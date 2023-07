Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in Master Limited Partnerships (“MLPs”) and Related Companies (as defined herein). The Fund may invest in MLPs and Related Companies of any market capitalization. “MLPs and Related Companies” may include:

(i) MLPs—energy-related MLPs and limited liability companies that are publicly traded and treated as partnerships or C corporations for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Direct investments in MLPs may take the form of debt or equity, including, without limitation, common units, preferred units, convertible subordinated units, private investments in public equity (“PIPEs”), and securities of affiliates of MLPs, substantially all of whose assets consist of units or ownership interests of an affiliated MLP (which includes, without limitation, general partner interests, incentive distribution rights, common units and subordinated units);

(ii) securities of companies other than MLPs that derive at least 50% of their revenues or operating income from the exploration, production, gathering, transportation, processing, storage, refining, distribution or marketing of natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or other energy sources;

(iii) exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”) whose returns are linked to the returns of MLPs or MLP indices;

(iv) securities of exchange-traded, open‑end or closed‑end funds that invest primarily in MLPs or their affiliates; and

(v) instruments that provide economic exposure to each type of investment listed in items (i) through (iv) above, including derivative instruments such as, among others, forward contracts, futures and options thereon, options and swaps.

MLPs are considered to be “energy related” if they own or otherwise engage in activities related to energy infrastructure in the U.S., such as assets related to exploration, development, mining, production, processing, refining, storage, gathering, distribution, marketing, and transportation

(including pipelines) of oil and gas, minerals, geothermal energy, fertilizer, timber or industrial source carbon dioxide. MLPs and Related Companies encompass a wide range of companies related to energy infrastructure, and include, for example, mining companies, midstream assets such as pipelines, transportation & storage assets, electrical transmission companies and utilities, yieldcos, renewable energy companies, and elements of the liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) value chain.

The Fund may invest up to 25% (or such higher amount as permitted by any applicable tax diversification rules) of its total assets directly in MLPs that are “qualified publicly traded partnerships” (“QPTPs”), which are treated as partnerships for U.S. federal income tax purposes and are defined more specifically in the provisions applicable to regulated investment companies (“RICs”).

The Fund may also invest up to 50% of its net assets in foreign securities, including those issued by companies in emerging markets.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in investments that are not MLPs and Related Companies.

Debt securities issued by MLPs and Related Companies may include those rated below investment grade (below Baa3 or BBB‑) by Moody’s, S&P, Fitch or an equivalent rating by one nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”) or that are unrated but judged to be below investment grade by the Advisor at the time of purchase. Such securities are commonly known as “high yield bonds” or “junk bonds.” The Fund may invest in debt securities without regard to their maturity or credit rating.

The Fund may, but is not required to, use derivative instruments to seek to generate return, facilitate portfolio management and mitigate risks.