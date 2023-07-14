Home
Trending ETFs

MassMutual Growth Opportunities Fund

mutual fund
MMAZX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$5.64 -0.01 -0.18%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (MMAAX) Primary S (MAGYX) Retirement (MGRSX) Other (MAGLX) Retirement (MMANX) Inst (MMAZX) Retirement (MMGFX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MassMutual Growth Opportunities Fund

MMAZX | Fund

$5.64

$290 M

0.00%

0.76%

Vitals

YTD Return

35.3%

1 yr return

12.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-16.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-15.4%

Net Assets

$290 M

Holdings in Top 10

46.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$5.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.76%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 26.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MMAZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 35.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -16.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -15.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.54%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MassMutual Growth Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MassMutual
  • Inception Date
    Dec 07, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Frank Sands

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies
This Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of U.S. companies that the Fund’s subadvisers believe offer the potential for long-term growth. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities. Equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into common or preferred stock, rights, and warrants. The Fund typically invests most of its assets in mid- and large-capitalization equity securities of U.S. companies, but may invest up to 20% of its total assets in foreign securities and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), including emerging market securities. The Fund may at times have significant exposure to one or more industries or
sectors. The Fund may hold a portion of its assets in cash or cash equivalents. The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it may hold larger positions in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.
The Fund is managed by two subadvisers, Sands Capital Management, LLC (“Sands Capital”) and Jackson Square Partners, LLC (“Jackson Square”), each being responsible for a portion of the portfolio, although they may manage different amounts of the Fund’s assets. Sands Capital seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks believed to have potential for dramatic wealth creation using bottom-up, fundamental research and focusing on six key investment criteria: sustainable, above average earnings growth, a leadership position in a promising business space, significant competitive advantages/unique business franchise, a clear mission and value-added focus, financial strength, and rational valuation relative to the market and business prospects. Sands Capital does not typically invest in companies with market capitalizations less than $1 billion. Jackson Square seeks to select securities that it believes are undervalued in relation to their intrinsic value, as indicated by multiple factors, including the return on capital above its cost of capital. Jackson Square will normally invest in common stocks of companies with market capitalizations of at least $3 billion at the time of purchase. Each subadviser may sell securities for a variety of reasons, such as, if, in its judgment, the prospects for future growth diminish, a more attractive opportunity is identified, if fundamentals unexpectedly change, or if valuations are stretched past fair value.
Read More

MMAZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MMAZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 35.3% -41.7% 64.0% 17.65%
1 Yr 12.4% -46.2% 77.9% 67.13%
3 Yr -16.6%* -42.0% 28.4% 95.30%
5 Yr -15.4%* -30.4% 23.4% 98.26%
10 Yr -5.9%* -16.9% 19.6% 96.41%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MMAZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -50.1% -85.9% 81.6% 93.66%
2021 -9.9% -31.0% 26.7% 95.87%
2020 9.5% -13.0% 34.8% 31.17%
2019 -1.9% -6.0% 10.6% 99.35%
2018 -4.9% -15.9% 2.0% 93.14%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MMAZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 35.3% -41.7% 64.0% 16.42%
1 Yr 12.4% -46.2% 77.9% 63.11%
3 Yr -16.6%* -42.0% 28.4% 95.24%
5 Yr -15.4%* -30.4% 23.4% 98.32%
10 Yr -1.5%* -16.9% 19.6% 94.61%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MMAZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -50.1% -85.9% 81.6% 93.66%
2021 -9.9% -31.0% 26.7% 95.87%
2020 9.5% -13.0% 34.8% 31.17%
2019 -1.9% -6.0% 10.6% 99.35%
2018 -4.9% -15.9% 3.1% 96.10%

