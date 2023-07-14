Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
7.7%
1 yr return
5.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.8%
Net Assets
$134 M
Holdings in Top 10
21.9%
Expense Ratio 0.99%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 343.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|MMBLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.7%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|51.97%
|1 Yr
|5.9%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|33.96%
|3 Yr
|-3.4%*
|-8.0%
|25.7%
|86.43%
|5 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-9.8%
|24.3%
|81.37%
|10 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-6.1%
|9.0%
|73.13%
* Annualized
|Period
|MMBLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.5%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|24.76%
|2021
|-3.6%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|97.13%
|2020
|2.4%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|51.66%
|2019
|3.0%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|67.88%
|2018
|-2.6%
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|63.95%
|Period
|MMBLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.7%
|-11.9%
|18.1%
|51.70%
|1 Yr
|5.9%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|33.60%
|3 Yr
|-3.4%*
|-8.0%
|25.7%
|86.49%
|5 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-9.8%
|24.3%
|85.50%
|10 Yr
|2.4%*
|-6.1%
|11.0%
|54.53%
* Annualized
|Period
|MMBLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.5%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|24.76%
|2021
|-3.6%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|97.13%
|2020
|2.4%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|51.66%
|2019
|3.0%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|68.19%
|2018
|-2.6%
|-12.6%
|0.2%
|87.62%
|MMBLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MMBLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|134 M
|658 K
|207 B
|80.35%
|Number of Holdings
|563
|2
|15351
|24.11%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|27.8 M
|660 K
|48.5 B
|85.97%
|Weighting of Top 10
|21.86%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|84.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MMBLX % Rank
|Stocks
|65.20%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|16.62%
|Bonds
|31.05%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|63.76%
|Cash
|3.41%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|54.63%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.34%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|75.89%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|78.88%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|73.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MMBLX % Rank
|Technology
|31.00%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|2.05%
|Healthcare
|13.91%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|49.32%
|Financial Services
|12.41%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|79.37%
|Consumer Defense
|10.32%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|8.20%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.07%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|61.75%
|Industrials
|7.82%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|86.89%
|Communication Services
|4.86%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|89.34%
|Utilities
|3.41%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|31.15%
|Real Estate
|3.29%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|53.01%
|Energy
|2.67%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|87.43%
|Basic Materials
|1.24%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|90.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MMBLX % Rank
|US
|64.15%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|5.86%
|Non US
|1.05%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|89.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MMBLX % Rank
|Corporate
|31.20%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|48.37%
|Government
|30.57%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|46.59%
|Securitized
|29.26%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|16.49%
|Cash & Equivalents
|8.97%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|62.13%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|60.49%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|75.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MMBLX % Rank
|US
|29.44%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|49.73%
|Non US
|1.61%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|83.51%
|MMBLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.99%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|39.86%
|Management Fee
|0.48%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|53.65%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.30%
|0.01%
|0.83%
|96.86%
|MMBLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MMBLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MMBLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|343.00%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|99.27%
|MMBLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MMBLX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.34%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|9.95%
|MMBLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|MMBLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MMBLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.90%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|64.26%
|MMBLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 14, 2022
|$0.146
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2017
|$0.194
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2016
|$0.194
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2015
|$0.256
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2014
|$0.206
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2013
|$0.179
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2012
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2011
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2010
|$0.171
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2009
|$0.199
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2008
|$0.263
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2007
|$0.275
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2006
|$0.249
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2005
|$0.224
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2004
|$0.191
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 18, 2020
1.53
1.5%
Peter Hubbard, Vice President and Director of Portfolio Management of the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC. Mr. Hubbard has been a Portfolio Manager of the Adviser since June 2007 and has been associated with the Adviser since 2005. Prior to joining the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC, Hubbard was a research analyst and trader for Ritchie Capital from September 2003 to May 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 18, 2020
1.53
1.5%
Michael Jeanette, Senior Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management LLC, has been associated with Invesco Capital Management LLC since 2008. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management LLC, Mr. Jeanette was a trust advisor and GM of Chicago based Richard Lamb, LLC from 1998 to 2007.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 18, 2020
1.53
1.5%
Matt Brill is Head of North America Investment Grade for Invesco Fixed Income. Mr. Brill joined Invesco in 2013 as a senior portfolio manager. Prior to joining the firm, he was a portfolio manager and vice president at ING Investment Management, where he specialized in investment-grade credit and commercial mortgage-backed securities. Before that, he was a portfolio analyst at Wells Real Estate Funds. Mr. Brill has been in the industry since 2002. Mr. Brill earned a BA degree in economics at Washington and Lee University. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) charterholder
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 18, 2020
1.53
1.5%
Tony Seisser is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC since December 2013. Prior to joining the Adviser, he was employed by Guggenheim Funds Distributors, Inc. where he was a trader from 2010 to 2013. Prior to that, Mr. Seisser was a compliance investigator at the Chicago Board of Options Exchange and Chicago Futures Exchange from 2008 to 2010.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 18, 2020
1.53
1.5%
Pratik Doshi is a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management. Mr. Doshi has been a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management since October 2019 and has been associated with Invesco Capital Management since 2018. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management, Mr. Doshi was a business student in the MBA program at the University of Chicago from 2016 to 2018. From 2014 to 2016, he served as a Vice President at Bank of America, and from 2007 to 2014 he served as Assistant Vice President at Barclays Capital.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 18, 2020
1.53
1.5%
Michael Hyman is Chief Investment Officer, Global Investment Grade & Emerging Markets for Invesco Fixed Income. He joined Invesco in 2013 and entered the industry in 1991. Previously, Mr. Hyman was with ING Investment Management and ING Institutional Markets for 12 years. At ING, he was the head of investment grade corporate credit, responsible for investment grade corporate credit as well as collaterized loan obligation and synthetic collateralized debt obligation investment portfolios. Mr. Hyman earned a BSE degree in finance from Pennsylvania State University and an MBA from NYU.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 18, 2020
1.53
1.5%
Todd Schomberg has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2016. From 2008 to 2016, he served as a Portfolio Manager and Vice President at Voya Investment Management
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 18, 2020
1.53
1.5%
Blank
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 18, 2020
1.53
1.5%
Duy Nguyen serves as Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager for Invesco Global Solutions Development and Implementation. He has been with Invesco since 2000, most recently on the Invesco Global Quantitative Strategies team. Previously, he was assistant vice president and quantitative equity analyst with Van Kampen American Capital, and vice president and director of quantitative services for FactSet Research Systems.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.29
|2.41
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...