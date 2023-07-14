Principal Investment Strategies

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in bonds. The Fund’s investments may include, but are not limited to, obligations issued by U.S. and foreign governments and their agencies, bonds issued by U.S. and foreign corporations, U.S. and non-U.S. dollar denominated foreign securities (including securities of emerging market issuers), mortgage- and asset-backed securities, Treasury inflation protected securities, and bank loans (which represent interests in amounts loaned to companies by banks and other lenders). Debt securities in which the Fund invests may pay interest at fixed, variable, or floating rates. The Fund may purchase and sell securities (including mortgage-backed securities) on a when-issued, delayed delivery, to-be-announced (“TBA”), or forward commitment basis, and may enter into dollar roll transactions. These may include so-called “short” TBA transactions, where the Fund attempts to hedge existing exposures or to increase its return by selling forward mortgages or mortgage-related assets it owns.

The Fund may invest up to 30% of its total assets in below investment grade debt securities (“junk” or “high yield” bonds), including securities in default. These “junk” or “high yield” bonds include those that are at the time of investment rated BB+ or equivalent, or lower by each of the rating

agencies that has assigned a rating to the bond or are unrated and considered by the Fund’s subadviser, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (“T. Rowe Price”), to be of comparable quality. In the event that a security is downgraded after its purchase by the Fund, the Fund may continue to hold the security if T. Rowe Price considers that doing so would be consistent with the Fund’s investment objective. If a bond is split-rated (i.e., assigned different ratings by different credit ratings agencies), the higher rating will be used.

The Fund may (but is not obligated to) use a wide variety of exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivatives, for hedging purposes, to adjust various portfolio characteristics, including the duration (interest rate volatility) of the Fund’s portfolio, or as a substitute for direct investments in securities. Such derivatives may include futures contracts, interest rate swaps, total return swaps, credit default swaps, and options. The Fund may also, but will not necessarily, engage in foreign currency transactions, including forward contracts, options on currencies, futures contracts, and swap contracts, to seek to hedge or to attempt to protect against adverse changes in currency exchange rates or otherwise to adjust the currency exposures within the Fund’s portfolio. Use of derivatives by the Fund may create investment leverage. The Fund may hold a portion of its assets in cash or cash equivalents.

T. Rowe Price has the flexibility to invest the Fund’s assets across the global fixed income universe without constraints tied to particular benchmarks or asset classes in an effort to create a portfolio with low overall volatility and consistent income even in a rising interest rate environment. T. Rowe Price expects that the Fund will normally maintain a relatively concentrated portfolio.

T. Rowe Price has considerable flexibility in seeking income on behalf of the Fund and may invest in bonds with varying maturities. Because the Fund does not have any maturity restrictions, T. Rowe Price can purchase long-term bonds, which tend to have higher yields than shorter-term bonds. The maturities of the Fund’s holdings generally reflect T. Rowe Price’s outlook for interest rates. In addition, when there is a large yield difference between securities of various quality levels, T. Rowe Price may choose to move down the credit scale and purchase lower-rated bonds with higher yields. When the difference is small or the outlook warrants, T. Rowe Price may choose to concentrate investments in higher-rated issues. When deciding whether to adjust duration (which means the

Fund’s price sensitivity to interest rate changes) or allocations among the various sectors and asset classes, T. Rowe Price weighs such factors as expected interest rate movements and currency valuations, the outlook for inflation and the economy, and the yield advantage that lower rated bonds may offer over investment-grade bonds.

T. Rowe Price integrates pecuniary environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors into its investment research process. T. Rowe Price focuses on the ESG factors it considers most likely to have a material impact on the performance of the holdings in the Fund’s portfolio.

T. Rowe Price may sell securities for a variety of reasons, including to adjust the portfolio’s average maturity duration or credit quality, or shift assets into and out of higher-yielding securities or lower-yielding securities, or to alter sector, geographic, or currency exposure.

The Fund expects that it will engage in active and frequent trading and so will typically have a relatively high portfolio turnover rate.