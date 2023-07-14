Dividend Investing Ideas Center
YTD Return
7.8%
1 yr return
14.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
15.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.0%
Net Assets
$14.3 M
Holdings in Top 10
8.4%
Expense Ratio 2.86%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$15,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|MLPSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.8%
|-10.8%
|26.2%
|40.47%
|1 Yr
|14.0%
|-29.4%
|26.4%
|11.46%
|3 Yr
|15.7%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|17.51%
|5 Yr
|4.0%*
|-15.0%
|42.1%
|18.13%
|10 Yr
|4.1%*
|-8.0%
|20.5%
|24.54%
* Annualized
|Period
|MLPSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.5%
|-41.6%
|42.6%
|19.47%
|2021
|12.0%
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|26.65%
|2020
|0.3%
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|53.49%
|2019
|5.3%
|-2.6%
|7.8%
|48.33%
|2018
|-3.8%
|-8.8%
|3.8%
|31.62%
|Period
|MLPSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.8%
|-19.1%
|22.1%
|37.86%
|1 Yr
|14.0%
|-29.4%
|36.6%
|9.09%
|3 Yr
|15.7%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|14.89%
|5 Yr
|4.0%*
|-13.5%
|42.1%
|24.23%
|10 Yr
|6.0%*
|-3.7%
|21.6%
|27.42%
* Annualized
|Net Assets
|14.3 M
|504 K
|30.4 B
|98.19%
|Number of Holdings
|297
|9
|2354
|6.74%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|337 K
|129 K
|9.16 B
|99.48%
|Weighting of Top 10
|8.40%
|5.3%
|99.9%
|98.19%
|Stocks
|99.99%
|85.69%
|100.65%
|12.69%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.42%
|4.15%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.56%
|5.18%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|2.59%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-0.65%
|14.30%
|87.31%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.65%
|5.44%
|Industrials
|18.25%
|0.00%
|29.02%
|25.91%
|Financial Services
|17.48%
|0.00%
|60.11%
|57.51%
|Consumer Cyclical
|15.34%
|0.00%
|29.62%
|11.14%
|Real Estate
|11.54%
|0.00%
|40.74%
|12.69%
|Technology
|11.06%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|23.58%
|Healthcare
|7.27%
|0.00%
|32.47%
|67.62%
|Consumer Defense
|5.31%
|0.00%
|33.79%
|56.99%
|Utilities
|5.03%
|0.00%
|24.69%
|61.92%
|Basic Materials
|4.92%
|0.00%
|23.88%
|58.29%
|Energy
|2.64%
|0.00%
|29.17%
|90.16%
|Communication Services
|1.17%
|0.00%
|19.80%
|77.20%
|US
|99.54%
|55.79%
|100.30%
|3.37%
|Non US
|0.45%
|0.00%
|36.04%
|87.82%
|Expense Ratio
|2.86%
|0.01%
|16.27%
|1.86%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.20%
|67.96%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|84.47%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|16.07%
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|227.00%
|99.75%
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.88%
|40.72%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.87%
|-1.84%
|4.73%
|99.48%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2009
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2013
8.67
8.7%
Michael Neches joined ProShare Advisors in 2000, and presently serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager. He previously served as the Senior Portfolio Manager responsible for the company’s commodities desk for two years, as a Portfolio Manager and team lead, as an Associate Portfolio Manager and as a Portfolio Analyst. Mr. Neches earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Maryland, College Park and an MBA from Georgetown University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2018
4.09
4.1%
Devin Sullivan is Portfolio Manager at ProShare Advisors since September 2016 and Associate Portfolio Manager from December 2011 to August 2016.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.59
|8.52
|10.92
