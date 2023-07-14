Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

MassMutual Mid Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
MMELX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.21 -0.1 -0.58%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (MEFAX) Primary S (MEFYX) Other (MMELX) Retirement (MGRFX) Retirement (MEFNX) Inst (MEFZX) Retirement (MEFFX)
MMELX (Mutual Fund)

MassMutual Mid Cap Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.21 -0.1 -0.58%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (MEFAX) Primary S (MEFYX) Other (MMELX) Retirement (MGRFX) Retirement (MEFNX) Inst (MEFZX) Retirement (MEFFX)
MMELX (Mutual Fund)

MassMutual Mid Cap Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.21 -0.1 -0.58%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (MEFAX) Primary S (MEFYX) Other (MMELX) Retirement (MGRFX) Retirement (MEFNX) Inst (MEFZX) Retirement (MEFFX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MassMutual Mid Cap Growth Fund

MMELX | Fund

$17.21

$6.05 B

0.00%

1.00%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.3%

1 yr return

0.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-8.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.4%

Net Assets

$6.05 B

Holdings in Top 10

19.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.00%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 29.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MassMutual Mid Cap Growth Fund

MMELX | Fund

$17.21

$6.05 B

0.00%

1.00%

MMELX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -8.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.56%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MassMutual Mid Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MassMutual
  • Inception Date
    May 31, 2000
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brian Berghuis

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies
The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of mid-capitalization companies that the Fund’s subadvisers believe offer the potential for long-term growth. The Fund is managed by two subadvisers, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (“T. Rowe Price”) and Frontier Capital Management Company, LLC (“Frontier”), each being responsible for a portion of the portfolio, although they may manage different amounts of the Fund’s assets. Equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into common or preferred stock, rights, and warrants. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in a broadly diversified portfolio of common stocks of mid-cap companies whose earnings the Fund’s subadvisers expect to grow at a faster rate than the average company. The Fund’s subadvisers currently define “mid-cap” companies as those whose market capitalizations at the time of purchase fall within the market capitalization range of companies
included in either the S&P MidCap 400® Index or the Russell Midcap® Growth Index (as of December 31, 2021, between $594.18 million and $58.76 billion). The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in stocks whose market capitalizations at the time of investment are outside of that capitalization range. The Fund typically invests most of its assets in equity securities of U.S. companies, but may invest in foreign securities and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), including emerging market securities. The Fund generally will not invest more than 25% of its total assets in foreign securities. The Fund’s investments may include holdings in privately held companies and companies that only recently began to trade publicly. The Fund may at times have significant exposure to one or more industries or sectors. The Fund may hold a portion of its assets in cash or cash equivalents.
In selecting securities for the Fund, T. Rowe Price generally uses a “growth” approach, seeking to identify companies that it believes have proven products or services, a record of above-average earnings growth, demonstrated potential to sustain earnings growth, stock prices that appear to undervalue their growth prospects, or a connection to industries experiencing increasing demand. In pursuing the Fund’s investment objective, T. Rowe Price has the discretion to purchase some securities that do not meet those investment criteria when it believes there is an opportunity for substantial appreciation (such as, for example, T. Rowe Price believes a security could increase in value as a result of a change in management, an extraordinary corporate event, a new product introduction or innovation, or a favorable competitive development).
In selecting securities for the Fund, Frontier employs a “growth at a reasonable price” approach to identify the best risk/reward investment ideas in the U.S. equity mid-capitalization universe. Frontier believes that over time stock prices tend to follow earnings progress and that stocks must be purchased and owned at reasonable valuations. Frontier tends to own companies that, in its opinion, can generate long-term, sustainable earnings, managed by qualified professionals capable of executing a well conceived strategic plan. Frontier looks for businesses that, in its opinion, can generate returns on capital in excess of their cost of capital over a business cycle.
Each subadviser may sell securities for the Fund for a variety of reasons, such as, for example, to seek to secure gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into more promising opportunities.
Read More

