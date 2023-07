Brian Watson serves as portfolio manager for SteelPath Alpha, Income, Select 40, Alpha Plus, Panoramic and Focused MLP strategies. Prior to joining SteelPath in 2009, Brian was a portfolio manager and led the MLP research effort at Swank Capital LLC, in Dallas, Texas. He also covered the MLP and Diversified Energy sectors for RBC Capital Markets in the firm’s Equity Research Division from 2002 to 2005. Prior to this, Brian worked for Prudential Capital Group, helping to analyze, structure, and invest in debt private placements issued primarily by companies involved in the energy industry including those involved in oil field services, midstream services, and oil and gas exploration and production. Brian holds a BBA from the University of Texas at Austin and an MBA from the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin. He is also a CFA charter holder.