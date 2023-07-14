Home
Victory Integrity Discovery Fund

mutual fund
MMEAX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$36.33 -0.3 -0.82%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (MMEYX) Primary A (MMEAX) C (MMECX) Retirement (MMERX) Other (MMMMX)
MMEAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 15.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.20%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Victory Integrity Discovery Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Victory Capital
  • Inception Date
    Dec 26, 1996
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel DeMonica

Fund Description

The Adviser pursues the Fund’s investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s assets in equity securities of micro-capitalization companies. Micro-capitalization companies are those companies with market capitalizations at the time of purchase lower than the largest company in the bottom 75% (based on index weightings) of the Russell 2000® Index, which as of September 30, 2022, included companies with market capitalizations below $7.7 billion. The size of companies in the index changes with market conditions and the composition of the index.When selecting securities for a Fund, the Adviser seeks out companies that appear to be undervalued according to certain financial measurements of their intrinsic net worth or business prospects. The Adviser employs a value-oriented approach that focuses on securities that offer value with improving investor sentiment.The Fund focuses on undiscovered, micro-capitalization companies in its attempt to provide investors with potentially higher returns than a fund that invests primarily in larger, more established companies. Since micro-capitalization companies generally are not as well known to investors and have less of an investor following than larger companies, the Adviser believes these inefficiencies in the marketplace may provide higher returns.Although the Fund will be invested primarily in domestic securities, up to 25% of the Fund’s assets may be invested in foreign securities, including depositary receipts such as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”).From time to time, due to changes in sector weights of the benchmark index, the Fund’s investments can be more focused in companies in one or more economic sectors, such as the financials and industrial sectors.
Read More

MMEAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MMEAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.9% -10.6% 21.3% 90.54%
1 Yr -2.2% -16.4% 28.1% 86.24%
3 Yr 15.2%* -16.2% 112.7% 27.00%
5 Yr -3.3%* -24.6% 42.3% 66.02%
10 Yr -0.4%* -21.2% 23.2% 51.11%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MMEAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.7% -36.7% 212.9% 72.31%
2021 14.1% -38.4% 60.6% 17.16%
2020 -0.5% -9.3% 66.8% 72.12%
2019 4.3% -5.9% 7.6% 52.29%
2018 -6.3% -12.3% -1.2% 76.62%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MMEAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.9% -12.9% 21.3% 86.67%
1 Yr -2.2% -16.4% 46.4% 82.83%
3 Yr 15.2%* -16.2% 112.7% 24.26%
5 Yr -0.4%* -19.1% 42.3% 51.22%
10 Yr 5.7%* -10.1% 23.2% 23.05%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MMEAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.7% -36.7% 212.9% 72.31%
2021 14.1% -38.4% 60.6% 17.16%
2020 -0.5% -7.6% 66.8% 72.12%
2019 4.3% -5.9% 7.6% 52.53%
2018 -3.5% -12.3% -1.2% 35.82%

NAV & Total Return History

MMEAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MMEAX Category Low Category High MMEAX % Rank
Net Assets 72.7 M 1.55 M 47.3 B 84.76%
Number of Holdings 132 10 1551 36.23%
Net Assets in Top 10 9.72 M 812 K 2.82 B 87.20%
Weighting of Top 10 11.63% 4.8% 95.7% 81.36%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Community Health Systems Inc 1.74%
  2. CONSOL Energy Inc Ordinary Shares 1.44%
  3. Northern Oil & Gas Inc 1.43%
  4. Chico's FAS Inc 1.41%
  5. Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc 1.34%
  6. Echo Global Logistics Inc 1.30%
  7. Hibbett Sports Inc 1.29%
  8. RadNet Inc 1.23%
  9. Harmonic Inc 1.22%
  10. Earthstone Energy Inc Class A 1.21%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MMEAX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 14.38% 100.16% 9.33%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 69.20%
Other 		0.00% -0.88% 5.25% 68.33%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 68.76%
Cash 		0.00% -52.43% 47.85% 96.75%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 68.98%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MMEAX % Rank
Financial Services 		28.14% 0.00% 35.71% 17.07%
Industrials 		17.22% 0.65% 48.61% 48.36%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.76% 0.00% 51.62% 49.23%
Technology 		11.20% 0.00% 34.03% 31.29%
Energy 		9.01% 0.00% 29.42% 42.23%
Healthcare 		6.80% 0.00% 25.76% 40.92%
Real Estate 		6.64% 0.00% 44.41% 59.30%
Basic Materials 		4.39% 0.00% 67.30% 63.89%
Communication Services 		4.22% 0.00% 24.90% 12.69%
Consumer Defense 		0.62% 0.00% 13.22% 95.62%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 13.86% 91.90%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MMEAX % Rank
US 		98.92% 11.42% 100.16% 6.72%
Non US 		1.08% 0.00% 78.53% 82.86%

MMEAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MMEAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.62% 0.05% 37.36% 24.45%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 92.04%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 53.70%
Administrative Fee 0.08% 0.01% 0.35% 46.43%

Sales Fees

MMEAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 0.00% 5.75% 28.57%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MMEAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MMEAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 7.00% 252.00% 40.29%

MMEAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MMEAX Category Low Category High MMEAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 7.65% 75.37%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MMEAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MMEAX Category Low Category High MMEAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.20% -1.43% 4.13% 83.99%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MMEAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

MMEAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel DeMonica

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 18, 2011

11.37

11.4%

Daniel J. DeMonica, CFA—Mr. DeMonica is Senior Portfolio Manager and is a Principal of advisor Integrity Asset Management, LLC. Mr. DeMonica has been with the Advisor since shortly after its formation in 2003. Prior to joining the Advisor, Mr. DeMonica was a Portfolio Manager and Security Analyst for National City Investment Management Co. from 1997 to 2003. Mr. DeMonica earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Finance from Indiana University in 1994, and an MBA in Finance from Case Western University in 2000.

Mirsat Nikovic

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 29, 2011

10.59

10.6%

Mirsat Nikovic, CFA, Equity Analyst of Integrity, joined Integrity in 2007. Mr. Nikovic has been a member of the Fund’s portfolio management team since 2011 and is responsible for quantitative and equity analysis. He also is a member of Integrity’s value equity management team. Mr. Nikovic is a graduate of John Carroll University.

Sean Burke

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 28, 2015

6.59

6.6%

Sean Burke is a Portfolio Manager of Victory Capital Management Inc.'s Integrity Asset Management investment franchise and has been with Victory since 2014. Prior to that, Mr. Burke was an Equity Analyst with Integrity Asset Management, LLC from 2011-2014 and held other positions with Integrity from 2006-2011.

Michael Wayton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2018

3.58

3.6%

Michael P. Wayton is a Portfolio Manager of Integrity and has been with the Adviser since 2014. From 2013-2014, Mr. Wayton was a Portfolio Manager of Integrity Asset Management, LLC. Mr. Wayton is currently a member of the CFA Society of Cleveland. He graduated from Ohio State University with a B.S.B.A. in Finance and is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.2 3.58

