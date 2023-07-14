The Adviser pursues the Fund’s investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s assets in equity securities of micro-capitalization companies. Micro-capitalization companies are those companies with market capitalizations at the time of purchase lower than the largest company in the bottom 75% (based on index weightings) of the Russell 2000 ® Index, which as of September 30, 2022, included companies with market capitalizations below $7.7 billion. The size of companies in the index changes with market conditions and the composition of the index. When selecting securities for a Fund, the Adviser seeks out companies that appear to be undervalued according to certain financial measurements of their intrinsic net worth or business prospects. The Adviser employs a value-oriented approach that focuses on securities that offer value with improving investor sentiment. The Fund focuses on undiscovered, micro-capitalization companies in its attempt to provide investors with potentially higher returns than a fund that invests primarily in larger, more established companies. Since micro-capitalization companies generally are not as well known to investors and have less of an investor following than larger companies, the Adviser believes these inefficiencies in the marketplace may provide higher returns. Although the Fund will be invested primarily in domestic securities, up to 25% of the Fund’s assets may be invested in foreign securities, including depositary receipts such as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”). From time to time, due to changes in sector weights of the benchmark index, the Fund’s investments can be more focused in companies in one or more economic sectors, such as the financials and industrial sectors.