Price in 2006 and his investment experience dates from that time. Throughout the past five years, he has served as a credit analyst and portfolio manager (beginning in 2015). The Statement of Additional Information provides additional information about the portfolio manager’s compensation, other accounts managed by the portfolio manager, and the portfolio manager’s ownership of the fund’s shares.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 23.87 6.36 6.11

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×