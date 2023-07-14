Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.7%
1 yr return
-7.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-7.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.2%
Net Assets
$647 M
Holdings in Top 10
54.5%
Expense Ratio 0.07%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 255.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|MMBEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.7%
|-59.5%
|0.9%
|28.16%
|1 Yr
|-7.0%
|-15.5%
|19.7%
|15.87%
|3 Yr
|-7.2%*
|-4.3%
|4.2%
|13.93%
|5 Yr
|-3.2%*
|-2.5%
|4.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.0%
|2.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MMBEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.5%
|-15.2%
|0.9%
|12.50%
|2021
|-1.8%
|-10.9%
|12.2%
|83.51%
|2020
|0.7%
|-10.8%
|14.8%
|23.96%
|2019
|1.4%
|-15.3%
|0.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-44.4%
|14.4%
|N/A
|Period
|MMBEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.7%
|-59.5%
|0.9%
|25.24%
|1 Yr
|-7.0%
|-16.6%
|30.5%
|13.74%
|3 Yr
|-7.2%*
|-5.2%
|10.9%
|14.49%
|5 Yr
|-2.6%*
|-2.8%
|7.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.0%
|3.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MMBEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.5%
|-15.2%
|0.9%
|12.50%
|2021
|-1.8%
|-10.9%
|12.2%
|83.51%
|2020
|0.7%
|-10.8%
|14.8%
|27.60%
|2019
|1.4%
|-15.3%
|3.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-44.4%
|14.4%
|N/A
|MMBEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MMBEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|647 M
|74.5 K
|14.7 B
|41.18%
|Number of Holdings
|1361
|4
|4562
|18.96%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|114 M
|-112 M
|3.66 B
|34.12%
|Weighting of Top 10
|54.46%
|4.7%
|100.0%
|28.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MMBEX % Rank
|Bonds
|88.93%
|0.00%
|220.33%
|60.66%
|Cash
|9.67%
|-130.07%
|95.62%
|35.07%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.35%
|0.00%
|11.19%
|47.39%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.04%
|0.00%
|2.87%
|23.70%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.47%
|89.10%
|Other
|0.00%
|-9.71%
|100.00%
|82.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MMBEX % Rank
|Government
|42.84%
|0.30%
|99.47%
|58.17%
|Corporate
|22.21%
|0.00%
|98.62%
|42.31%
|Securitized
|20.69%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|11.06%
|Cash & Equivalents
|9.61%
|0.00%
|95.62%
|22.12%
|Derivative
|4.60%
|0.00%
|74.77%
|42.79%
|Municipal
|0.05%
|0.00%
|7.95%
|33.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MMBEX % Rank
|US
|57.76%
|-5.52%
|107.53%
|5.69%
|Non US
|31.17%
|0.00%
|112.80%
|95.73%
|MMBEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.07%
|0.02%
|3.65%
|96.24%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.08%
|0.98%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|13.33%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|MMBEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MMBEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MMBEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|255.00%
|6.00%
|354.00%
|95.86%
|MMBEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MMBEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|6.40%
|0.00%
|17.40%
|86.73%
|MMBEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|MMBEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MMBEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.89%
|-1.08%
|5.77%
|41.67%
|MMBEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2022
|$0.542
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2019
|$0.365
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.333
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 09, 2018
4.31
4.3%
Kenneth Orchard is a senior portfolio manager in the Fixed Income Division of T. Rowe Price and a member of the Global Fixed Income Investment Team. He is the portfolio manager for the Global Multi-Sector Bond and Diversified Income Bond Strategies and co-portfolio manager for the International Bond Strategies. Mr. Orchard earned a B.A. in international relations from the University of British Columbia and an M.Sc. in public financial policy from the London School of Economics. He has also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 09, 2018
4.31
4.3%
Arif Husain is head of International Fixed Income at T. Rowe Price and a member of the Global Fixed Income Investment Team. Mr. Husain is lead portfolio manager for the Global Aggregate and Global Unconstrained Bond Strategies and is co-portfolio manager for the firm's International Bond and Institutional International Bond Strategies. He is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price International Ltd. Mr. Husain has 20 years of investment experience, two of which have been with T. Rowe Price. Prior to joining the firm in 2013, he spent 14 years as director of both European Fixed Income and Euro Portfolio Management at AllianceBernstein. He was also a member of the global fixed income and absolute return portfolio management teams. Mr. Husain previously worked as assistant director of European Derivatives Trading at Greenwich NatWest and also traded interest rate swaps at Bank of America National Trust & Savings Association. Mr. Husain received a B.Sc. (hons.) in banking and international finance from the City University, London Business School. He also has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 09, 2018
4.31
4.3%
Steve Bartolini has served as cochairman of the Investment Advisory Committee since January 2018 and became sole chairman in December 2018 at T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. He joined the Firm in 2010 and his investment experience dates from 2000. During the past several years, he has served as a portfolio manager (beginning in 2016) and, prior to that, as an associate portfolio manager of the U.S. Inflation Protected Bond and U.S. Short-Term Inflation Focused Bond strategies, a member of the fixed income division’s Global Interest Rates and Currencies Strategy team, and a fixed income trader. Before joining T. Rowe Price in 2010, he spent nine years at Fannie Mae in the capital markets area, where he worked as director of portfolio management, senior trader, and analyst. He earned a B.S. in economics from George Washington University and an M.B.A. in finance from the University of Maryland, Robert H. Smith School of Business. Steve also has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|28.31
|6.8
|3.67