NAV & Total Return History

MMAZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MMAZX Category Low Category High MMAZX % Rank
Net Assets 290 M 189 K 222 B 71.00%
Number of Holdings 43 2 3509 77.05%
Net Assets in Top 10 175 M -1.37 M 104 B 69.10%
Weighting of Top 10 46.58% 11.4% 116.5% 52.43%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Amazon.com Inc 8.55%
  2. Visa Inc Class A 6.21%
  3. Microsoft Corp 5.62%
  4. Netflix Inc 5.51%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MMAZX % Rank
Stocks 		97.13% 50.26% 104.50% 71.80%
Cash 		2.87% -10.83% 49.73% 24.59%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 88.93%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 87.87%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 89.10%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 88.93%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MMAZX % Rank
Technology 		34.61% 0.00% 65.70% 55.98%
Healthcare 		18.19% 0.00% 39.76% 12.87%
Communication Services 		17.61% 0.00% 66.40% 6.97%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.69% 0.00% 62.57% 63.52%
Financial Services 		11.00% 0.00% 43.06% 33.52%
Industrials 		3.46% 0.00% 30.65% 78.52%
Real Estate 		1.44% 0.00% 16.05% 43.93%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 92.05%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 94.43%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.50% 99.10%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 96.07%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MMAZX % Rank
US 		91.60% 34.69% 100.00% 68.28%
Non US 		5.53% 0.00% 54.22% 30.16%

MMAZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MMAZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.76% 0.01% 20.29% 69.28%
Management Fee 0.71% 0.00% 1.50% 74.92%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% 40.64%

Sales Fees

MMAZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MMAZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MMAZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 26.00% 0.00% 316.74% 39.76%

MMAZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MMAZX Category Low Category High MMAZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 91.60%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MMAZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MMAZX Category Low Category High MMAZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.54% -6.13% 1.75% 67.17%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MMAZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MMAZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Frank Sands

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 05, 2004

18.41

18.4%

Frank M. Sands, Jr, CFA has has been Chief Investment Officer and Chief Executive Officer at Sands Capital Management since 2008. Mr. Sands, Jr. has previously held the positions of President, Director of Research and Senior Portfolio Manager with Sands Capital Management since joining Sands Capital Management in June 2000. Before joining Sands Capital Management, he was a Research Analyst, Portfolio Manager, and Principal at Fayez Sarofim & Co. from August 1994 to June 2000. Frank M. Sands, Jr. has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Christopher Ericksen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 05, 2006

16.0

16.0%

Christopher M. Ericksen, portfolio manager and analyst, joined Jackson Square Partners in April 2014. Previously, he was a vice president, portfolio manager and analyst at Delaware, and was a portfolio manager on its Focus Growth Equity team (2005 to 2014). Prior to that, he was a portfolio manager at Transamerica Investment Management. Before joining Transamerica in 2004, he was a vice president at Goldman Sachs in investment banking and investment management (1994 to 2004).

Jeffrey Van Harte

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 05, 2006

16.0

16.0%

Jeffrey S. Van Harte, chairman and the chief investment officer, joined Jackson Square Partners in April 2014. Previously, he was a senior vice president and the chief investment officer at Delaware, and was the chief investment officer for its Focus Growth Equity team (2005 to 2014). Prior to that, he was a principal and executive vice president at Transamerica Investment Management (1980 to 2005).

A. Michael Sramek

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2013

9.0

9.0%

A. Michael Sramek, CFA, is a portfolio manager, Research Analyst, Senior Portfolio Manager, and Managing Director, has been with Sands Capital since 2001. Prior to joining Sands Capital, he was a Research Analyst at Mastrapasqua & Associates during 2000. Prior to obtaining his MBA in 2000, he was an Associate, Plan Sponsor Services at BARRA/Rogers Casey from 1995 to 1998.

Wesley Johnston

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2016

6.33

6.3%

Mr. Johnston, Portfolio Manager and Senior Research Analyst, has been with Sands Capital since 2004.

Thomas Trentman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2017

4.58

4.6%

Joined Sands Capital in 2005 • Portfolio Manager, Sr. Research Analyst (2016-2020) • Portfolio Manager, Research Analyst (2011-2016) • Research Analyst (2008-2011) • Research Associate (2005-2008) Washington & Lee University • BS, Physics-Engineering (2005) • BA, Chemistry (2005)

William Montana

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2019

3.33

3.3%

William Montana, a portfolio manager and analyst, joined Jackson Square Partners in September 2014. Previously, he was an associate at TPG Capital, a private equity firm, and focused on growth capital opportunities (2011 to 2014). Prior to that, he was an investment banking analyst at Goldman Sachs and focused on financial institutions.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

