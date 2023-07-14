Home
Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund, Inc. Global Core Portfolio

mutual fund
MLMCX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$15.71 -0.02 -0.13%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (MLMIX) Primary C (MLMCX) S (MLMSX) A (MLMAX)
Vitals

YTD Return

13.9%

1 yr return

17.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.8%

Net Assets

$19.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

49.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.25%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 23.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MLMCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -1.06%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund, Inc. Global Core Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Morgan Stanley
  • Inception Date
    May 27, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Andrew Slimmon

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing primarily in U.S. and non-U.S. companies.
The Adviser utilizes both a top-down and a bottom-up stock selection process, seeking investments in companies with attractive valuations, above-average appreciation potential and competitive dividend yields. In selecting securities for investment, the Adviser typically uses a combination of quantitative models and fundamental research. The Adviser primarily uses a sector-neutral factor model that is broadly grouped into the following four categories: momentum/risk, valuation, quality and growth to help identify market drivers. The Adviser then couples the model’s output with in-depth analysis of individual stocks based on internal and external research.
The Fund seeks to optimize factor tilts (e.g., growth vs. value, large cap vs. small cap) using factor models that the Adviser believes are driving the market, and identifies stocks that will achieve the desired factor tilts using quantitative models.
The Adviser actively integrates sustainability analysis as a part of its bottom up stock selection component of the investment process. Sustainability analysis is inclusive of environmental; social and human capital; and business model, innovation, leadership and governance (“ESG”) issues. The Adviser gives particular credence to those ESG issues deemed to be material to a given industry, shown to potentially impact a company’s long term stock price performance.
The Fund’s equity investments may include common and preferred stocks and equity-linked securities, rights and warrants to purchase common stocks, depositary receipts, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), limited partnership interests and other specialty securities having equity features.
MLMCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MLMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.9% -35.6% 29.2% 42.06%
1 Yr 17.0% 17.3% 252.4% 33.86%
3 Yr 6.8%* -3.5% 34.6% 58.64%
5 Yr 5.8%* 0.1% 32.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MLMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.2% -24.3% 957.1% 27.66%
2021 5.4% -38.3% 47.1% 11.88%
2020 6.2% -54.2% 0.6% 68.37%
2019 6.7% -76.0% 54.1% 38.65%
2018 -3.7% -26.1% 47.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MLMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.9% -35.6% 29.2% 43.29%
1 Yr 17.0% 11.4% 252.4% 31.93%
3 Yr 6.8%* -3.5% 34.6% 56.81%
5 Yr 5.8%* 0.1% 32.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MLMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.2% -24.3% 957.1% 27.66%
2021 5.4% -33.1% 47.1% 11.88%
2020 6.2% -44.4% 1.8% 78.06%
2019 6.7% -6.5% 54.1% 59.00%
2018 -3.7% -14.4% 47.8% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MLMCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MLMCX Category Low Category High MLMCX % Rank
Net Assets 19.8 M 199 K 133 B 93.09%
Number of Holdings 40 1 9075 79.96%
Net Assets in Top 10 10.5 M -18 M 37.6 B 89.54%
Weighting of Top 10 49.09% 9.1% 100.0% 16.13%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 8.60%
  2. Microsoft Corp 6.97%
  3. Chevron Corp 6.16%
  4. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 4.53%
  5. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 4.53%
  6. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 4.53%
  7. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 4.53%
  8. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 4.53%
  9. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 4.53%
  10. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 4.53%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MLMCX % Rank
Stocks 		99.39% 61.84% 125.47% 49.45%
Cash 		0.61% -174.70% 23.12% 46.26%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 68.17%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 71.48%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 64.65%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 65.97%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MLMCX % Rank
Financial Services 		20.07% 0.00% 38.42% 11.89%
Technology 		19.68% 0.00% 49.87% 58.15%
Consumer Cyclical 		19.25% 0.00% 40.94% 5.29%
Consumer Defense 		7.66% 0.00% 73.28% 59.80%
Communication Services 		6.79% 0.00% 57.66% 34.47%
Energy 		6.57% 0.00% 21.15% 58.92%
Healthcare 		5.84% 0.00% 35.42% 90.97%
Industrials 		4.71% 0.00% 44.06% 91.30%
Real Estate 		3.83% 0.00% 39.48% 19.82%
Basic Materials 		2.83% 0.00% 38.60% 64.76%
Utilities 		2.77% 0.00% 29.12% 38.11%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MLMCX % Rank
US 		70.73% 0.13% 103.82% 26.87%
Non US 		28.66% 0.58% 99.46% 69.16%

MLMCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MLMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.25% 0.01% 44.27% 6.84%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.82% 60.50%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 91.80%
Administrative Fee 0.08% 0.01% 0.76% 51.79%

Sales Fees

MLMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 66.00%

Trading Fees

MLMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MLMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 23.00% 0.00% 395.00% 23.05%

MLMCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MLMCX Category Low Category High MLMCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.26% 64.11%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MLMCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MLMCX Category Low Category High MLMCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.06% -4.27% 12.65% 96.59%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MLMCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MLMCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Andrew Slimmon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 27, 2016

6.01

6.0%

Andrew Slimmon is a Managing Director at Morgan Stanley Investment Management where he is the lead Senior Portfolio Manager on all long equity strategies for Applied Equity Advisors. Andrew is also a member of the Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Global Investment Committee. He has 32 years of investment management experience. He began his career at Morgan Stanley in 1991 as an Advisor in Private Wealth Management, and later served as the Chief Investment Officer of the Morgan Stanley Trust Company. Prior to joining the firm, Andrew was a buy-side equity research analyst with ARCO Investment Management. He began his investment career as an analyst and then portfolio manager for Brown Brothers Harriman, a private bank. He is a regular guest on CNBC. Additionally, he has appeared on CNBC Europe and Bloomberg TV and is quoted regularly in The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg, and Reuters. Andrew received a B.A. in economics from the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from the University of Chicago.

Phillip Kim

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 27, 2016

6.01

6.0%

Phillip Kim is an Executive Director at Morgan Stanley Investment Management and Portfolio Manager for all Applied Equity Advisors strategies, as well as oversees all of the team’s quantitative and fundamental equity research. Previously, Phillip was a Quantitative Research Analyst for Morgan Stanley Smith Barney’s third-party Alternative Investment Research Group, where he was responsible for the implementation of the fund of hedge fund asset allocation model and risk analytic tools. Before joining the firm, Phillip worked as a senior software engineer at Raytheon, where he was responsible for design and construction of the world’s first high-altitude, long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). He also has experience in developing financial models, programming complex screening applications and worked at Pricewaterhouse Coopers as a financial simulation model developer. Phillip received a B.S. in chemical engineering from the University of Virginia, an M.S. in information systems from Johns Hopkins University and an MBA from the University of Chicago.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

