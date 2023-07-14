Principal Investment Strategies

This Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of U.S. companies that the Fund’s subadvisers believe offer the potential for long-term growth. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities. Equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into common or preferred stock, rights, and warrants. The Fund typically invests most of its assets in mid- and large-capitalization equity securities of U.S. companies, but may invest up to 20% of its total assets in foreign securities and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), including emerging market securities. The Fund may at times have significant exposure to one or more industries or

sectors. The Fund may hold a portion of its assets in cash or cash equivalents. The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it may hold larger positions in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.