MMELX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MMELX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.3% -26.9% 59.5% 58.23%
1 Yr 0.1% -43.3% 860.3% 91.34%
3 Yr -8.2%* -41.8% 41.4% 73.75%
5 Yr -4.4%* -28.3% 82.5% 66.21%
10 Yr -0.1%* -18.3% 13.6% 62.56%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MMELX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -35.4% -85.6% 1542.7% 74.73%
2021 -4.9% -52.0% 83.9% 71.79%
2020 5.7% -17.6% 195.3% 74.00%
2019 5.6% -16.0% 9.5% 56.53%
2018 -2.7% -13.6% 24.1% 43.18%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MMELX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.3% -53.4% 55.3% 56.11%
1 Yr 0.1% -60.3% 860.3% 87.28%
3 Yr -8.2%* -41.8% 41.4% 74.03%
5 Yr -4.4%* -27.6% 82.5% 71.94%
10 Yr 4.2%* -17.1% 15.4% 57.87%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MMELX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -35.4% -85.6% 1542.7% 74.73%
2021 -4.9% -52.0% 83.9% 71.79%
2020 5.7% -17.6% 195.3% 74.19%
2019 5.6% -16.0% 9.5% 56.53%
2018 -2.7% -13.6% 24.1% 61.51%

NAV & Total Return History

MMELX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MMELX Category Low Category High MMELX % Rank
Net Assets 6.05 B 1.66 M 85.5 B 17.25%
Number of Holdings 208 20 3702 10.74%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.37 B 360 K 10.9 B 21.65%
Weighting of Top 10 19.44% 5.5% 92.1% 86.44%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Hologic Inc 2.43%
  2. Microchip Technology Inc 2.31%
  3. Ball Corp 2.20%
  4. Marvell Technology Inc 2.04%
  5. Teleflex Inc 1.99%
  6. Textron Inc 1.96%
  7. Catalent Inc 1.82%
  8. Iac Interactivecor 1.67%
  9. KKR & Co Inc Ordinary Shares 1.65%
  10. Rivian Automotive Inc Class A 1.65%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MMELX % Rank
Stocks 		96.42% 23.99% 100.52% 75.35%
Cash 		3.08% -0.52% 26.94% 29.93%
Other 		0.27% -2.66% 23.05% 12.50%
Preferred Stocks 		0.23% 0.00% 2.30% 5.81%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 72.89%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 73.06%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MMELX % Rank
Technology 		25.81% 0.04% 62.17% 71.83%
Healthcare 		22.84% 0.00% 43.77% 13.91%
Consumer Cyclical 		19.24% 0.00% 57.41% 6.87%
Industrials 		15.35% 0.00% 38.23% 44.72%
Financial Services 		7.67% 0.00% 43.01% 42.78%
Communication Services 		2.97% 0.00% 18.33% 49.47%
Consumer Defense 		2.64% 0.00% 16.40% 41.55%
Basic Materials 		2.52% 0.00% 17.25% 42.61%
Real Estate 		0.66% 0.00% 19.28% 80.28%
Energy 		0.29% 0.00% 62.10% 59.33%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 79.40%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MMELX % Rank
US 		93.32% 23.38% 100.52% 60.04%
Non US 		3.10% 0.00% 35.22% 51.41%

MMELX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MMELX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.00% 0.02% 19.28% 56.53%
Management Fee 0.68% 0.00% 1.50% 40.92%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.30% 0.00% 0.40% 98.45%

Sales Fees

MMELX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MMELX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MMELX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 29.00% 0.00% 250.31% 35.29%

MMELX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MMELX Category Low Category High MMELX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 74.65%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MMELX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MMELX Category Low Category High MMELX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.56% -2.24% 2.75% 47.50%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MMELX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MMELX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brian Berghuis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2000

22.01

22.0%

Brian W. H. Berghuis is a member of T. Rowe Price's U.S. Equity Steering Committee and the lead portfolio manager for the firm's U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategy. Mr. Berghuis has 25 years of investment experience, 23 of which have been at T. Rowe Price. He started at the firm in 1985 as an analyst following the retail sector. He initially became lead portfolio manager for the U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategy in 1992 and oversaw a significant expansion of the firm's capabilities in this strategy. In 2003, he was named to the U.S. Equity Steering Committee.

Christopher Scarpa

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 30, 2010

11.76

11.8%

Christopher J. Scarpa, Vice President of Frontier Capital. He has worked in investment management since 1998, has been with Frontier Capital since 2001 as an equity research analyst. Education: B.A., Tufts University; M.B.A., Harvard Business School.

Ravi Dabas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2019

3.33

3.3%

Mr. Dabas is portfolio manager and vice president of Frontier Capital Management Company. Mr. Dabas joined Frontier in 2007 as an equity research analyst. He assumed portfolio management responsibilities for Frontier’s mid-cap growth portfolios in 2019.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.27 2.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×